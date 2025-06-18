Full Closure On I-24 At Germantown Exit Starts This Weekend

The city of Chattanooga’s Public Works Department is issuing a traffic advisory regarding upcoming full closures of I-24 at the Germantown exit, announced by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. These essential roadwork projects will involve significant detours and impact local traffic flow, particularly immediately following the Juneteenth holiday.TDOT is rerouting I-24 westbound traffic onto North Terrace and rejoining via South Germantown Road entrance ramp. South Germantown Road will be closed on either side of I-24.The I-24 westbound closure is Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.The first closure will affect westbound I-24 just east of Germantown. This full closure will necessitate installation of a new ramp east of Belvoir Avenue.The second closure will impact the eastbound segment of I-24 at Germantown. It will begin Friday, June 27, at 9 a.m. and reopen Monday, June 30, at 6 a.m.While these are TDOT closures, they will directly affect city of Chattanooga streets. The Public Works Department advises all residents and commuters to stay informed about these closures and adjust their travel plans accordingly. Electronic message boards will be in place to guide motorists.For the latest updates on traffic and road conditions, please visit TDOT's SmartWay website at www.tn.gov/tdot or follow @CHAPublicWorks on social media.