Latest Headlines

Full Closure On I-24 At Germantown Exit Starts This Weekend

  • Wednesday, June 18, 2025
The city of Chattanooga’s Public Works Department is issuing a traffic advisory regarding upcoming full closures of I-24 at the Germantown exit, announced by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. These essential roadwork projects will involve significant detours and impact local traffic flow, particularly immediately following the Juneteenth holiday.

TDOT is rerouting I-24 westbound traffic onto North Terrace and rejoining via South Germantown Road entrance ramp. South Germantown Road will be closed on either side of I-24.
The I-24 westbound closure is Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

The first closure will affect westbound I-24 just east of Germantown. This full closure will necessitate installation of a new ramp east of Belvoir Avenue.

The second closure will impact the eastbound segment of I-24 at Germantown. It will begin Friday, June 27, at 9 a.m. and reopen Monday, June 30, at 6 a.m. 

While these are TDOT closures, they will directly affect city of Chattanooga streets. The Public Works Department advises all residents and commuters to stay informed about these closures and adjust their travel plans accordingly. Electronic message boards will be in place to guide motorists.

For the latest updates on traffic and road conditions, please visit TDOT's SmartWay website at www.tn.gov/tdot or follow @CHAPublicWorks on social media.
Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 6/18/2025
Full Closure On I-24 At Germantown Exit Starts This Weekend
Full Closure On I-24 At Germantown Exit Starts This Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 6/18/2025
Teen In Custody For Underage Drinking Has Been Missing Since 2023 - And Other Collegedale Calls
  • Government
  • 6/18/2025
County Commission Tables Controversial Plan Hamilton
  • Breaking News
  • 6/18/2025
A Trapped Kitten In A Drainage Pipe Is Rescued - And Other East Ridge Calls
  • Government
  • 6/18/2025
Senior EPA Officials Tour Erlanger Park/The Foundry District Construction Site
  • Breaking News
  • 6/18/2025
Breaking News
Full Closure On I-24 At Germantown Exit Starts This Weekend
Full Closure On I-24 At Germantown Exit Starts This Weekend
  • 6/18/2025

The city of Chattanooga’s Public Works Department is issuing a traffic advisory regarding upcoming full closures of I-24 at the Germantown exit, announced by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/18/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD,MICHELLE ... more

Man Apprehended After Threatening Hamilton County Judges
Man Apprehended After Threatening Hamilton County Judges
  • 6/17/2025

Investigative Services Detectives responded on Monday to the Hamilton County Courthouse for a report of harassing phone calls. Detectives were provided numerous voicemails which were threatening ... more

Breaking News
Planning Agency Administrator Placed On Administrative Leave
Planning Agency Administrator Placed On Administrative Leave
  • 6/17/2025
Planning For "Finley Stadium 2.0" Is Launched By Stadium Corporation
Planning For "Finley Stadium 2.0" Is Launched By Stadium Corporation
  • 6/17/2025
Bradley County Trustee Mike Smith Announces Retirement
  • 6/17/2025
Approval Given For Subdivision With 102 Houses On 32 Acres At Collegedale's Bell Farms
  • 6/17/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/17/2025
Opinion
Rep. Greg Vital: Wake Up, Hamilton County
  • 6/18/2025
Way Forward For McDonald Farm Is Agriculture And Education, Not Political Games
  • 6/18/2025
Where Does All Our Running Get Us?
  • 6/18/2025
June: More Than The Start Of Summer - End Of Term For The Supreme Court
  • 6/17/2025
The Uneducated Voter
  • 6/17/2025
Sports
Ibarra Leads Lookouts Past Trash Pandas
  • 6/18/2025
Doyle Leading Soggy Tennessee Junior Amateur
Doyle Leading Soggy Tennessee Junior Amateur
  • 6/17/2025
Pewitt Leads Tennessee Girls’ Junior Event; Boys’ Play Suspended
Pewitt Leads Tennessee Girls’ Junior Event; Boys’ Play Suspended
  • 6/17/2025
Chattanooga Red Wolves Tie Naples 2-2 In Pivotal USL Match
  • 6/16/2025
Randy Smith: How I Spent My Summer Vacations
Randy Smith: How I Spent My Summer Vacations
  • 6/16/2025
Happenings
Newcomer Rachel Leonard Kennedy Is Quickly Making Her Mark In Chattanooga
Newcomer Rachel Leonard Kennedy Is Quickly Making Her Mark In Chattanooga
  • 6/17/2025
VFW Post 1697 Renames Post After Local Fallen Hero
VFW Post 1697 Renames Post After Local Fallen Hero
  • 6/17/2025
Juniorteenth: Youth-Centered Juneteenth Celebration Is Thursday
Juniorteenth: Youth-Centered Juneteenth Celebration Is Thursday
  • 6/17/2025
PHOTOS: Flag Day Ceremony At Elks Lodge
PHOTOS: Flag Day Ceremony At Elks Lodge
  • 6/16/2025
Chattanooga Regent Council Hosts Brainerd Mission Flag Day Ceremony
Chattanooga Regent Council Hosts Brainerd Mission Flag Day Ceremony
  • 6/16/2025
Entertainment
Make Music Day Chattanooga Unveils Full Lineup
  • 6/17/2025
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
  • 6/18/2025
Soul Sacrifice: A Santana Tribute Featured This Week At TVFCU Riverfront Nights
  • 6/17/2025
Hollyy Brings Retro Soul To Nightfall Friday
Hollyy Brings Retro Soul To Nightfall Friday
  • 6/17/2025
Chattanooga Market To Manage Arts & Crafts At IBMA
  • 6/17/2025
Opinion
Rep. Greg Vital: Wake Up, Hamilton County
  • 6/18/2025
Way Forward For McDonald Farm Is Agriculture And Education, Not Political Games
  • 6/18/2025
Where Does All Our Running Get Us?
  • 6/18/2025
Dining
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Business
SIGNiX And iPublish Media Solutions Partner To Enhance Document Processing
  • 6/17/2025
Chattanooga Leeco Steel Facility Celebrates Safety Milestone
Chattanooga Leeco Steel Facility Celebrates Safety Milestone
  • 6/18/2025
HHM CPAs’ Beverly Edge Honored As 2025 Woman Of Distinction
HHM CPAs’ Beverly Edge Honored As 2025 Woman Of Distinction
  • 6/16/2025
Real Estate
Volunteers Unite To Rehab 10 Homes During NeighborWorks Week
  • 6/17/2025
Area Realtors Met With National Lawmakers To Promote Housing Availability, Increase Access To Homeownership
  • 6/16/2025
Year-Long "Luxury Condominiums" Development Begins In Chattanooga's Southside
  • 6/12/2025
Student Scene
Free School Supplies Available For Eastern Hamilton County Students In Need
  • 6/17/2025
Youth For Understanding In Cleveland
Youth For Understanding In Cleveland
  • 6/17/2025
Lee University Experts Support Anti-Trafficking Ministries In Thailand
  • 6/17/2025
Living Well
Erlanger And Qventus Partner To Expand Robotic Access And Create Additional OR Capacity
  • 6/17/2025
Siskin Children’s Institute Announces New Chapter For StarNight
Siskin Children’s Institute Announces New Chapter For StarNight
  • 6/17/2025
“Moments Of Grace” Summit To Offer Support, Education And Hope For Dementia Caregivers
“Moments Of Grace” Summit To Offer Support, Education And Hope For Dementia Caregivers
  • 6/17/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Ben Haden Discusses Early Years Of Ministry
  • 6/18/2025
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
  • 6/16/2025
Archaeology And More
  • 6/16/2025
Outdoors
Tennessee Aquarium, 2 National Groups To Host River Clean-up In Chattanooga On Wednesday
Tennessee Aquarium, 2 National Groups To Host River Clean-up In Chattanooga On Wednesday
  • 6/17/2025
TDOT Resumes Project Milkweed Orders; Asks For Public Feedback
  • 6/16/2025
8 Tennessee State Parks Add Adult-Sized Changing Tables
8 Tennessee State Parks Add Adult-Sized Changing Tables
  • 6/16/2025
Travel
Lake Winnepesaukah Marks 100th Anniversary With Centennial Celebration
Lake Winnepesaukah Marks 100th Anniversary With Centennial Celebration
  • 6/18/2025
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
  • 6/10/2025
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
Church
Greater Tucker Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 22
Greater Tucker Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 22
  • 6/13/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Shouldn't Underestimate The Importance Of Father's Day
Bob Tamasy: We Shouldn't Underestimate The Importance Of Father's Day
  • 6/13/2025
"Jesus Said Go And I'm Going To Go" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/18/2025
Obituaries
Dunward B. Monroe, Jr.
Dunward B. Monroe, Jr.
  • 6/18/2025
Samuel Carthel Mathis
Samuel Carthel Mathis
  • 6/18/2025
Sara Jennings Pool
Sara Jennings Pool
  • 6/18/2025
Government
Jasper Awarded T-Mobile $35,000 Hometown Grant
  • 6/17/2025
Teen In Custody For Underage Drinking Has Been Missing Since 2023 - And Other Collegedale Calls
  • 6/18/2025
A Trapped Kitten In A Drainage Pipe Is Rescued - And Other East Ridge Calls
  • 6/18/2025