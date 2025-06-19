Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BETHUNE,AMBER LYNN
705 MILLWEE HOLLOW RD HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
BLEDSOE,JAVONNE TERRIL
925 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
BOZZA,TIFFANY SUZANNE
9051 MANDY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRIONES,JODI ANN
16 N MELBOUNE STREET BEVERLY HILLS, 34465
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAIL TO YIELD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BULLARD,BRANDON STEPHEN
272 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
BUTCHEE,KIMBERLY MICHELLE
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CHASE,MARK ANTHONY
20 PATTERN PLACE FORT OETHORNE, 37407
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CRAW,LATRAISE DERON
813 KAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DAILEY,PAULA ELIZABETH
7827 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CONTEMPT OF COURT
FREEMAN,JUSTIN PAUL
2078 COUNTY RD 234 DURANGO, 81301
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GRAPES,TIFFANY LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEFFNER,THOMAS JAMES
1202 POPLAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HERRERA,MANUEL HERNANDEZ
3603 MONTE VISTA DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
HOLCOMB,SHANNON DEWAYNE
1690 MISSION RIDGE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HOLDER,MARY ANN
12301 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOOD,SAMUAL FRANKLIN
7017 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 205 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HORTON,JORDAN LEBRON
2107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
ALIAS CAPIAS ( DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
HUMPHREY,KIANA LASHAY
350 MUSTANG STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
JOHNSON,HENRY CHRISTOPHER
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON,HENRY CHRISTOPHER
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(COMPLY ORDER)
LADD,JAMES RANDALL
135 BYPASS RD WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
MCDOWELL,JOHN WAYNE
3715 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
EVADING ARREST
MITCHELL,MARTEZ JAMAL
1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MORLES AGUSTIN,SAMUEL
DOESNT KNOW ADDRESS CLEVELAND, 37421
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
OWENS,CASEY CAMERON
4647 ARDMORE DRIVE APT 303 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARKER,SHEILA HARVEY
9366 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
65 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PARROTT,CHRISTOPHER LANCE
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PREAVETTE,BOBBY LEE
3150 PENOAK DRIVE CLEVELAN,
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES OVER 2500
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PRUITT,TOBIAS MARCO
204 NORTH PARTHON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RHODES,BRANDON TAYLOR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHRUM,KEVIN WILEY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SILER,CECIL ROBERT
2112 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SIMS,JEANA E
2585 VALLEY VIEW HWY JASPER, 373473937
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SKILES,ALISON LYNN
9029 CHIP DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
STONE,BRIAN ALEX
5101 MIMIOSA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STUDIMIRE,BREANNA LYSHELL
201 EADS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
TOLENTINO ORTIZ,MICHELLE MAGAD
1340 ROSOTO WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
WHITE,HARVEY LEE
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODS,JAMES OTIS
1041 RIDGETOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ZELAYO,ANGEL
508 PARK RD SEVIERVILLE, 37862
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
