Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, June 19, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots: 

BETHUNE, AMBER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
BLEDSOE, JAVONNE TERRIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOZZA, TIFFANY SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/17/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRIONES, JODI ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/22/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHASE, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/02/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAW, LATRAISE DERON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DAILEY, PAULA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
FREEMAN, JUSTIN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GRAPES, TIFFANY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/27/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERRERA, MANUEL HERNANDEZ
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/23/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
HOLCOMB, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/14/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HOLDER, MARY ANN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/23/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 03/05/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HORTON, JORDAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • ALIAS CAPIAS ( DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)
HUMPHREY, KIANA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LADD, JAMES RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/27/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)
MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • EVADING ARREST
MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAIA)
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL POSSESSESSION OF DRUG
MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, SATOYA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY
OWENS, CASEY CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARKER, SHEILA HARVEY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 12/29/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PREAVETTE, BOBBY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES OVER 2500
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SILER, CECIL ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
SIMS, JEANA E
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/08/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SKILES, ALISON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/26/1971
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/24/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
WHITE, HARVEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/14/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JAMES OTIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ZELAYO, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW




