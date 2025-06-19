Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BETHUNE, AMBER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT BLEDSOE, JAVONNE TERRIL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOZZA, TIFFANY SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRIONES, JODI ANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/22/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

FAIL TO YIELD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHASE, MARK ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/02/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G DAILEY, PAULA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/22/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) FREEMAN, JUSTIN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/01/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT GRAPES, TIFFANY LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/27/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERRERA, MANUEL HERNANDEZ

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/23/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION HOLCOMB, SHANNON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/14/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HOLDER, MARY ANN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/23/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 03/05/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HORTON, JORDAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/12/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS ( DRIVING ON SUSPENDED) HUMPHREY, KIANA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/13/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LADD, JAMES RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/27/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO. GA)

MCDOWELL, JOHN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/09/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

EVADING ARREST MERONEY, MARY CATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

FAIL TO APPEAR (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAIA)

PETITION TO REVOKE (UNLAWFUL POSSESSESSION OF DRUG MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, SATOYA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY OWENS, CASEY CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/22/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARKER, SHEILA HARVEY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 12/29/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PREAVETTE, BOBBY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/03/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES OVER 2500

FAILURE TO APPEAR RHODES, BRANDON TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SILER, CECIL ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

SIMS, JEANA E

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/08/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SKILES, ALISON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/19/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S STONE, BRIAN ALEX

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/26/1971

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STUDIMIRE, BREANNA LYSHELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/24/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARASSMENT WHITE, HARVEY LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/19/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/14/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JAMES OTIS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ZELAYO, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



