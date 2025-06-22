Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BRIDGES, DOUGLAS WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/02/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAMPBELL, NIGEL CORY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COHEN, MISTY LAREE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/06/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COMMON, MONICA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|COSENS, CHAD L
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/14/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VOP
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY VOP
- THEFT OF PROPERTY VOP
- ASSAULT VOP
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE VOP
|
|DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE
|
|DURDEN, BRYCE GRAHAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ESPY, KADARIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FOWLER, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|FUSCO, MAXIMILIAN E
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GARRISON, SKYLER CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOSLIGA, KRISTIE JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/09/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|GREEN, SERGIO AKEEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HARDIN, DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/23/1958
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/15/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HICKEY, TEVIN LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HUCKABEE, JOSHUA JONALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL LITTERING)
|
|HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
- POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
|
|JOHNSON, DAMARION M
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCELROY, DARLA IRENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- ESCAPE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCELYEA, MICAH HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MURRY, DEVONTA N
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/20/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|NORTHWAY, SUSAN PITTS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/06/1962
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|ONEAL, TA KOBE FURSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|PENLAND, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/14/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ MORALES, ELMAR ORIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|PREBLE, CHASE ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|REED, JENNIFER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBERTS, KAMRON D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/19/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, TORRE DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|STOKES, BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING
|
|THOMAS, DEMARCO SAEVEION
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/08/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMEST ASSAULT
|
|THOMAS, TREVOR DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/31/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VARNER, JERRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WATKINS, ANTHONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|