Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BLANSIT,LESLEY NICOLE

203 HOOKER CEMETERYY RD WILDWOOD,

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)

BRIDGES,DOUGLAS WINSTON

401 FRONTIER CT SEYMOUR, 37865

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BURKE,ROBERT EDWARD

9383 CHIRPING ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BYRD,ERICA MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD

3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CAMPBELL,NIGEL CORY

3207 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COHEN,MISTY LAREE

2106 WEST COVE GROVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CONWAY,DAVID ALLEN

271 ROCKCREEK RD TRENTON, 30757

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DADE



COSENS,CHAD L

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



CRANE,DAVID LAVAN

2911 STAGERUN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VOP

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY VOP

THEFT OF PROPERTY VOP

ASSAULT VOP

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE VOP



DAWSON,JOSHUA EUGENE

141 SIGNAL HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DELAY,LOGAN BLAKE

1407 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METH

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUFF,STORMY MICHELLE

1440 MILL GROVE CIRCL EAST RIDGE, 374111231

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE



DURDEN,BRYCE GRAHAM

2500 CAMPBELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



ESPY,KADARIA

2416 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



FOWLER,JOSEPH

500 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



FROST,CHRISTOPHER LEBRON

1700 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GARCIA RESENDIZ,FREDERICO

2307 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GARRISON,SKYLER CHRISTOPHER

5857 BERDEN COLLEGDALE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



GOSLIGA,KRISTIE JESSICA

4915 APPOLOOSA WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



HARDIN,DUWAYNE

505 DAWNVILLE RD NE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

TWRA Game/Fish

Charges:

BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HERKLEY,KAREN DENISE

202 NOTH SWEET BRIER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HODGES,FREDDIE LEE

3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HUCKABEE,JOSHUA JONALLEN

135 WAUHATCHIE PK CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL LITTERING)



HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR

2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS



JACKSON,ANTHONY MAURICE

2310 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JARRETT,KELLEANNA DESHUN

2802 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063927

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



JOHNSON,DAMARION M

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEAMON,TRISTAN TANNER

4701 BILL JONES RD CHATTANOOGA, 373029507

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LEVASSEUR,PATRICK BRIAN

9052 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MCELROY,DARLA IRENE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ESCAPE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCELYEA,MICAH HARRISON

7276 RIVOLI DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



NORTHWAY,SUSAN PITTS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



ONEAL,TA KOBE FURSHAWN

4408 WOODMOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PENLAND,MICHAEL ANTHONY

6000 LEVY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



PEREZ MORALES,ELMAR ORIEL

707 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



PREBLE,CHASE ELLIOTT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



REED,JENNIFER LYNNE

8978 CHELSEA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RIGGINS,SHEDRICK LAVONNE

1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROGERS,ALISHA LYNN

159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SEWELL,ROBERT STEVEN

3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SHELL,CHELSEA VEOLA

1316 VIENTA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

ARSON

ARSON



SILER,REGINALD DEMON

1405 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



SMITH,TORRE DESEAN

1347 DISTRICT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE



STOKES,BRUCE

11308 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING



THOMAS,DEMARCO SAEVEION

545 WANDO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMEST ASSAULT



THOMAS,TREVOR DAKOTA

77 NIP WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



VARNER,JERRY DEAN

1717 Dunking Ave Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WATKINS,ANTHONY LEBRON

406 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WOODS,GEORGIA FELECIA

888 ARLINGTON CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

EMBEZZELMENT

