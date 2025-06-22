Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, June 22, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)


BLANSIT,LESLEY NICOLE
203 HOOKER CEMETERYY RD WILDWOOD,
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
BRIDGES,DOUGLAS WINSTON
401 FRONTIER CT SEYMOUR, 37865
Age at Arrest:
69 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURKE,ROBERT EDWARD
9383 CHIRPING ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BYRD,ERICA MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD
3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CAMPBELL,NIGEL CORY
3207 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COHEN,MISTY LAREE
2106 WEST COVE GROVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CONWAY,DAVID ALLEN
271 ROCKCREEK RD TRENTON, 30757
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DADE

COSENS,CHAD L
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CRANE,DAVID LAVAN
2911 STAGERUN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VOP
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY VOP
THEFT OF PROPERTY VOP
ASSAULT VOP
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE VOP

DAWSON,JOSHUA EUGENE
141 SIGNAL HILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DELAY,LOGAN BLAKE
1407 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METH
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUFF,STORMY MICHELLE
1440 MILL GROVE CIRCL EAST RIDGE, 374111231
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE

DURDEN,BRYCE GRAHAM
2500 CAMPBELL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

ESPY,KADARIA
2416 NORTHBRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

FOWLER,JOSEPH
500 W ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FROST,CHRISTOPHER LEBRON
1700 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARCIA RESENDIZ,FREDERICO
2307 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GARRISON,SKYLER CHRISTOPHER
5857 BERDEN COLLEGDALE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

GOSLIGA,KRISTIE JESSICA
4915 APPOLOOSA WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

HARDIN,DUWAYNE
505 DAWNVILLE RD NE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
TWRA Game/Fish
Charges:
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HERKLEY,KAREN DENISE
202 NOTH SWEET BRIER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HODGES,FREDDIE LEE
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUCKABEE,JOSHUA JONALLEN
135 WAUHATCHIE PK CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL LITTERING)

HUGHLEY,ANDRE LAMAR
2502 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS

JACKSON,ANTHONY MAURICE
2310 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JARRETT,KELLEANNA DESHUN
2802 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063927
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JOHNSON,DAMARION M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON,DAMARION M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
VOP (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)
VOP (EVADING ARREST)
VOP (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

LEAMON,TRISTAN TANNER
4701 BILL JONES RD CHATTANOOGA, 373029507
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEVASSEUR,PATRICK BRIAN
9052 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MCELROY,DARLA IRENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ESCAPE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCELYEA,MICAH HARRISON
7276 RIVOLI DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

NORTHWAY,SUSAN PITTS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

ONEAL,TA KOBE FURSHAWN
4408 WOODMOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PENLAND,MICHAEL ANTHONY
6000 LEVY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

PEREZ MORALES,ELMAR ORIEL
707 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PREBLE,CHASE ELLIOTT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REED,JENNIFER LYNNE
8978 CHELSEA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIGGINS,SHEDRICK LAVONNE
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROGERS,ALISHA LYNN
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEWELL,ROBERT STEVEN
3138 SEMINOLE CREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SHELL,CHELSEA VEOLA
1316 VIENTA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
ARSON
ARSON

SHELL,CHELSEA VEOLA
1316 VIENTA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II (METH)
SHOPLIFTING 3914146
SHOPLIFTING 3914146

SILER,REGINALD DEMON
1405 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

SMITH,TORRE DESEAN
1347 DISTRICT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

STOKES,BRUCE
11308 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING

THOMAS,DEMARCO SAEVEION
545 WANDO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
AGGRAVATED DOMEST ASSAULT

THOMAS,TREVOR DAKOTA
77 NIP WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

VARNER,JERRY DEAN
1717 Dunking Ave Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WATKINS,ANTHONY LEBRON
406 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOODS,GEORGIA FELECIA
888 ARLINGTON CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
EMBEZZELMENT

Here are the mug shots:

BRIDGES, DOUGLAS WINSTON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 08/02/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMPBELL, NIGEL CORY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COHEN, MISTY LAREE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/06/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMMON, MONICA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
COSENS, CHAD L
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/14/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VOP
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY VOP
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY VOP
  • ASSAULT VOP
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE VOP
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/20/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE
DURDEN, BRYCE GRAHAM
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ESPY, KADARIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
FOWLER, JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FUSCO, MAXIMILIAN E
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARRISON, SKYLER CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOSLIGA, KRISTIE JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/09/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
GREEN, SERGIO AKEEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HARDIN, DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/23/1958
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
  • BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HERKLEY, KAREN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/15/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HICKEY, TEVIN LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • EVADING ARREST
HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUCKABEE, JOSHUA JONALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL LITTERING)
HUGHLEY, ANDRE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
  • POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
JOHNSON, DAMARION M
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/12/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCELROY, DARLA IRENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • ESCAPE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCELYEA, MICAH HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MORRIS, OSHA TREMELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MURRY, DEVONTA N
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/20/2007
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
NORTHWAY, SUSAN PITTS
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/06/1962
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
ONEAL, TA KOBE FURSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PENLAND, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/14/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ MORALES, ELMAR ORIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/21/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PREBLE, CHASE ELLIOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REED, JENNIFER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIGGINS, SHEDRICK LAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/12/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBERTS, KAMRON D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/19/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHELL, CHELSEA VEOLA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • ARSON
  • ARSON
SMITH, TORRE DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
STOKES, BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING
THOMAS, DEMARCO SAEVEION
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/08/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMEST ASSAULT
THOMAS, TREVOR DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/31/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VARNER, JERRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WATKINS, ANTHONY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/03/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE





Latest Headlines
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Six Straight
  • Sports
  • 6/22/2025
FC Cincinnati Wins In PK's Over Chattanooga FC
  • Sports
  • 6/22/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 6/22/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2025
Animal Cruelty Investigation Leads To Arrest In Bradley County
Animal Cruelty Investigation Leads To Arrest In Bradley County
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 6/21/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/22/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/21/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALCANTAR ... more

Dalton Woman, 25, Killed In Wreck On I-75 Early Friday Morning In Whitfield County
  • 6/20/2025

Multiple emergency response agencies were dispatched at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Friday, to a two-vehicle accident on I-75 northbound near mile marker 331. Jocelyn Gutierrez, 25, of Dalton, ... more

Breaking News
John Shearer: Tennyson Dickinson Says Family Has Enjoyed Owning Lake Winnepesaukah For 100 Years
John Shearer: Tennyson Dickinson Says Family Has Enjoyed Owning Lake Winnepesaukah For 100 Years
  • 6/20/2025
Police Investigating Self-Defense Claim In Double Homicide On Thursday
  • 6/20/2025
Construction Prompts Weekend Closure Of Interstate 24 And Germantown Road
  • 6/20/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/20/2025
Delta Air Lines Adds 2nd Daily Flight To LaGuardia From Chattanooga Starting Sept. 8
  • 6/19/2025
Opinion
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm'
  • 6/21/2025
A Big Secret At McDonald Farm
  • 6/20/2025
Don't Let It Happen
  • 6/21/2025
Hamilton County Growth
  • 6/20/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/20/2025
Sports
Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader, Have Won Six Straight
  • 6/22/2025
FC Cincinnati Wins In PK's Over Chattanooga FC
  • 6/22/2025
Golf Notebook: CWGA Raises Funds To Support Local Girls’ Golf Teams
Golf Notebook: CWGA Raises Funds To Support Local Girls’ Golf Teams
  • 6/20/2025
Lookouts Top Trash Pandas 6-2
  • 6/20/2025
Pinson Wins Tennessee Junior Amateur On First Playoff Hole
Pinson Wins Tennessee Junior Amateur On First Playoff Hole
  • 6/19/2025
Happenings
Lee Greenwood Joins Dr. June Scobee Rodgers For Podcast Episode
Lee Greenwood Joins Dr. June Scobee Rodgers For Podcast Episode
  • 6/19/2025
Profiles Of Valor: SSgt Bobby Wayne Abshire (USMC)
Profiles Of Valor: SSgt Bobby Wayne Abshire (USMC)
  • 6/20/2025
Chattanooga Pipe Band To Play At American Heroes Dinner
Chattanooga Pipe Band To Play At American Heroes Dinner
  • 6/19/2025
Tri-States Amateur Radio Club Hosts Field Day Operations June 28-29
Tri-States Amateur Radio Club Hosts Field Day Operations June 28-29
  • 6/22/2025
Sean Price Has Flame Art Glass Demonstration June 27-28
Sean Price Has Flame Art Glass Demonstration June 27-28
  • 6/19/2025
Entertainment
New Bluegrass Group Wilson And Cross To Play For Nokian Tyres Summer Nights
New Bluegrass Group Wilson And Cross To Play For Nokian Tyres Summer Nights
  • 6/20/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell With COPS Producer
  • 6/22/2025
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
  • 6/18/2025
Hollyy Brings Retro Soul To Nightfall Friday
Hollyy Brings Retro Soul To Nightfall Friday
  • 6/17/2025
Make Music Day Chattanooga Unveils Full Lineup
  • 6/17/2025
Opinion
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm'
  • 6/21/2025
A Big Secret At McDonald Farm
  • 6/20/2025
Don't Let It Happen
  • 6/21/2025
Dining
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Business
America's Thrift Stores To Open On Brainerd Road
  • 6/20/2025
JHM Welcomes Several New Hires
JHM Welcomes Several New Hires
  • 6/20/2025
State CPA Announces New Local Leadership
  • 6/20/2025
Real Estate
Matt Bedsole Named CEO Of Invest Chattanooga
  • 6/20/2025
Broadview Breaks Ground In The Foundries District
Broadview Breaks Ground In The Foundries District
  • 6/19/2025
Ellis Gardner: National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Outdoor Prep
  • 6/19/2025
Student Scene
Skyuka Hall’s Head Of School Tapped For National Organization
  • 6/19/2025
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
  • 6/19/2025
1st 2 State Funding Releases Approved By Senator Watson For Tennessee State
  • 6/18/2025
Living Well
Heart Hub Launches At Downtown Library June 23
  • 6/21/2025
The Lantern At Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Celebrates Family Bonds Ahead Of Grand Opening In July
The Lantern At Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Celebrates Family Bonds Ahead Of Grand Opening In July
  • 6/19/2025
Jeff Lewis Joins Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth
Jeff Lewis Joins Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth
  • 6/19/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
  • 6/19/2025
AUDIO: Ben Haden Discusses Early Years Of Ministry
  • 6/18/2025
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
Preserving The Past: Trolley To And From The Fort
  • 6/16/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Withdraws License Fee Increase, Legislature Commits To Alternative Funding
  • 6/21/2025
Spring Turkey Harvest; Season Long Duck Blind Application Period To Start
  • 6/20/2025
300 Paddlers Experience Chattanooga Area, The Tennessee RiverLine As Part Of 3-State Float Trip
  • 6/19/2025
Travel
Record 1.6 Million Tennesseans Expected To Travel For July 4th Week
  • 6/20/2025
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
  • 6/19/2025
Lake Winnepesaukah Marks 100th Anniversary With Centennial Celebration
Lake Winnepesaukah Marks 100th Anniversary With Centennial Celebration
  • 6/18/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's It Mean To Be Salt And Light?
Bob Tamasy: What's It Mean To Be Salt And Light?
  • 6/20/2025
"Jesus Said Go And I'm Going To Go" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/18/2025
Hope Unlimited Has Fundraiser With Point Of Grace July 24
  • 6/16/2025
Obituaries
Carl Lansden
Carl Lansden
  • 6/22/2025
Jacob Carlson
Jacob Carlson
  • 6/22/2025
Margaret Louise Givens
Margaret Louise Givens
  • 6/22/2025
Government
Collegedale Canned Food Drive Set For Saturday During Sizzlin' Summer Sale At Shop On Main
  • 6/20/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 6/20/2025
Crash Leads To DUI Charge - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/20/2025