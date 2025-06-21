Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALCANTAR SALTO, JOEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|ALLEN, DEVIN GOLDDD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/02/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER 39160
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH 3
|
|AUSTIN, RALPH GORDON
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 11/26/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BACASTOW, LLOYD DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/20/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BACON, AUTUMN KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BEAVERS, HORICIA LENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/21/1980
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|BERNDT, JESSICA D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/30/1969
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|CLINGAN, ZOEY ELISE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/24/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|DAVIS, BAILEY LEANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/13/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DOBSON, AARON KAHANA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/28/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DOMINGO, ESTEFANO RAMIREZ
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FEATHERSTONE, AALIYAH TYNISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INDECENCY
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|FERNANDEZ MEDINA, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) AGUAD
|
|GETER, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARRISON, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/09/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HARVEY, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/29/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HEWLETT, SHANTEA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HOOD, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/06/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOWARD, DENNIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- BURGLARY
|
|JAMES, EMILEE GRACE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|LIPPS, PARRISH MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/12/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|MARCHMAN, LAVON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ JAIRO, JAIRO ESAU
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/11/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
|
|NICHOLS, HUDSON BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/05/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|OLINGER, GRADY MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/07/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|PARRISH, BENJAMIN MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
|
|REED, MARCUS LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICHARDSON, DARRELL JOE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/30/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/13/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SALAS, MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SIMLEY, ASIA JANET
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, DEMETRIUS MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/07/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE
|
|SUTTON, CHRISTOPHER MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/05/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|TEAGUE, DOYLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/24/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|VALLE, ROGELIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, SYMOINE S
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH 3
|
|WILLIAMS, AROLYN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|