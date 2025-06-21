Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALCANTAR SALTO,JOEL

7356 LEE HIGHWAY LOT 12A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



ALLEN,DEVIN GOLDDD

739 GERMAN TOWN RD APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER 39160

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH 3



AUSTIN,RALPH GORDON

MIDDLE PARKS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

73 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



AUSTIN,RALPH GORDON

MIDDLE PARKS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

73 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BACASTOW,LLOYD DAVIS

4221 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BACON,AUTUMN KATHLEEN

4976 W VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BEAVERS,HORICIA LENEE

3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062617

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



BERNDT,JESSICA D

211 LAKEVIEW DR DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CARMICHAEL,JOHN THOMAS ROBERT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



CLINGAN,ZOEY ELISE

300 HI TECH LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



DAVIS,BAILEY LEANN

125 SHADOWROCK DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DOBSON,AARON KAHANA

1701 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



DOMINGO,ESTEFANO RAMIREZ

157 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FEATHERSTONE,AALIYAH TYNISE

7339 BRITISH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INDECENCY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



FERNANDEZ MEDINA,JOSE

EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) AGUAD



GETER,JAMES EDWARD

3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FEDERAL



GRATTON,NORI ANDRIA

2617 HAMEL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



HADLEY,CARL RAY

241 E CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



HARRISON,WILLIAM HENRY

3011 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



HARVEY,CHRISTOPHER JOHN

186 MOUNT ERIE PARK LANE EAST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HEWLETT,SHANTEA MONIQUE

2208 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HOOD,JOSEPH DANIEL

8405 BAY RUN DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOWARD,DENNIS JAMES

107 NETA STREET DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURGLARY



HUNT,ANGELA LEE

2283 FAIRLIGHT WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



JAMES,EMILEE GRACE

11616 GREENE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



JUAREZ RAMIREZ,JOSE EVERARDO

3400 1ST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



LIPPS,PARRISH MORGAN

1202 GADD RD APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



MARCHMAN,LAVON

1913 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MENDEZ JAIRO,JAIRO ESAU

HUNTSVILLE,

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

FAILURE TO RENDER AID



MORGAN,ELIZABETH JAYNE

2258 NORTH SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (FENTANYL)

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (VYVANSE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR



NICHOLS,HUDSON BLAKE

2211 CLIFF ELDRIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



OLINGER,GRADY MITCHELL

1007 HURST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



PARRISH,BENJAMIN MARTIN

119 CAMPBELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PAYNE,JAMES RICHARD

4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT



REED,MARCUS LEE

1337 CYPRESS STREET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



RICHARDSON,DARRELL JOE

215 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



ROBINSON,KEVIN LEBRON

3936 KINGFISHER DR ATLANTA, 30349

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SALAS,MERCEDES

9203 E BRAINERD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SANSONI,JAIME

1818 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



SIMLEY,ASIA JANET

251 WATERWALK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



SMITH,DEMETRIUS MONTRELL

3819 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE



SNEED,HEATHER NICOLE

9846 WEST RIDGE TRAIIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDUEL VI

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SUTTON,CHRISTOPHER MATTHEW

576 POPLAR SPRINGS RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



TEAGUE,DOYLE LYNN

3186 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



VALLE,ROGELIO

2825 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WARD,BRIANNA INELL

903 FORREST DALE LANE UNIT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



WARD,SYMOINE S

1800 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH 3



WEBB,ALEXIS LEE

1329 S. SEMINOLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WILLIAMS,AROLYN

2574 E BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WILSON,ALICIA NICOLE

407 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115001

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

