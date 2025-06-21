Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, June 21, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALCANTAR SALTO,JOEL
7356 LEE HIGHWAY LOT 12A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

ALLEN,DEVIN GOLDDD
739 GERMAN TOWN RD APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER 39160
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH 3

AUSTIN,RALPH GORDON
MIDDLE PARKS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
73 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

AUSTIN,RALPH GORDON
MIDDLE PARKS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
73 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BACASTOW,LLOYD DAVIS
4221 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BACON,AUTUMN KATHLEEN
4976 W VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BEAVERS,HORICIA LENEE
3433 PERSIMMON LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062617
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BERNDT,JESSICA D
211 LAKEVIEW DR DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CARMICHAEL,JOHN THOMAS ROBERT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CLINGAN,ZOEY ELISE
300 HI TECH LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

DAVIS,BAILEY LEANN
125 SHADOWROCK DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOBSON,AARON KAHANA
1701 BROAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

DOMINGO,ESTEFANO RAMIREZ
157 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FEATHERSTONE,AALIYAH TYNISE
7339 BRITISH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INDECENCY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FERNANDEZ MEDINA,JOSE
EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) AGUAD

GETER,JAMES EDWARD
3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FEDERAL

GRATTON,NORI ANDRIA
2617 HAMEL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HADLEY,CARL RAY
241 E CIRCLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HARRISON,WILLIAM HENRY
3011 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HARVEY,CHRISTOPHER JOHN
186 MOUNT ERIE PARK LANE EAST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEWLETT,SHANTEA MONIQUE
2208 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HOOD,JOSEPH DANIEL
8405 BAY RUN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOWARD,DENNIS JAMES
107 NETA STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BURGLARY

HUNT,ANGELA LEE
2283 FAIRLIGHT WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

JAMES,EMILEE GRACE
11616 GREENE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

JUAREZ RAMIREZ,JOSE EVERARDO
3400 1ST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LIPPS,PARRISH MORGAN
1202 GADD RD APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MARCHMAN,LAVON
1913 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MENDEZ JAIRO,JAIRO ESAU
HUNTSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
FAILURE TO RENDER AID

MORGAN,ELIZABETH JAYNE
2258 NORTH SHORE ACRES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (FENTANYL)
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (VYVANSE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR

NICHOLS,HUDSON BLAKE
2211 CLIFF ELDRIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

OLINGER,GRADY MITCHELL
1007 HURST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

PARRISH,BENJAMIN MARTIN
119 CAMPBELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PAYNE,JAMES RICHARD
4202 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

REED,MARCUS LEE
1337 CYPRESS STREET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

RICHARDSON,DARRELL JOE
215 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

ROBINSON,KEVIN LEBRON
3936 KINGFISHER DR ATLANTA, 30349
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SALAS,MERCEDES
9203 E BRAINERD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SANSONI,JAIME
1818 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

SIMLEY,ASIA JANET
251 WATERWALK PL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SMITH,DEMETRIUS MONTRELL
3819 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE

SNEED,HEATHER NICOLE
9846 WEST RIDGE TRAIIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDUEL VI
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SUTTON,CHRISTOPHER MATTHEW
576 POPLAR SPRINGS RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

TEAGUE,DOYLE LYNN
3186 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VALLE,ROGELIO
2825 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WARD,BRIANNA INELL
903 FORREST DALE LANE UNIT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

WARD,SYMOINE S
1800 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH 3

WEBB,ALEXIS LEE
1329 S. SEMINOLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS,AROLYN
2574 E BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILSON,ALICIA NICOLE
407 ALICE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115001
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

