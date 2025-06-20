Soddy Daisy Going Above Certified Tax Rate; Spending Includes $2.5 Million For New Municipal Building

The city of Soddy Daisy passed its $4.8 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, and ending June 30, 2026, at the commission meeting Thursday night. The property tax rate last year had been raised to $1.32 for every $100 of the assessed value of property. This year the reappraisal values increased on most all property. Hamilton County gives each municipality a new certified tax rate based on the new values, that are calculated to keep the tax received by the city, the same as the year before. That “certified tax rate” for Soddy Daisy was set at $.907 for fiscal year 2026 so the property tax received by Soddy Daisy will stay at $4.8 million. However, the city commissioners have an option to raise that rate which would also raise the amount of money the city gets. The vote on Thursday set the rate at $1.32 on an interim basis until a meeting at the end of July or beginning of August when it may be increased.

Included in the new budget is $2.5 million for the new municipal building that is currently under construction behind city hall. Soddy Daisy has already spent around $600.000 on it. There is also $500,000 budgeted for improvements to Holly Park - $250,000 of that will come from the city and the other $250,000 will come from a matching grant offered by Hamilton County to small municipalities for improvements to their parks. Soddy Daisy will use the money to increase boat parking, to widen the existing boat ramp and to add a second ramp. Improvements are also planned to the concession stand at the girls’ softball fields and for building new restrooms at the North Park. Several pickup trucks will be bought for use by the public works department, three patrol vehicles for the police department and equipment including extrication tools for the fire department. The city is also planning to have a comprehensive plan done to guide future development. There is $140,000 budgeted for consultants to create this plan.

Soddy Daisy is preparing for the annual Independence Day celebration. This year there will be a few changes that are being implemented. Commissioner Mark Penny wants people to know the rules are all about making it safer and so that people can enjoy the entertainment and support the vendors. Camping will be allowed for three nights from Thursday afternoon through Sunday at noon. There will be no overnight camping tents allowed between Durham and Depot Streets. However pop-up, open sided tents for shade can be put up there for watching the band and fireworks. Signs will be posted to inform people of these restrictions. Overnight camping will be allowed in the state park. Police officers will be present to monitor all the activity.

The city is still looking for volunteers to work at the Fourth of July event. At this time, there are only half of the number of people that will be needed. People who are available to volunteer are asked to contact city hall.

The commissioners approved having new signs made for all the city parks that will replace current signs that are all different in appearance and in bad repair. The new signs will have an attractive, uniform design that will be instantly recognized as being a part of the city of Soddy Daisy. Up to $12,000 was authorized for these signs.

And $14,100 will be spent for portable Motorola radios for the Soddy Daisy Police Department. Police Chief Billy Petty said the cost for the radios will go up June 30 so the order will be placed before then to get the lower price.

The city placed an order for certified playground mulch from a supplier that has been used for 25-30 years without having any problems. A group of volunteers spread it on Thursday morning. Had city employees done the work, Public Works Director Steve Grant said they would have noticed that something was wrong. But it was a resident who saw some nails and pieces of metal in the ground up wood mulch. And she announced it on social media rather than calling the city. Employees are not looking at Facebook all day, said City Manager Johnson, so it is better to call. The city asks that if problems of any nature are discovered, to directly notify the city which would be able to respond immediately. When he was told, Mr. Grant had the bad mulch removed right away. Commissioner Steve Everett said he would like for residents to know that the city does not skimp when it comes to the safety of its children.

Curtis Cecil, founder of the Kelcurt Foundation which established the Soddy Daisy Community Library, updated the commission on current projects, all benefitting people in the Soddy Daisy community. This is “The classic year of reading,” and everyone is invited to participate at the library. The Kelcurt Foundation has been feeding kids who need it and this year that number has increased by 35 percent, said Mr. Cecil. He said that 15 new families are signing up each week for that program. Kelcurt Farms, an arm of that organization, is giving away all the food that is grown this year. Ten percent is going to the Soddy Daisy Food Bank. And when people check out books at the library, whatever is in season is there and available to be taken. This year there is also a Kelcurt Bakery that is baking loaves of sourdough bread and giving away between 20-40 loaves each month. So far this year, said Mr. Cecil, 170 pounds of food that has been grown at the farms have been given to the food bank. The library is also teaming up with the local Lions Club to provide vision screening. And on Free Book Fridays, anyone who comes in between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. gets a free book.