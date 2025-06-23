East Ridge Man Who Was Acquitted Of War Crimes To Plead Guilty To Passport Fraud

An East Ridge man from Bosnia who was acquitted of war crimes has agreed to plead guilty to passport fraud.

Sead Miljkovic faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge.

Prosecutors said Miljkovic obtained a passport in May 2007 by giving false information in an affidavit. He said his last name was Dukic and his date of birth was Nov. 3, 1971.

His true last name is Miljkovic and his true date of birth is May 14, 1972, it was stated.

Prosecutors said he had used his true name on earlier passport attempts.

He was found not guilty of war crimes during the Bosnian War after a trial in Chattanooga Federal Court.