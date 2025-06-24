6 Internal Candidates Under Consideration For Next Chattanooga Fire Chief

Six internal candidates are under consideration for the next Chattanooga Fire Chief, the City Council was told on Tuesday.

Chief Phil Hyman recently announced his retirement.

Steve Wilson, deputy city chief of operations, said efforts are being made to make this a transparent process.

He said the six finalists are from the captain or chief level.

They are an indication "of the breadth and depth of this department," he stated.

Mr. Wilson said the process has included two internal job postings,

He said the candidates have gone through two rounds of interviews, including with the mayor, who will make the appointment that is subject to confirmation by the City Council.

The candidates have also been "tested" by being asked to outline their plan for improving the department.

Council members and leaders from public safety agencies will also be consulted, Mr. Wilson said.