County Commission Votes 6-5 To Send Plan Hamilton Back To Planning Commission With Plats Moratorium

  • Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The County Commission, in a session in which accusations flew, on Wednesday voted 6-5 to send the controversial Plan Hamilton back to the Planning Commission along with a moratorium on handling of new plats.

Commissioner Chip Baker said the moratorium was for 30 days, but could be extended by the commission.

He said, "The intent of this is to get people motivated to finish the plan. This is simply to get people off the dime and to get to negotiating."

The Planning Commission had sent two versions to the commission - the reworked Plan Hamilton after involvement with citizens and developers and a version with amendments from the Home Builders and realtors.

The commission last week wound up tabling both versions. At the meeting today (Wednesday) there was a motion to take the items off the table that did not pass.

However, new County Attorney Janie Parks Varnell said it didn't matter, and the plan could go back to the Planning Commission. She said what should have happened all along was for the Planning Commission to approve a plan, then send it to the commission to certify. The Planning Commission had sent both plans to the commission for its input.

On the moratorium on new plats, Commissioner Mike Chauncey noted that 15 plats are on the Planning Commission agenda for action on July 14. However, those will be delayed under the commission vote.

Commissioner Chauncey said, "This is an overreach of government. When is it going to stop? I'm just tired of it."

Commissioner Warren Mackey said, "There seems to be a big push by some people to slow growth in Hamilton County."

He said on the tabling votes, "This seems to be done in an illegal way. There was an effort last meeting to undo the table when the meeting was almost over and it failed, but yet here it is again."

Commissioner Joe Graham said the plats moratorium "sends a horrible, horrible message that Hamilton County is not open for growth. It's a last ditch effort to stop growth in Hamilton County."

Several commissioners complained that the Baker motion was brought up at the last minute with no time for study.

Voting in favor of the plats motion were Commissioners Baker, Steve Highlander, Jeff Eversole, Ken Smith, Lee Helton and Gene-0 Shipley.

Opposed were Commissioners Chauncey, Graham, Mackey, David Sharpe and Greg Beck.

Shannon Miles Completes Certified County Finance Officers Program
  • Government
  • 6/25/2025
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football And The (Official) Start Of Pay To Play Just 66 Days Away
  • Sports
  • 6/25/2025
  • 6/25/2025
Lupton City Home Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
2 Injured In Crash Of Small Plane In Dunlap Hay Field
  • 6/25/2025

Two people were injured in the crash of a small plane at Dunlap on Wednesday evening. The plane landed in a field near hay bales. Investigators were converging on the scene of the crash ... more

Lupton City Home Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning
  • 6/25/2025

A Lupton City home sustained fire damage Wednesday morning. Green Shift companies responded at 5:16 a.m. to the 800 block of Intermont Road in the Hixson area. The resident told 911 that smoke ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/25/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,JASON ... more

HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Multiple Arrests
  • 6/24/2025
City Council Declines To Reconfirm City Community Development Director
  • 6/24/2025
TVA Asks Public To Reduce Power Use
  • 6/24/2025
Chris Devaney Trying To Work His Magic Again With Not-So-Well-Known Governor Candidate
  • 6/24/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/24/2025
It Was The Chamber That Did Not Submit McDonald Farm For Pharmaceutical Project
  • 6/24/2025
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm' - And Response
  • 6/21/2025
There's Not Good Evidence For Transitioning Kids
  • 6/22/2025
Don't Let It Happen
  • 6/21/2025
A Big Secret At McDonald Farm - And Response
  • 6/20/2025
Mark Wiedmer: SEC Football And The (Official) Start Of Pay To Play Just 66 Days Away
  • 6/25/2025
Lookouts Drop Series Opener In Extra Innings
  • 6/25/2025
McNabb’s Late Eagles Earn Share Of State Am Lead With Denman
  • 6/24/2025
Randy Smith: Understanding Baseball Ejections
  • 6/24/2025
Holston Hills Hosting Tennessee State Amateur Starting Tuesday
  • 6/23/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Parkway Towers, Medical Arts Building (Again) And Tattoos
  • 6/25/2025
Pilatus The Red Panda Leaving Chattanooga Zoo; Zoo Hosting Send-Off June 27 With Chance To Feed Pilatus
  • 6/23/2025
McLemore Resort To Host Carnival Americana To Mark Independence Day
  • 6/23/2025
Pi Omega Charter Celebrates Centennial Anniversary Celebration
  • 6/25/2025
Alpha Beta ESA Plans July Rush
  • 6/23/2025
Sudanese Rock Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/24/2025
New Bluegrass Group Wilson And Cross To Play For Nokian Tyres Summer Nights
  • 6/20/2025
PODCAST: Clint Powell With COPS Producer
  • 6/22/2025
Retirement Concert For Richard Winham Of WUTC 88.1 Is Sunday
  • 6/18/2025
Hollyy Brings Retro Soul To Nightfall Friday
  • 6/17/2025
It Was The Chamber That Did Not Submit McDonald Farm For Pharmaceutical Project
  • 6/24/2025
McDonald Farm - 'The Farm' - And Response
  • 6/21/2025
There's Not Good Evidence For Transitioning Kids
  • 6/22/2025
Taco Mac Permanently Closes Longtime Downtown Location
  • 6/25/2025
Ernest Chinese To Close July 13
  • 6/23/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Takes Title
  • 6/15/2025
Questions Raised On PILOT "Clawback" As Steam Logistics Employment Plummets
  • 6/24/2025
Dallos Vinyl Love Spins Into Downtown Chattanooga
  • 6/23/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Sheila And Dane Boyington
  • 6/23/2025
Matt Bedsole Named CEO Of Invest Chattanooga
  • 6/20/2025
Broadview Breaks Ground In The Foundries District
  • 6/19/2025
Ellis Gardner: National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Outdoor Prep
  • 6/19/2025
UTC Professor Reels In National Recognition For Cicada-Fish Research
  • 6/23/2025
Skyuka Hall’s Head Of School Tapped For National Organization
  • 6/19/2025
Rising McCallie Senior Is Top Ten In National History Day Competition
  • 6/19/2025
2025-2026 MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Recipients Announced
  • 6/24/2025
Erlanger Medical Group To Host Hiring Event In July
  • 6/25/2025
Suzanne Wimberly Nominated For L’Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Program
  • 6/24/2025
AUDIO: Bill Hall On The Town And Country Restaurant
  • 6/23/2025
AUDIO: Mayor Robert Kirk Walker Talks About 1973 Eastgate Flood
  • 6/19/2025
AUDIO: Ben Haden Discusses Early Years Of Ministry
  • 6/18/2025
South Pittsburg Tennessee RiverLine Paddle Event Set For June 28
  • 6/24/2025
New Summer Ride Series Connects Youth To Trails, Bikes And Community
  • 6/23/2025
TWRA Withdraws License Fee Increase, Legislature Commits To Alternative Funding
  • 6/21/2025
McLemore Announces International Hospitality Partnership With Seaton House And Dunluce Lodge
  • 6/23/2025
Record 1.6 Million Tennesseans Expected To Travel For July 4th Week
  • 6/20/2025
Chattanooga To Host Global Storytellers For 2026 Women In Travel Summit
  • 6/19/2025
Bob Tamasy: What Are We to Do With All This Shaking?
  • 6/24/2025
Woodland Heights Baptist Church Celebrates 95th Anniversary
  • 6/23/2025
Bob Tamasy: What's It Mean To Be Salt And Light?
  • 6/20/2025
Geneva Anne Green
  • 6/25/2025
Ralph John Taylor Bowers, Jr.
  • 6/25/2025
Janet Lea Johnson
  • 6/24/2025
Shannon Miles Completes Certified County Finance Officers Program
  • 6/25/2025
John Ross Road Closed At Coleman Circle In East Ridge On Wednesday
  • 6/24/2025
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 6/24/2025