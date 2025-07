Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BATES,RODRICK

2430 DODSON DR ATLANTA, 30344

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DAUGHTREY,TAMARA RUTH

1718 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

DAWSON,JOSHUA EUGENE

141 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DENTON-GARNER,ALEXANDRA NICHOL

8224 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DODSON,SCOTTIE

2044 HIGHWAY 299 LOT 27 Wildwood, 30757

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DUVALL,CHRISTOPHER LEE

HOMELESS DAYTON, 373211614

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EPPERSON,DYLAN BOYD

213 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

FITCH,JACOBIA DESIRE

284 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

FOWLER,CHRISTINA RENEE

1822 Tunnel Blvd Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GILLIAM,THOMAS LEE

2883 SNDER LUKE GRAYSVILLE, 37388

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

GOLDISEN,ROBERT LAKE

1029 S SEMINOLE SRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37343

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARDEN,THADDIUS DEON

410 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042101

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HILL,JIMMY LEBRON

5600 BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

JACKSON,RUSSELL LEE

1809 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

74 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

MCCAULEY,BARSHICA K

1997 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

HARASSMENT

MOULTON,RICKY LADON

11255 WALL ST SODDY SAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NELSON,MICHAEL SCOTT

553 BENSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT UNDER $1000

PATTERSON,CASHUN MYKEL

119 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PENAGUS VASQUEZ,ALAN DE JESUS

375 PEMBROOK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POE,CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

10975 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POTTER,JOSEPH MICHAEL

1909 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POTTER,JOSEPH MICHAEL

1909 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PRICE,BRETT ALLEN

3647 THRUSHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

SMITH,CAMRON LAMONT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH,MARCUS DEWITT

325 CYNDICA DR Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW

SUMMERS,STARR ADRIANNA

43 CINDERELLA DR RINGGOLD, 307368210

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY OF AUTO

TONEY,JANNESSIA

3108 NATHIEL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111600

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

TURNER,LILY M

7710 LEE HWY ROOM 332 CHATT, 37421

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UPCHURCH,CHRISTOPHER

705 DREXEL ST NASHVILLE, 37203

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT

VALENTINO,REULLA-ROBLES

1810 ELROD STREET CLEVEAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WADDLE,JACE AVERY

7621 NACIK LANE HIXSON, 373419737

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY OF AUTO

WEBER,MATHEW MITCHELL

15252 FOAMFLOWER LANE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Georgia State Patrol

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Here are the mug shots:





BATES, RODRICK

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 04/16/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DAUGHTREY, TAMARA RUTH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DENTON-GARNER, ALEXANDRA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/14/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DODSON, SCOTTIE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/11/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EPPERSON, DYLAN BOYD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/24/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR FITCH, JACOBIA DESIRE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CRIMINAL IMERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST GILLIAM, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/23/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDISEN, ROBERT LAKE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/20/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/08/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JACKSON, RUSSELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 07/31/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

MCCAULEY, BARSHICA K

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MOULTON, RICKY LADON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/01/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NELSON, MICHAEL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/07/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 PATTERSON, CASHUN MYKEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/03/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POE, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE POTTER, JOSEPH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/12/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRICE, BRETT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, SMITH, CAMRON LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/17/2007

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SMITH, MARCUS DEWITT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW TONEY, JANNESSIA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

TURNER, LILY M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE UPCHURCH, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/27/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT VALENTINO, REULLA-ROBLES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE