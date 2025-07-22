Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BOTTS,KAITLIN RENEE

1112 CHARWOOD LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOWMAN,CHALICE

2903 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BRADY,RANDALL DAVID

1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASTLEBERRY,KENNETH BRIAN

6224 RIVOLI DRIVE APT 308 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HARASSMENT

CHAMBERS,CHARLOTTE NICOLE

2723 FOLTS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CLARK,LUCKY JAQUAN

507 HONEYCOMB WAY KNOXVILLE, 37917

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

COWART,NILES MARCUS

114 WALNUT RIDGE DR MACON, 312116618

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVENPORT,TRAVALE I

7628 HURRICANE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DAVIS,JAMARCUS KISHON

1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Georgia State Patrol

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OXYCODONE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GOODLOW,KELVIN LAMONTA

7663 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GREEN,RODNEY J SANTEZ

1917 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HEATON,AMY NOEL

8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

JONES,ERIC DEWON

307 WEST 4TH ST JASPER, 37433

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KEENER,MICHELLE FAYE

670 BARKER ROAD DUNLAP, 37301

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KITTLE,STEVEN JUSTIN

189 TRAILER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

KREIS,JOSHUA RYAN

6240 AIRPARK DR, APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAWRENCE,TAYLOR FAITH

12730 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARCEAUX,BASIL JOHN

810 HYATTE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCLURE,ELIZABETH FAITH

5505 BRAINER RD MOTEL 6 RM 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCLURE,ELIZABETH FAITH

5505 BRAINER RD MOTEL 6 RM 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCPHERSON,CHARLES MICHAEL

800 MCFARLEN AVE ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

MCPHERSON,CHARLES MICHAEL

800 MCFARLEN AVE ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MEYER,NEIL PETER

4209 PINOLA AV KINGSPORT, 37664

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MONDS,TY JOSEPH

6182 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORER,ROLAND EARL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORRISON,CHRISTOPHER SHANE

1516 N WHINER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OAKLEY,TADARREL LEBRON

3210 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF FIREARM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

OWEN,THOMAS JAMES

3902 EAST 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (DADE CO.

GA)

PEREZ,ANGEL D

2621 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RICH,JACK TERRY

1607 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

ROWE,ADAM BLAKE

298 ACORN OAK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

RUBIO,ISAAC ZACCHEUS

6820 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37112

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SANDERSON,ISAIAH RANSOM

54 JOAN DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMS,DEON TERRELL

2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SMITH,EMMITT RAVI

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SUTTLES,CHRISTOPHER DEJONA

356 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THOMPSON,MAURLYN DEVANDER

2117 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VESQUEZ JIMENEZ,EFRAIN ADIN

1909 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATKINS,CARLOS DANYELLE

3810 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD NON SUPPORT

CHILD NON SUPPORT

CHILD NON SUPPORT

WEBB,BILLY HAROLD

724 MAGONAILA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WOODS,TERRANCE

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

YOUNG,KEYARRA LASHAE

4505 MARRIOT DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR


