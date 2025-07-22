BOWMAN, CHALICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/09/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADY, RANDALL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASTLEBERRY, KENNETH BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/21/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

CHAMBERS, CHARLOTTE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/21/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CLARK, LUCKY JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/30/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVENPORT, TRAVALE I

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/23/2007

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OXYCODONE)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GREEN, RODNEY J SANTEZ

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)