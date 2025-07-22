Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BOTTS,KAITLIN RENEE
1112 CHARWOOD LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWMAN,CHALICE
2903 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111012
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BRADY,RANDALL DAVID
1716 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CASTLEBERRY,KENNETH BRIAN
6224 RIVOLI DRIVE APT 308 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
CHAMBERS,CHARLOTTE NICOLE
2723 FOLTS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CLARK,LUCKY JAQUAN
507 HONEYCOMB WAY KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
COWART,NILES MARCUS
114 WALNUT RIDGE DR MACON, 312116618
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVENPORT,TRAVALE I
7628 HURRICANE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DAVIS,JAMARCUS KISHON
1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OXYCODONE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
GOODLOW,KELVIN LAMONTA
7663 N BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GREEN,RODNEY J SANTEZ
1917 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HEATON,AMY NOEL
8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
JONES,ERIC DEWON
307 WEST 4TH ST JASPER, 37433
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KEENER,MICHELLE FAYE
670 BARKER ROAD DUNLAP, 37301
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KITTLE,STEVEN JUSTIN
189 TRAILER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KREIS,JOSHUA RYAN
6240 AIRPARK DR, APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWRENCE,TAYLOR FAITH
12730 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARCEAUX,BASIL JOHN
810 HYATTE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLURE,ELIZABETH FAITH
5505 BRAINER RD MOTEL 6 RM 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCLURE,ELIZABETH FAITH
5505 BRAINER RD MOTEL 6 RM 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCPHERSON,CHARLES MICHAEL
800 MCFARLEN AVE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
MCPHERSON,CHARLES MICHAEL
800 MCFARLEN AVE ROSSVILE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MEYER,NEIL PETER
4209 PINOLA AV KINGSPORT, 37664
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MONDS,TY JOSEPH
6182 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORER,ROLAND EARL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORRISON,CHRISTOPHER SHANE
1516 N WHINER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OAKLEY,TADARREL LEBRON
3210 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF FIREARM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
OWEN,THOMAS JAMES
3902 EAST 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (DADE CO.
GA)
PEREZ,ANGEL D
2621 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RICH,JACK TERRY
1607 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ROWE,ADAM BLAKE
298 ACORN OAK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
RUBIO,ISAAC ZACCHEUS
6820 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37112
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SANDERSON,ISAIAH RANSOM
54 JOAN DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMS,DEON TERRELL
2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SMITH,EMMITT RAVI
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SUTTLES,CHRISTOPHER DEJONA
356 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THOMPSON,MAURLYN DEVANDER
2117 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VESQUEZ JIMENEZ,EFRAIN ADIN
1909 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATKINS,CARLOS DANYELLE
3810 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD NON SUPPORT
CHILD NON SUPPORT
CHILD NON SUPPORT
WEBB,BILLY HAROLD
724 MAGONAILA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WOODS,TERRANCE
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YOUNG,KEYARRA LASHAE
4505 MARRIOT DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|BOWMAN, CHALICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CASTLEBERRY, KENNETH BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/21/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, CHARLOTTE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/21/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CLARK, LUCKY JAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/30/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVENPORT, TRAVALE I
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/23/2007
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, JAMARCUS KISHON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Georgia State Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (OXYCODONE)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (COCAINE)
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|GOODLOW, KELVIN LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GREEN, RODNEY J SANTEZ
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|JONES, ERIC DEWON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KEENER, MICHELLE FAYE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KITTLE, STEVEN JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KREIS, JOSHUA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MARCEAUX, BASIL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/05/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCCLURE, ELIZABETH FAITH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/06/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/21/1963
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MEYER, NEIL PETER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MONDS, TY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORER, ROLAND EARL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/08/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORRISON, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF FIREARM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|OWEN, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/07/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROWE, ADAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUBIO, ISAAC ZACCHEUS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERSON, ISAIAH RANSOM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTLES, CHRISTOPHER DEJONA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|THOMPSON, MAURLYN DEVANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WATKINS, CARLOS DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/11/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NON SUPPORT
- CHILD NON SUPPORT
- CHILD NON SUPPORT
|
|WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, KEYARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2025
Charge(s):
|