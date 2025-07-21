UTC Breaks Ground On New Oak Street Residence Hall; Goal Is 15,000 Students By 2030

UTC broke ground Monday morning on a major student housing project that officials say will transform campus life and help accommodate the school's ambitious enrollment goals.

The new Oak Street Residence Hall will provide 794 beds for students and is being constructed between McCallie and Oak Streets. The facility will feature a pedestrian corridor running through the building to connect both sides of campus.

"We've set a goal of 15,000 by 2030," said Chancellor Lori Mann Bruce, speaking to the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony. "I know that it is an ambitious goal, but it's a stretch goal for us, but I think it's attainable, and it's not just a number. We're aiming at people."

The project comes as UTC faces significant demand for on-campus housing. The university currently has just over 3,700 beds but receives more than 5,300 housing applications annually.

This fall, applications from returning students increased by 25 percent, and more than 1,200 students are currently on a waiting list for on-campus housing.

"The reality is, we simply need more," Chancellor Bruce said. "We know we need more housing."

The new residence hall is designed around flexible "neighborhoods" for living and learning, featuring study spaces, collaborative areas, and shared kitchens on every floor. The ground floor will include a multipurpose studio space for student organizations and activities.

Dr. Artanya Wesley, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, emphasized the thoughtful design approach during Monday's ceremony. "Each floor is built around a neighborhood, which will provide flexibility, collaborative spaces that encourage focus, connection, and peer support. These aren't just hallways with doors."

The facility will also include built-in laundry facilities, centralized package distribution, and dedicated residential life administrative spaces. Upper and lower courtyard landscapes were designed to give students areas to gather, relax, and recharge.

Bridget Crane, vice president of the Student Government Association, praised the project as evidence that student voices are being heard. "I just want to personally say that this is going on my third year living here on campus," Ms. Crane told the gathering. "So when I heard that we were getting a new residence hall, it just means a lot from the student body that you guys are listening and you're doing."

Chancellor Bruce acknowledged the support of UT System President Randy Boyd and recognized Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Brent Goldberg for his leadership on the project's financing.

She also credited the university's facilities team for collaborating with local architectural firm Tinker Ma Bell on the design.

The project supports President Boyd's system-wide goal of growing enrollments, with UTC specifically targeting 14,800 students by 2030 - a figure Chancellor Bruce has set even higher at 15,000.

"We believe in the power of higher education, we believe in the product that UTC has to offer, and we want as many people to benefit from that as possible," Chancellor Bruce said.

Chancellor Bruce noted that UTC serves as a magnet for drawing talent to Chattanooga, with students often choosing to remain in the city after graduation. The groundbreaking marks what officials called "a new chapter for UTC" as the university works to meet growing enrollment demands and enhance the student experience on campus.

Representatives from both the Hamilton County and city of Chattanooga mayors' offices attended the ceremony.