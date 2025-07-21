Latest Headlines

UTC Breaks Ground On New Oak Street Residence Hall; Goal Is 15,000 Students By 2030

  • Monday, July 21, 2025
  • Mia Schoenly
Ceremony marked start of residence hall
Ceremony marked start of residence hall
photo by Mia Schoenly

UTC broke ground Monday morning on a major student housing project that officials say will transform campus life and help accommodate the school's ambitious enrollment goals.

The new Oak Street Residence Hall will provide 794 beds for students and is being constructed between McCallie and Oak Streets. The facility will feature a pedestrian corridor running through the building to connect both sides of campus.

"We've set a goal of 15,000 by 2030," said Chancellor Lori Mann Bruce, speaking to the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony. "I know that it is an ambitious goal, but it's a stretch goal for us, but I think it's attainable, and it's not just a number. We're aiming at people."

The project comes as UTC faces significant demand for on-campus housing. The university currently has just over 3,700 beds but receives more than 5,300 housing applications annually.

This fall, applications from returning students increased by 25 percent, and more than 1,200 students are currently on a waiting list for on-campus housing.

"The reality is, we simply need more," Chancellor Bruce said. "We know we need more housing."

The new residence hall is designed around flexible "neighborhoods" for living and learning, featuring study spaces, collaborative areas, and shared kitchens on every floor. The ground floor will include a multipurpose studio space for student organizations and activities.

Dr. Artanya Wesley, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, emphasized the thoughtful design approach during Monday's ceremony. "Each floor is built around a neighborhood, which will provide flexibility, collaborative spaces that encourage focus, connection, and peer support. These aren't just hallways with doors."

The facility will also include built-in laundry facilities, centralized package distribution, and dedicated residential life administrative spaces. Upper and lower courtyard landscapes were designed to give students areas to gather, relax, and recharge.

Bridget Crane, vice president of the Student Government Association, praised the project as evidence that student voices are being heard. "I just want to personally say that this is going on my third year living here on campus," Ms. Crane told the gathering. "So when I heard that we were getting a new residence hall, it just means a lot from the student body that you guys are listening and you're doing."

Chancellor Bruce acknowledged the support of UT System President Randy Boyd and recognized Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Brent Goldberg for his leadership on the project's financing.

She also credited the university's facilities team for collaborating with local architectural firm Tinker Ma Bell on the design.

The project supports President Boyd's system-wide goal of growing enrollments, with UTC specifically targeting 14,800 students by 2030 - a figure Chancellor Bruce has set even higher at 15,000.

"We believe in the power of higher education, we believe in the product that UTC has to offer, and we want as many people to benefit from that as possible," Chancellor Bruce said.

Chancellor Bruce noted that UTC serves as a magnet for drawing talent to Chattanooga, with students often choosing to remain in the city after graduation. The groundbreaking marks what officials called "a new chapter for UTC" as the university works to meet growing enrollment demands and enhance the student experience on campus.

Representatives from both the Hamilton County and city of Chattanooga mayors' offices attended the ceremony.

Rendering of new residence hall
Rendering of new residence hall photo by
Latest Headlines
Friend Of East Lake Murder Victim Recounts His Last Words
Friend Of East Lake Murder Victim Recounts His Last Words
  • Breaking News
  • 7/21/2025
Former Northwest Whitfield Record-Setting Pitcher Cade Fisher Signs With Boston Red Sox
Former Northwest Whitfield Record-Setting Pitcher Cade Fisher Signs With Boston Red Sox
  • Sports
  • 7/21/2025
UTC Breaks Ground On New Oak Street Residence Hall; Goal Is 15,000 Students By 2030
UTC Breaks Ground On New Oak Street Residence Hall; Goal Is 15,000 Students By 2030
  • Breaking News
  • 7/21/2025
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 4
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 4
  • Sports
  • 7/21/2025
Levi Road Closed July 22-24
  • Government
  • 7/21/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 7/21/2025
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 7/21/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/21/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN,MALIK ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/20/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANSLEY,JASON ... more

Breaking News
Ohio Man, 58, Dies In Boating Incident On Norris Lake On Saturday Afternoon
  • 7/19/2025
Soddy Daisy Weighing Possible 20-Cent Tax Increase; Curbs Set On Smoke, Vape, CBD, Check Cashing Stores
  • 7/19/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/19/2025
Driver Robert L. Lynn, 35, Dies As Vehicle Plunges Into Tennessee River At Highway 58
Driver Robert L. Lynn, 35, Dies As Vehicle Plunges Into Tennessee River At Highway 58
  • 7/18/2025
Chattanooga Developer Breaks Ground On Tennessee's First Micro Home Community
Chattanooga Developer Breaks Ground On Tennessee's First Micro Home Community
  • 7/18/2025
Opinion
Keep TVA For The People, Not The Shareholders - And Response
  • 7/20/2025
Random Assignment Of Federal Judges Is Important To Retain Public Confidence
  • 7/19/2025
Demand A Halt To Sprawl
  • 7/21/2025
By Passing The Rescissions Package, Republicans Are Restoring Fiscal Sanity
By Passing The Rescissions Package, Republicans Are Restoring Fiscal Sanity
  • 7/21/2025
Analyzing I-75 Wreck Charges
  • 7/19/2025
Sports
Former Northwest Whitfield Record-Setting Pitcher Cade Fisher Signs With Boston Red Sox
Former Northwest Whitfield Record-Setting Pitcher Cade Fisher Signs With Boston Red Sox
  • 7/21/2025
Cleveland State And UT Pitcher Austin Breedlove Signs With New York Yankees
Cleveland State And UT Pitcher Austin Breedlove Signs With New York Yankees
  • 7/21/2025
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 4
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 4
  • 7/21/2025
Lookouts Lose Heartbreaker In The Ninth
  • 7/21/2025
Over 150 Softball Teams From 30 States To Compete For A National Championship In Chattanooga
  • 7/21/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: John McCall's History Of McCallie Wrestling
Life With Ferris: John McCall's History Of McCallie Wrestling
  • 7/21/2025
Stacey Alexander: Off The Beaten Path In Costa Rica
Stacey Alexander: Off The Beaten Path In Costa Rica
  • 7/21/2025
Fallen Five Memorial Ride July 19 Benefits Wreaths Across Chattanooga
Fallen Five Memorial Ride July 19 Benefits Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 7/18/2025
Bible Lands Museum Coming Aug. 1-4 To White Oak Church Of Christ
  • 7/21/2025
League Of Women Voters Of Chattanooga Announces Fall Civic Education Series
League Of Women Voters Of Chattanooga Announces Fall Civic Education Series
  • 7/21/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga's Live Music Schedule
Chattanooga's Live Music Schedule
  • 7/18/2025
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra To Be Featured At Barking Legs
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra To Be Featured At Barking Legs
  • 7/17/2025
Earl Freudenberg: When Connie Francis Sang At Memorial Auditorium
Earl Freudenberg: When Connie Francis Sang At Memorial Auditorium
  • 7/17/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Hosts Pandora's Box: Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute; Essentials Set As Opener
  • 7/17/2025
Opinion
Keep TVA For The People, Not The Shareholders - And Response
  • 7/20/2025
Random Assignment Of Federal Judges Is Important To Retain Public Confidence
  • 7/19/2025
Demand A Halt To Sprawl
  • 7/21/2025
Dining
Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 7/20/2025
Sticky Fingers Restaurant At Jack's Alley Closes Permanently
  • 7/17/2025
Hendo’s Creole Cuisine Has Very Brief Run At Former St. John's
  • 7/16/2025
Business
Gas Prices Drop 6.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/21/2025
Rebecca Kilday Releases Debut Book Looking Into The Career Of Sales
Rebecca Kilday Releases Debut Book Looking Into The Career Of Sales
  • 7/21/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Tom Satkowiak
  • 7/21/2025
Real Estate
Spark By Hilton Hotel Opens On W. 21st Street
Spark By Hilton Hotel Opens On W. 21st Street
  • 7/18/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 10-16
  • 7/17/2025
Retail Property Anchored By Food City On E. Brainerd Road Sells For Over $6.5 Million
Retail Property Anchored By Food City On E. Brainerd Road Sells For Over $6.5 Million
  • 7/18/2025
Student Scene
Avondale Community Center Is Hub For hub For Wellness, Creativity, And Community Connection
Avondale Community Center Is Hub For hub For Wellness, Creativity, And Community Connection
  • 7/21/2025
HCS Better Together Event Brings Community Together To Prepare Schools For 1st Day Of Classes
  • 7/19/2025
Questions Raised On Fee Increases For Tyner Cheerleading Program
  • 7/19/2025
Living Well
Mayor’s Council On Disability To Host “Access For All” Event In Chattanooga
  • 7/21/2025
Crown Subaru To Host American Red Cross Blood Drive On July 24 As Part Of Subaru Loves To Care
  • 7/21/2025
County Health Department Announces 2nd Annual Back-To-School Open House Event July 24
  • 7/21/2025
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
  • 7/16/2025
VIDEO: Harry Thornton Gives The Call For Live Wrestling Over 50 Years Ago
  • 7/14/2025
Signal Mountain Genealogical Society Honors James L. Douthat (1939-2024)
Signal Mountain Genealogical Society Honors James L. Douthat (1939-2024)
  • 7/11/2025
Outdoors
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
  • 7/15/2025
Hamilton County Moves Forward With 1st Round Of Projects In Matching Grants With Small Towns To Revitalize Local Parks
  • 7/10/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: July Is Tough
White Oak Mountain Ranger: July Is Tough
  • 7/13/2025
Travel
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
  • 7/20/2025
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
  • 7/14/2025
Church
New Hope Independent Baptist Church Holds VBS
  • 7/19/2025
Bob Tamasy: What Makes a Marriage Work Long-Term?
Bob Tamasy: What Makes a Marriage Work Long-Term?
  • 7/18/2025
Tim Zimmerman And The King's Brass In Concert Aug. 13
Tim Zimmerman And The King's Brass In Concert Aug. 13
  • 7/15/2025
Obituaries
Harry “Don” Kilpatrick
Harry “Don” Kilpatrick
  • 7/21/2025
David Leo Bettis
  • 7/21/2025
Bernard Raymond Harrow
Bernard Raymond Harrow
  • 7/21/2025
Government
Levi Road Closed July 22-24
  • 7/21/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 7/21/2025
Fugitives Booked For Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/21/2025