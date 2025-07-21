Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLEN,MALIK ISAIAH
3849 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
BILLUPS,JEREME LEBRON
2101 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BODENHAMER,TRACY DIANE
1211 SOUTH LEE HWY APT 308 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOLDEN,CRAWFORD COREY
812 LYNN LANE ROSSVILLE, 37313
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BOLDEN,CRAWFORD COREY
812 LYNN LANE ROSSVILLE, 37313
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRADLEY,JOHN ALLEN
1101 HIDDEN CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
COLLINS,TAYLOR JADE
103 PHILLIPS DR BRIDGEPORT, 35740
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS,LORI DEANNE
935 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOSS,DAMON JEROME
3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
DOSS,DAMON JEROME
3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311 (AGGRAVATED ASS
ELLIOT,CORY EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
FAIRBANKS,NICHOLAS CLABON
6050 GIBBS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL CAPIAS
FARRIS,KIMBERLY LYNN
10712 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GALLOWAY,ROY III
124 GRAVITT LN CHICKAMAUGA, 307073272
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SALES TO MINORS
GOODEN,AMERAY D
2617 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDRIX,ALYSA DASHAE
407 MCCLURE TER CHATTANOOGA, 374155804
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOWARD,QUINNYAH RENA
213 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JARRETT,MOKUBA YNGA
1615 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON,JASON RAYMOND
1528 SOUTH MCDONALD RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
KINZALOW,FREDDIE G
3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEMING,AMY MICHELLE
11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEMING,AMY MICHELLE
11029 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOACH,SHERRY ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
LUCAS-PEREZ,ARMANDO
4714 TOMAHAWK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LUCAS-PEREZ,ARMANDO
4714 TOMAHAWK TR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MUTUBWA,GLOIRE
3410 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PAYNE,CANDICE NICOLE
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POOLE,CHARLES BRANDON
405 NEBRASKA AVE STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RODRIGUEZ ORTIZ,BRANDON ALBERT
1723 RUBIOS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STEPP,DEREK D
212 SOUTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
STEWART,CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
707 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOUDERMIRE,JEROME CURTIS
7703 Vista Hills Dr Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOUT,DEBRAH JEANETTE
7017 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THINNES,DONALD TROY
1209 PEABODY DR DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
THOMAS,AMBER MARIE
1282 GREENBROOK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE,JA WAUHN DONTA
2012 COOLIDGE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILEY,ALFRED CLIFFORD
3107 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HARASSMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WORLEY SCOTT,LAURA BETH
1191 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, MALIK ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/29/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BODENHAMER, TRACY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, JOHN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/03/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS, TAYLOR JADE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, LORI DEANNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DOSS, DAMON JEROME
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
|
|ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GALLOWAY, ROY III
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- SALES TO MINORS
|
|GOODEN, AMERAY D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENDRIX, ALYSA DASHAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, QUINNYAH RENA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JASON RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, CHARLES JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|KINZALOW, FREDDIE G
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEMING, AMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/23/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LOACH, SHERRY ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MUTUBWA, GLOIRE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/03/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, CANDICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|POOLE, CHARLES BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ ORTIZ, BRANDON ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|STEWART, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|THINNES, DONALD TROY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|THOMAS, AMBER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, JA WAUHN DONTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM
- VANDALISM
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- KIDNAPPING
- ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WORLEY SCOTT, LAURA BETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|