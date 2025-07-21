ALLEN, MALIK ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/29/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BODENHAMER, TRACY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRADLEY, JOHN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/03/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

COLLINS, TAYLOR JADE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/05/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, LORI DEANNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/10/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOSS, DAMON JEROME

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/22/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CAPIAS

FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/22/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GALLOWAY, ROY III

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/14/2006

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SALES TO MINORS

GOODEN, AMERAY D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDRIX, ALYSA DASHAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOWARD, QUINNYAH RENA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, JASON RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/30/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, CHARLES JULIUS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

KINZALOW, FREDDIE G

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEMING, AMY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/23/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOACH, SHERRY ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/15/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MUTUBWA, GLOIRE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/03/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PAYNE, CANDICE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POOLE, CHARLES BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RODRIGUEZ ORTIZ, BRANDON ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STEWART, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THINNES, DONALD TROY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

THOMAS, AMBER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE, JA WAUHN DONTA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM

VANDALISM

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

KIDNAPPING

ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING

SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE