Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Monday, July 21, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN, MALIK ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/29/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BODENHAMER, TRACY DIANE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADLEY, JOHN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/03/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
COLLINS, TAYLOR JADE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/05/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, LORI DEANNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/10/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOSS, DAMON JEROME
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FAIRBANKS, NICHOLAS CLABON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CAPIAS
FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/22/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GALLOWAY, ROY III
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/14/2006
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • SALES TO MINORS
GOODEN, AMERAY D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDRIX, ALYSA DASHAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOWARD, QUINNYAH RENA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, JASON RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, CHARLES JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
KINZALOW, FREDDIE G
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEMING, AMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/23/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOACH, SHERRY ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MUTUBWA, GLOIRE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/03/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PAYNE, CANDICE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POOLE, CHARLES BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RODRIGUEZ ORTIZ, BRANDON ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STEWART, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THINNES, DONALD TROY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/06/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
THOMAS, AMBER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/13/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, JA WAUHN DONTA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
  • VANDALISM
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • KIDNAPPING
  • ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WORLEY SCOTT, LAURA BETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



