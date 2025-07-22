As Chattanooga Airport Keeps Getting Busier, New $34 Million Parking Garage Planned

Added routes and record enplanements in May and June mean the airport’s sole parking garage sits almost at capacity as summer wears on. Board Chairman James Hall called this a “good news challenge” at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority board meeting Monday afternoon.

The board approved a $34 million design-build contract with American Structural Concrete for a second parking garage. The 1,600-space garage has 20 percent more capacity than the first, which also was built by American Structural Concrete in 2021. But the price is just 14 percent higher, said Vice Chairman Dan Jacobson.

The garage will be 95 percent funded with state allocations. About half of that will be fronted by CMAA and then reimbursed by the state. The new garage is scheduled to open for use in January 2027.

“We’re hyper-focused on planning for our growth,” said Airport President and CEO April Cameron.

June enplanements of 58,072 mark yet another consecutive best month ever, she said.

Spirit Airlines service added in June upped airport seat capacity by 40 percent, it was stated. This fall there will be seven daily nonstop flights to Chicago on United Airlines and American Airlines – a case of two-upmanship that saw American initiating two of its own on top of United’s fourth, then fifth over the last year.

“The support of our community is what is making this happen,” Ms. Cameron said.

Mr. Hall reminded the board that Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly charged the airport to bring positive economic impact to the tri-state region served by the Chattanooga Airport, stressing that convenience and hospitality will bring in business from larger airports.

“We can be the best passenger experience,” Mr. Hall said.

The board will approve the final parking garage design separately. Board member David Littlejohn asked that art be incorporated.

Upcoming Events:

The restaurant renovation will be complete at the end of August.

The Chattanooga Airport will host its Air Service Development Summit Oct. 1-3 for existing and potential CHA carriers.