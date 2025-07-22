Latest Headlines

Councilman Elliott Seeks Increase In City's Senior Tax Freeze Program

  • Tuesday, July 22, 2025

City Councilman Ron Elliott said the council should increase the income level for the city's senior tax relief program to the maximum allowed by the state.

The current limit is for property owners making less than $48,250.

The state has a maximum of $60,000.

For those who qualify, their property tax rate would be frozen at the current level.

There is a requirement for reapplying every year.

Councilman Elliott said, "I hope very many more of our citizens will take advantage of this. It's about protecting our seniors. This is one of the few ways we can protect our citizens." 

He said the city abated $136,000 under the program last year.

A number of council members said they support raising the limit.

 

Latest Headlines
Hamilton County EMS Supervisor Vehicle Involved In Multi-Vehicle Collision
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2025
Chickens Win! Chickens Win!; Laying Hens Coming To The Neighborhood
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2025
Councilman Elliott Seeks Increase In City's Senior Tax Freeze Program
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2025
Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On I-75 In Bradley And McMinn Counties
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2025
City Council Eyeing $23 Million Expense To Raise Police/Fire Pay As Pay Lags
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2025
As Chattanooga Airport Keeps Getting Busier, New $34 Million Parking Garage Planned
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2025
Breaking News
Hamilton County EMS Supervisor Vehicle Involved In Multi-Vehicle Collision
  • 7/22/2025

A Hamilton County EMS supervisor vehicle was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday while stationary on Hamel Road near the intersection with Adams Road. At approximately 4:30 p.m., ... more

Councilman Elliott Seeks Increase In City's Senior Tax Freeze Program
  • 7/22/2025

City Councilman Ron Elliott said the council should increase the income level for the city's senior tax relief program to the maximum allowed by the state. The current limit is for property ... more

Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On I-75 In Bradley And McMinn Counties
  • 7/22/2025

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Bradley and McMinn Counties should be aware of an active resurfacing project that will temporarily impact traffic. Happening Tuesday night, and continuing nightly ... more

Breaking News
Man Shot And Killed After Ramming His Car Into Deputy's Patrol Vehicle
  • 7/22/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/22/2025
Friend Of East Lake Murder Victim Recounts His Last Words
Friend Of East Lake Murder Victim Recounts His Last Words
  • 7/21/2025
UTC Breaks Ground On New Oak Street Residence Hall; Goal Is 15,000 Students By 2030
UTC Breaks Ground On New Oak Street Residence Hall; Goal Is 15,000 Students By 2030
  • 7/21/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 7/21/2025
Opinion
Keep TVA For The People, Not The Shareholders - And Response
  • 7/20/2025
Random Assignment Of Federal Judges Is Important To Retain Public Confidence
  • 7/19/2025
Improving The Child Tax Credit
  • 7/22/2025
Demand A Halt To Sprawl
  • 7/21/2025
By Passing The Rescissions Package, Republicans Are Restoring Fiscal Sanity - And Response
By Passing The Rescissions Package, Republicans Are Restoring Fiscal Sanity - And Response
  • 7/21/2025
Sports
Former Northwest Whitfield Record-Setting Pitcher Cade Fisher Signs With Boston Red Sox
Former Northwest Whitfield Record-Setting Pitcher Cade Fisher Signs With Boston Red Sox
  • 7/21/2025
McNabb Co-Medalist To Earn Spot In U.S. Amateur
McNabb Co-Medalist To Earn Spot In U.S. Amateur
  • 7/21/2025
Cleveland State And UT Pitcher Austin Breedlove Signs With New York Yankees
Cleveland State And UT Pitcher Austin Breedlove Signs With New York Yankees
  • 7/21/2025
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 4
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part 4
  • 7/21/2025
Lookouts Lose Heartbreaker In The Ninth
  • 7/21/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Scopes Trial, W.J. Bryan And Preservation Perseverance
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Scopes Trial, W.J. Bryan And Preservation Perseverance
  • 7/22/2025
Bible Lands Museum Coming Aug. 1-4 To White Oak Church Of Christ
  • 7/21/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes Finale - Frank Spurlock
Jerry Summers: Scopes Finale - Frank Spurlock
  • 7/22/2025
Stacey Alexander: Off The Beaten Path In Costa Rica
Stacey Alexander: Off The Beaten Path In Costa Rica
  • 7/21/2025
League Of Women Voters Of Chattanooga Announces Fall Civic Education Series
League Of Women Voters Of Chattanooga Announces Fall Civic Education Series
  • 7/21/2025
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Set To Host Kings Of Queen: Top Queen Tribute Band July 26
  • 7/22/2025
Chattanooga's Catherine Campbell Appearing At Cherry Street Tavern
  • 7/22/2025
Chattanooga's Live Music Schedule
Chattanooga's Live Music Schedule
  • 7/18/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 7/31/2025
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra To Be Featured At Barking Legs
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra To Be Featured At Barking Legs
  • 7/17/2025
Opinion
Keep TVA For The People, Not The Shareholders - And Response
  • 7/20/2025
Random Assignment Of Federal Judges Is Important To Retain Public Confidence
  • 7/19/2025
Improving The Child Tax Credit
  • 7/22/2025
Dining
100 Ramen & Bar To Open In Aloft At Hamilton Place
  • 7/22/2025
Stone Age Korean BBQ & Hot Pot Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 7/20/2025
Sticky Fingers Restaurant At Jack's Alley Closes Permanently
  • 7/17/2025
Business
Chattanooga Chamber Launches “INC Connect” To Support Early-Stage Entrepreneurs
  • 7/22/2025
Gas Prices Drop 6.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/21/2025
Rebecca Kilday Releases Debut Book Looking Into The Career Of Sales
Rebecca Kilday Releases Debut Book Looking Into The Career Of Sales
  • 7/21/2025
Real Estate
City Council Votes To Add Voluntary Attainable Housing Incentives To Zoning Ordinance
  • 7/22/2025
Spark By Hilton Hotel Opens On W. 21st Street
Spark By Hilton Hotel Opens On W. 21st Street
  • 7/18/2025
Real Estate Transfers For July 10-16
  • 7/17/2025
Student Scene
Avondale Community Center Is Hub For Wellness, Creativity And Community Connection
Avondale Community Center Is Hub For Wellness, Creativity And Community Connection
  • 7/21/2025
Love’s Travel Stops Awards Grant To GNTC Commercial Truck Driving Program
  • 7/21/2025
Local Students Receive College Honors
  • 7/22/2025
Living Well
Signal Centers Announces Participation In Child And Adult Care Food Program
  • 7/22/2025
Wellpoint Tennessee To Host "Wellness With Wellpoint” In Chattanooga
  • 7/22/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Environmental Services Employees Gain Advanced Certification
Hamilton Medical Center Environmental Services Employees Gain Advanced Certification
  • 7/22/2025
Memories
Preserve Chattanooga Announces Summer Architectural Drawing Contest
  • 7/22/2025
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
Earl Freudenberg: 2 Nights To Remember
  • 7/16/2025
VIDEO: Harry Thornton Gives The Call For Live Wrestling Over 50 Years Ago
  • 7/14/2025
Outdoors
2 Words To Describe My Time At Lookout Mountain Conservancy; Shrimp Boil Is Thursday
  • 7/22/2025
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
Free Sunflower Seeds Encourage Growing A Sunflower For The Hamilton County Fair
  • 7/22/2025
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
Basin Spring Conservation Easement Permanently Protects 100 Acres In Williamson County
  • 7/15/2025
Travel
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
"Dry" Saint Joe, Texas, Where The Cattle Drive Once Came Through
  • 7/20/2025
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
Chattanooga Serves As Basecamp For 250 Outdoor Storytellers
  • 7/17/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Team Members Win Industry Awards
  • 7/14/2025
Church
Work Underway To Create Memorial Park At Temple Beth-El Site
  • 7/22/2025
Bob Tamasy: A Faithful Life – And A Legacy That Will Endure
Bob Tamasy: A Faithful Life – And A Legacy That Will Endure
  • 7/22/2025
New Hope Independent Baptist Church Holds VBS
  • 7/19/2025
Obituaries
Tommy Crangle
Tommy Crangle
  • 7/22/2025
Tiny Alice Cox
Tiny Alice Cox
  • 7/22/2025
David "Andy" Andrew Pearson
David "Andy" Andrew Pearson
  • 7/22/2025
Government
Bridge Replacement Prompts Lane Closures On SR 68 In Polk County
  • 7/22/2025
Immigration Agents Take Driver Into Custody - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/22/2025
Concerned Neighbor Helps Police Find Woman Lying On Floor - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 7/22/2025