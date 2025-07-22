Councilman Elliott Seeks Increase In City's Senior Tax Freeze Program

City Councilman Ron Elliott said the council should increase the income level for the city's senior tax relief program to the maximum allowed by the state.

The current limit is for property owners making less than $48,250.

The state has a maximum of $60,000.

For those who qualify, their property tax rate would be frozen at the current level.

There is a requirement for reapplying every year.

Councilman Elliott said, "I hope very many more of our citizens will take advantage of this. It's about protecting our seniors. This is one of the few ways we can protect our citizens."

He said the city abated $136,000 under the program last year.

A number of council members said they support raising the limit.