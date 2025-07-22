City Council Eyeing $23 Million Expense To Raise Police/Fire Pay As Pay Lags

With pay for city of Chattanooga police and fire lagging other local departments, the City Council is eyeing $23 million in pay improvements that would require a property tax increase.

The council earlier set aside $5 million of the needed amount.

Officials said the need is for $9 million to cover police raises and $14 million for firefighter pay, where the starting salary is only $43,000.

Police Chief John Chambers said in Knoxville that along with a raise came an agreement for annual four percent inflation increases.

He said police and fire got a pay increase here in 2021, but "after two years inflation had eaten it up and we were right back where we were."

Chief Chambers said the optimum number of Chattanooga officers would be 509, but he was asking for 477 who are given adequate pay.

He said, with numerous vacancies, "We have 401 on the streets right now."

Chief Chambers noted, "Twenty five years ago, we were budgeted for 477 officers and we had a 2-3 year waiting list to get into the academy."

Starting pay for a Chattanooga police officer is $48,189 - lowest in Hamilton County. It compares to $51,225 Signal Mountain, $51,491 Collegedale, $53,310 Soddy Daisy, $54,106 Sheriff's Office, $56,045 East Ridge, $57,377 Red Bank and $66,960 for the Highway Patrol.

Chief Chambers said since he was sworn into office that resignations are down and the largest academy class in decades is set to start in January.

He told members of the council, "This is where we need your help. This is where we need you all to do the hard things."

Outgoing Fire Chief Phil Hyman said firefighters are watching the council to see what will happen on a pay hike. He said, "If nothing significant happens, those leaving the department will spike back up and retirements will escalate.

He noted that the starting pay in Knoxville is $54,000 - $11,000 more than in Chattanooga.

Chief Hyman said the cycle of fire and police pay increases is based on the priorities of the mayor. He said, "This mayor (Tim Kelly) has made it a priority."

He said there may be a lateral academy in which trained officers and jurisdictions may join the Chattanooga Police, but he said it is dependent on a significant pay increase.