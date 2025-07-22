Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On I-75 In Bradley And McMinn Counties

Drivers traveling on I-75 in Bradley and McMinn Counties should be aware of an active resurfacing project that will temporarily impact traffic.

Happening Tuesday night, and continuing nightly (Sunday – Friday) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will perform temporary lane closures on I-75 in both directions from mile marker 31 to mile marker 39 for resurfacing activities. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. In addition, temporary overnight closures of the Exit 36 interstate ramps will be necessary as construction progresses. The contract completion date is October 31, 2025. These nightly traffic impacts will remain throughout the duration of the project.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.