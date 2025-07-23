Police Arrest 15-Year-Old In Shooting Of 14-Year-Old On Arlington Avenue

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.



At approximately 6:59 p.m., CPD officers responded to a person shot call at an apartment in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue. Upon arrival, they located the 14-year-old male victim. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD’s Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation with support from the Crime Scene Unit and a CPD K-9 team. The suspect was quickly identified, located, and interviewed by a Homicide Unit detective. He is now in custody and charged with felony reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and are collecting all items of evidentiary value — including, but not limited to, physical evidence, interviews, and potential video footage.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.