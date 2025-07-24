Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALKHATIB,MANSSOR Z

522 HUCCAINE CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BEAVERS,DANYELL NICOLE

1328 PEACHTREE ST NE ATLANTA, 30309

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BEDWELL,TONI LYNN

4805 ALPINE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CALLAHAN,JEFFERY SCOTT

3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

COLBAUGH,BRITTANY MORGAN

3367 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FITTEN,MORRIS LAMONT

1110 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

CHILD NON- SUPPORT

CHILD NON- SUPPORT

CHILD NON- SUPPORT

FITTEN,MORRIS LAMONT

1110 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FORSHAW,JESSICA NICOLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORSHAW,JESSICA NICOLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FOSTER,ADAM LEE

3367 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GIVENS,DARSHON JARELL

4720 ARDMOAE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

GOODE,DAVID WILLIAM

4405 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

GORE,ANTHONY DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRIS,KENNETH LEBRON

2511 POPULAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HART,BRANDON RASHAD

217 SWEETLAND DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HART,BRANDON RASHAD

217 SWEETLAND DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

HENLEY,MICHAEL RICHARD

2592 RIDGECREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF SERVICES

HENRY,SEAN AARON

11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERRERA,JESUS FRANCISCO

765 CRAIG MILES STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HICKMAN,ASHLEY NICOLE

4225 3RD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

HIXSON,CHRISTOPHER ALVIS

715 CHALDS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HORTON,ADAM LAMAR

2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HORTON,ADAM LAMAR

2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

JAUREGUI,BENNY VALDEZ

12383 WITT SPRING RD GEORGETOWN, 37363

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

JOHNSON,ALYSSA CHELSEY

8605 TRADEWIND DR APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:

LAVIGNETTE,LANCE A

2054 DEERFIELD CIR HOMELESS NEW MARKET, 37760

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEWIS,MARCUS TREVOR

817 NEWT JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SPEEDING

LOFTY,ASHLEY NICOLE

HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

LOWE,CHRISTOPHER LAMAR

3029 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chatt Housing Auth

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MACKLER,JACOB ISACH

3812 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MANUS,MARTY EUGENE

7710 LEE HWY HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

MARLER,DANNY JEFFREY

10191 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MITCHELL,ERIC LEBRON

2260 N WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP

PAN,JIA D

9007 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PETERS,ELLA JANE

3412 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVTED CRIMINAL TRESPAS

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

PETERS,ELLA JANE

3412 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SMITH,DANIELLE NICOLE

1644 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARAJUANA)

SONGER,RACHEL FAYE

350 BOARDERS LOOP APT16 SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEAGUE,DENNIS JORDAN

1405 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121935

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TEEMS,WILLIAM PRESTON

GLEN TANA RD ROSSIVILLE, 30742

Age at Arrest:

62 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

WANGERIEN,SEAN P

425 HOLY GROVE CHURCH RD PEACHTREE, 30269

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON,BENJAMIN EDWWARD

8830 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WOODS,JEFFERY TONEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

 

Here are the mug shots:

 

BEAVERS, DANYELL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
COLBAUGH, BRITTANY MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/12/1979
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NON- SUPPORT
  • CHILD NON- SUPPORT
  • CHILD NON- SUPPORT
FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOSTER, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIVENS, DARSHON JARELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HART, BRANDON RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES

HENRY, SEAN AARON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HICKMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HORTON, ADAM LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JOHNSON, ALYSSA CHELSEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAVIGNETTE, LANCE A
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEWIS, MARCUS TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
PAN, JIA D
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
REDDING, KOREY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARAJUANA)
SONGER, RACHEL FAYE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEAGUE, DENNIS JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/27/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TEEMS, WILLIAM PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WANGERIEN, SEAN P
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, BENJAMIN EDWWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE




