HENRY, SEAN AARON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/08/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HICKMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/08/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HORTON, ADAM LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/27/1973

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/25/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

JOHNSON, ALYSSA CHELSEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAVIGNETTE, LANCE A

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEWIS, MARCUS TREVOR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/10/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING