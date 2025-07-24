Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALKHATIB,MANSSOR Z
522 HUCCAINE CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEAVERS,DANYELL NICOLE
1328 PEACHTREE ST NE ATLANTA, 30309
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BEDWELL,TONI LYNN
4805 ALPINE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CALLAHAN,JEFFERY SCOTT
3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
COLBAUGH,BRITTANY MORGAN
3367 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FITTEN,MORRIS LAMONT
1110 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FORSHAW,JESSICA NICOLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FOSTER,ADAM LEE
3367 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIVENS,DARSHON JARELL
4720 ARDMOAE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
GOODE,DAVID WILLIAM
4405 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
GORE,ANTHONY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRIS,KENNETH LEBRON
2511 POPULAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HART,BRANDON RASHAD
217 SWEETLAND DR APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
HENLEY,MICHAEL RICHARD
2592 RIDGECREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF SERVICES
HENRY,SEAN AARON
11921 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERRERA,JESUS FRANCISCO
765 CRAIG MILES STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HICKMAN,ASHLEY NICOLE
4225 3RD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HIXSON,CHRISTOPHER ALVIS
715 CHALDS RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HORTON,ADAM LAMAR
2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JAUREGUI,BENNY VALDEZ
12383 WITT SPRING RD GEORGETOWN, 37363
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JOHNSON,ALYSSA CHELSEY
8605 TRADEWIND DR APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
LAVIGNETTE,LANCE A
2054 DEERFIELD CIR HOMELESS NEW MARKET, 37760
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEWIS,MARCUS TREVOR
817 NEWT JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SPEEDING
LOFTY,ASHLEY NICOLE
HOMELESS WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
LOWE,CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
3029 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chatt Housing Auth
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MACKLER,JACOB ISACH
3812 LERCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MANUS,MARTY EUGENE
7710 LEE HWY HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
MARLER,DANNY JEFFREY
10191 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MITCHELL,ERIC LEBRON
2260 N WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
PAN,JIA D
9007 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PETERS,ELLA JANE
3412 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SMITH,DANIELLE NICOLE
1644 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARAJUANA)
SONGER,RACHEL FAYE
350 BOARDERS LOOP APT16 SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEAGUE,DENNIS JORDAN
1405 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121935
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TEEMS,WILLIAM PRESTON
GLEN TANA RD ROSSIVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest:
62 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
WANGERIEN,SEAN P
425 HOLY GROVE CHURCH RD PEACHTREE, 30269
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON,BENJAMIN EDWWARD
8830 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOODS,JEFFERY TONEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
Here are the mug shots:
|BEAVERS, DANYELL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/12/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|COLBAUGH, BRITTANY MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/12/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NON- SUPPORT
- CHILD NON- SUPPORT
- CHILD NON- SUPPORT
|
|FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, ADAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GIVENS, DARSHON JARELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOODE, DAVID WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HART, BRANDON RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENRY, SEAN AARON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/08/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HERRERA, JESUS FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HICKMAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HIXSON, CHRISTOPHER ALVIS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HORTON, ADAM LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/25/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|JOHNSON, ALYSSA CHELSEY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAVIGNETTE, LANCE A
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, MARCUS TREVOR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MITCHELL, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VOP
|
|PAN, JIA D
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/08/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|REDDING, KOREY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARAJUANA)
|
|SONGER, RACHEL FAYE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TEAGUE, DENNIS JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/27/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TEEMS, WILLIAM PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|
|VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WANGERIEN, SEAN P
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, BENJAMIN EDWWARD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|