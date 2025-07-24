Cherokee Boulevard Resurfacing And Restriping Project Starts On Sunday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is scheduled to start resurfacing work on Sunday night. The project includes both resurfacing and restriping efforts and will also involve coordination with Norfolk Southern Railway.

It is designed to improve traffic flow, enhance road quality, and increase protection for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.designed to reduce turning conflicts, calm traffic, increase pedestrian safety, and support all modes of transportation along this key corridor.

While every precaution will be taken to reduce the amount of disruption, motorists should be prepared for possible temporary lane closures, flagger operations, and potential detours during the construction period.

The project also aligns with efforts by the City of Red Bank, which is “right-sizing” Dayton Boulevard from the Stringers Ridge Tunnel to Signal Mountain Boulevard, continuing the vision of more balanced, multimodal corridors throughout the region.