Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, June 26, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON,ASHLEIGH
1436 WHITE OAK ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BARNES,VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA
3203 Hillwood Dr Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BATES,TINISHA N
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BELL,AMANDA NICOLE
3516 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP RESISTING ARREST
VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VOP POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

BOYLAN,AMANDA NICOLE
613 W 14TH STRRET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BUTLER,NATASHA COLLEEN
727 EST 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112031
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

BUTLER,REBECCA DIANE
45 FRANK GASS RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CALHOUN,OLAJUWON LEBRON
3702 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CARD,JASON MICHAEL
113 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHAIN,TYSHAILA NICOLE
404 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CHAIN,TYSHAILA NICOLE
404 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

COLEY,CHAD LYNN
1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 307365443
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COLEY,CHAD LYNN
1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 307365443
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS,JASMINE AUNYA
2310 WILSON ST APT 3C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

DILLARD,MALEK OMARI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURGLARY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DURAKOVIC,SANEL
121 N THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER

ELLISON,ROBERT FRANKLIN
HOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FARMER,KATRINA G
3809 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401

FORD,MARKALLA LASHAJON
6315 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HALL,DANIEL PRICE
35 SWIFT LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLLAND,DUSTIN LEE
107 PINE FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HOWARD,MARK ERIC
305 SUNNY SIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

JACKSON,HAYLAND CHRISTOPHER
2003 RAWLINGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEDFORD,DANIELLE RAE
2909 WILLIAMSBURG PLAZA APT D RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEGATE,ZACHARIAH SCOTT
8636 RAYWORTH TRAIL POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STALKING
STALKING (AGGRAVATED)
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LYLES,DOUGLAS CLINTON
754 WEST STATELINE ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

MOORE,ELIJAH
2507 HAMILTON COE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

NEWBERRY,BILLY JOE
13790 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PITTMAN,CHARLES JACKSON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

REID,HAYWOOD LEE
3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROLLER,JAYCEON COLE
7315 HAVEN HILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

SCOTT,SARAH DANIELLE
1123 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SHADDEN,JUSTIN COREY
6429 MILLSTREAM DR. HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

SHULER,ANTHONY FRANK
103 NEWBY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STEARNS,BRIAN EDWARD
7825 BACON MEADOW GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STONE,RAJESH ASHOK
107 SINGAL HILLS DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

THURMAN,ANTHONY LEBRON
3008 2 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THURMAN,BRITTNAY SHAWNTAY
231 HAWKINS OAK DR APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37211
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TREMBLE,ERIC JERMAINE
4621 HARIIS PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TREMBLE,ERIC JERMAINE
4621 HARIIS PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VASQUEZ,RUNIELIA
714 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VENABLE,ZACHARY LEE
3906 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072533
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WATTS,MADYSEN ELIZABETH
2526 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WERNER,TRAVIS DEVON
1822 CADILLAC CIR S MELBORNE, 32935
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

WHITED,JAMES EDWARD
181 OAK CIRCLE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING

WILLIAMS,RANDY DARNELL
413 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113410
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS,TYRELL MARQUEZZ
1111 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff

