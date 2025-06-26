Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON,ASHLEIGH
1436 WHITE OAK ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BARNES,VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA
3203 Hillwood Dr Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BATES,TINISHA N
7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BELL,AMANDA NICOLE
3516 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP RESISTING ARREST
VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VOP POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
BOYLAN,AMANDA NICOLE
613 W 14TH STRRET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUTLER,NATASHA COLLEEN
727 EST 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112031
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BUTLER,REBECCA DIANE
45 FRANK GASS RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CALHOUN,OLAJUWON LEBRON
3702 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARD,JASON MICHAEL
113 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAIN,TYSHAILA NICOLE
404 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CHAIN,TYSHAILA NICOLE
404 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
COLEY,CHAD LYNN
1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 307365443
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COLEY,CHAD LYNN
1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 307365443
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS,JASMINE AUNYA
2310 WILSON ST APT 3C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DILLARD,MALEK OMARI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURGLARY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DURAKOVIC,SANEL
121 N THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
ELLISON,ROBERT FRANKLIN
HOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FARMER,KATRINA G
3809 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
FORD,MARKALLA LASHAJON
6315 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HALL,DANIEL PRICE
35 SWIFT LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOLLAND,DUSTIN LEE
107 PINE FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HOWARD,MARK ERIC
305 SUNNY SIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
JACKSON,HAYLAND CHRISTOPHER
2003 RAWLINGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEDFORD,DANIELLE RAE
2909 WILLIAMSBURG PLAZA APT D RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEGATE,ZACHARIAH SCOTT
8636 RAYWORTH TRAIL POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STALKING
STALKING (AGGRAVATED)
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LYLES,DOUGLAS CLINTON
754 WEST STATELINE ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
MOORE,ELIJAH
2507 HAMILTON COE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
NEWBERRY,BILLY JOE
13790 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PITTMAN,CHARLES JACKSON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
REID,HAYWOOD LEE
3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROLLER,JAYCEON COLE
7315 HAVEN HILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
SCOTT,SARAH DANIELLE
1123 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHADDEN,JUSTIN COREY
6429 MILLSTREAM DR. HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
SHULER,ANTHONY FRANK
103 NEWBY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEARNS,BRIAN EDWARD
7825 BACON MEADOW GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STONE,RAJESH ASHOK
107 SINGAL HILLS DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
THURMAN,ANTHONY LEBRON
3008 2 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THURMAN,BRITTNAY SHAWNTAY
231 HAWKINS OAK DR APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37211
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TREMBLE,ERIC JERMAINE
4621 HARIIS PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TREMBLE,ERIC JERMAINE
4621 HARIIS PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VASQUEZ,RUNIELIA
714 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VENABLE,ZACHARY LEE
3906 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072533
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
WATTS,MADYSEN ELIZABETH
2526 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WERNER,TRAVIS DEVON
1822 CADILLAC CIR S MELBORNE, 32935
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
WHITED,JAMES EDWARD
181 OAK CIRCLE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
WILLIAMS,RANDY DARNELL
413 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113410
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
WILLIAMS,TYRELL MARQUEZZ
1111 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, ASHLEIGH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BATES, TINISHA N
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/29/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BOYLAN, AMANDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUTLER, REBECCA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALHOUN, OLAJUWON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARD, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/27/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CHAIN, TYSHAILA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COLEY, CHAD LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/03/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DILLARD, MALEK OMARI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- BURGLARY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|DURAKOVIC, SANEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
|
|ELLISON, ROBERT FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FARMER, KATRINA G
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/07/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
|
|FORD, MARKALLA LASHAJON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOWARD, MARK ERIC
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/15/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEDFORD, DANIELLE RAE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/02/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LYLES, DOUGLAS CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/21/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEWBERRY, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/14/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PITTMAN, CHARLES JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|REID, HAYWOOD LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|ROLLER, JAYCEON COLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/06/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|SCOTT, SARAH DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SHULER, ANTHONY FRANK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STEARNS, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/02/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STONE, RAJESH ASHOK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|THURMAN, BRITTNAY SHAWNTAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TREMBLE, ERIC JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/01/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|VENABLE, ZACHARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WATTS, MADYSEN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/07/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WERNER, TRAVIS DEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/27/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|WHITED, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/10/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, RANDY DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/30/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/25/2025
Charge(s):
|