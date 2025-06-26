Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON,ASHLEIGH

1436 WHITE OAK ROAD NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



BARNES,VICKEAUNIA MONTRICIA

3203 Hillwood Dr Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BATES,TINISHA N

7310 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BELL,AMANDA NICOLE

3516 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP RESISTING ARREST

VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VOP POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD



BOYLAN,AMANDA NICOLE

613 W 14TH STRRET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BUTLER,NATASHA COLLEEN

727 EST 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112031

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



BUTLER,REBECCA DIANE

45 FRANK GASS RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CALHOUN,OLAJUWON LEBRON

3702 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CARD,JASON MICHAEL

113 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHAIN,TYSHAILA NICOLE

404 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CHAIN,TYSHAILA NICOLE

404 TUNNEL BLVD Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST



COLEY,CHAD LYNN

1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 307365443

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COLEY,CHAD LYNN

1806 DIETZ RD RINGGOLD, 307365443

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS,JASMINE AUNYA

2310 WILSON ST APT 3C CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



DILLARD,MALEK OMARI

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURGLARY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



DURAKOVIC,SANEL

121 N THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER



ELLISON,ROBERT FRANKLIN

HOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FARMER,KATRINA G

3809 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401



FORD,MARKALLA LASHAJON

6315 ROSEMARY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HALL,DANIEL PRICE

35 SWIFT LANE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLLAND,DUSTIN LEE

107 PINE FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HOWARD,MARK ERIC

305 SUNNY SIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



JACKSON,HAYLAND CHRISTOPHER

2003 RAWLINGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



LEDFORD,DANIELLE RAE

2909 WILLIAMSBURG PLAZA APT D RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LEGATE,ZACHARIAH SCOTT

8636 RAYWORTH TRAIL POWELL, 37849

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

STALKING

STALKING (AGGRAVATED)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



LYLES,DOUGLAS CLINTON

754 WEST STATELINE ROSSVILLE, 30736

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



MOORE,ELIJAH

2507 HAMILTON COE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



NEWBERRY,BILLY JOE

13790 TONJA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PITTMAN,CHARLES JACKSON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR



REID,HAYWOOD LEE

3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ROLLER,JAYCEON COLE

7315 HAVEN HILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



SCOTT,SARAH DANIELLE

1123 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Signal Mountain PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SHADDEN,JUSTIN COREY

6429 MILLSTREAM DR. HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



SHULER,ANTHONY FRANK

103 NEWBY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



STEARNS,BRIAN EDWARD

7825 BACON MEADOW GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



STONE,RAJESH ASHOK

107 SINGAL HILLS DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



THURMAN,ANTHONY LEBRON

3008 2 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37917

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



THURMAN,BRITTNAY SHAWNTAY

231 HAWKINS OAK DR APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37211

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TREMBLE,ERIC JERMAINE

4621 HARIIS PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TREMBLE,ERIC JERMAINE

4621 HARIIS PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



VASQUEZ,RUNIELIA

714 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



VENABLE,ZACHARY LEE

3906 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072533

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



WATTS,MADYSEN ELIZABETH

2526 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WERNER,TRAVIS DEVON

1822 CADILLAC CIR S MELBORNE, 32935

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT



WHITED,JAMES EDWARD

181 OAK CIRCLE DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING



WILLIAMS,RANDY DARNELL

413 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113410

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



WILLIAMS,TYRELL MARQUEZZ

1111 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff



