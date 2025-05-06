Hixson Man Killed, Wife Very Critical After Cars Hits Dump Truck In West Virginia

A Hixson man was killed and his wife critically injured in a crash in West Virginia on Monday morning.

Authorities said Ronald J. Carelli, 54, of Crescent Club Drive, died when his 2024 Subaru Outback ran into the back of a Division of Highways dump truck.

His wife, Misty Carelli, 52, was airlifted with "very critical injuries."

The wreck happened at a stoplight at the intersection of State Route 41 and U.S. Route 19 at Mount Nebo. The Carellis were traveling south on Route 19.

It happened around 9:22 a.m.

The truck was carrying a full load and was stopped at a light. Police said the visibility was clear. The car caught fire, but emergency personnel were able to remove the couple from the vehicle.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

The Carellis are members of Abba's House in Hixson.