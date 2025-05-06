Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANGLAND,SHARON MARIA
8410 W CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ARBAJIAN,BRENDA DEAN
5084 S TERRACE RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BAKER,TERRANCE MONTRELL
6307 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212313
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BELL,PERNELL A
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163057
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BONE,OLANDIS NEGUALE
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARTER,JAMES CARLOS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DANIELS,DEMIKE KHAYRIC
727 EST 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DELONEY,DEPRESHIA
7655 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163505
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ELLIS,MARSHA
1203 DR LEE AVE BRIDGEPORT,
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FRANKLIN,LAMAR ALEXANDER
1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023831
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GARCIA SANDOVAL,GUMARO
499 MOUNTAIN VIEW ACRES DR ANDERSONVILLE, 37705
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GAY,LAKISHA LENISE
1900 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GOLDEN,TIAWANDA ANN
500 W MLK BLVD APT 808 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
71 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
HALE,WILLIAM OSCAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HALE,WILLIAM OSCAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FIRARM WITH PRIOR VIOLE
HANEY,EBONY CHARMAINE
216 SUNDAY SILENCE LANE CHARLESTON, 29223
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
HERMAN,TRENTON S
2421 AULDRIDGE DR CHRISTIANA, 37037
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HERNANDEZ,ENRIQUE
E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
KNIGHT,DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA
167 HAWKINS OAK LN, 308 CHATTTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAJUJ TECU,ANDERSON CARLOS
403 LAVERNE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LANE,TRENIECE LARHONDA
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LONG,KELSEY DANIELLE
6329 FARRIS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO
MADDEN,RICHMOND LEBRON
2208 CHEEK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
OTHER
MANSEL,TONYA MARIE
343 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MANUEL,PEDRO FRANCISCO
1611 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MARSHALL,CHARLES HARLAND
7702 ODYSSEY LN HARRISON, 373411404
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARWOOD,SANDY C
160 SUNRISE DR DAYTON, 37373
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
MILLER - GOTHAY,DEVEREAUX
1676 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MOORE,BRITNEY DANANE
3803 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061211
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MOORE,BRITNEY DANANE
3803 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061211
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MOORER,SHATERIA SHANESE
2414 LYNDON AVENUE APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WITH PRIOR FELONY)
VOP (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE)
VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)
OURTH,AUSTIN MICHAEL
1108 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARKER,JERRY CHAD
126 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 373273344
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PATTERSON,DEVIN HEATH
925 MAKERS WAY NW HUNTSVILLE, 35806
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PURYSAR,MICHAEL ANTHONY
266 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30711
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAY,GORDON
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAY-LEWIS,JORDAN MICHAEL
650 TVEY MANOR COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REED,TERUKO
2513 OREAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
ROBERSON,DENZEL
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
ROSHELLE,CORTEZ LARONNE
1601 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
SANDERS,NATATIA KAY
203 VALLEY VIEW LN RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SHIRLEY,TODD ALLEN
350 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374057320
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
SMOTHERS,TROY LEE
1505 STANFIELD DR LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
SOSA PATRICIO,JACOB BENJAMIN
CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
STAMPER,TRA JAN D ANDRE
1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TARPKIN,JERMAINE LEDALE
1706 JACKSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TENNYSON,RILEY BROOKS
403 PEYTON DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TENNYSON,RILEY BROOKS
403 PEYTON DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
THOMAS,PERRY
1170 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
Here are the mug shots:
|ANGLAND, SHARON MARIA
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 10/12/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/18/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BAKER, TERRANCE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BELL, PERNELL A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, DALEN J
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DELONEY, DEPRESHIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIS, MARSHA
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 08/20/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|FRANKLIN, LAMAR ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|GARCIA SANDOVAL, GUMARO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|GAY, LAKISHA LENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GOLDEN, TIAWANDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 04/04/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|HANEY, EBONY CHARMAINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|
|HERMAN, TRENTON S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/06/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KNIGHT, DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONG, KELSEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MANSEL, TONYA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MARSHALL, CHARLES HARLAND
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/02/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MARWOOD, SANDY C
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/08/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER - GOTHAY, DEVEREAUX
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, BRITNEY DANANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MOORER, SHATERIA SHANESE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WITH PRIOR FELONY)
- VOP (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE)
- VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)
|
|MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OURTH, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/12/2005
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARKER, JERRY CHAD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PATTERSON, DEVIN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PURYSAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAY-LEWIS, JORDAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/31/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REED, TERUKO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|ROBERSON, DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/01/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
|
|ROSHELLE, CORTEZ LARONNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERS, NATATIA KAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
|
|SMOTHERS, TROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|SOSA PATRICIO, JACOB BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/06/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
|
|TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TENNYSON, RILEY BROOKS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, PERRY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/18/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|TILLER, TERRENCE J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|