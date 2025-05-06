Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANGLAND,SHARON MARIA
8410 W CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
67 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ARBAJIAN,BRENDA DEAN
5084 S TERRACE RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BAKER,TERRANCE MONTRELL
6307 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212313
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BELL,PERNELL A
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163057
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BONE,OLANDIS NEGUALE
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CARTER,JAMES CARLOS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DANIELS,DEMIKE KHAYRIC
727 EST 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DELONEY,DEPRESHIA
7655 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163505
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ELLIS,MARSHA
1203 DR LEE AVE BRIDGEPORT,
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FRANKLIN,LAMAR ALEXANDER
1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023831
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

GARCIA SANDOVAL,GUMARO
499 MOUNTAIN VIEW ACRES DR ANDERSONVILLE, 37705
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GAY,LAKISHA LENISE
1900 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GOLDEN,TIAWANDA ANN
500 W MLK BLVD APT 808 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
71 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

HALE,WILLIAM OSCAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HALE,WILLIAM OSCAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FIRARM WITH PRIOR VIOLE

HANEY,EBONY CHARMAINE
216 SUNDAY SILENCE LANE CHARLESTON, 29223
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY

HERMAN,TRENTON S
2421 AULDRIDGE DR CHRISTIANA, 37037
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HERNANDEZ,ENRIQUE
E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

KNIGHT,DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA
167 HAWKINS OAK LN, 308 CHATTTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAJUJ TECU,ANDERSON CARLOS
403 LAVERNE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LANE,TRENIECE LARHONDA
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

LONG,KELSEY DANIELLE
6329 FARRIS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO

MADDEN,RICHMOND LEBRON
2208 CHEEK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
OTHER

MANSEL,TONYA MARIE
343 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MANUEL,PEDRO FRANCISCO
1611 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MARSHALL,CHARLES HARLAND
7702 ODYSSEY LN HARRISON, 373411404
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARWOOD,SANDY C
160 SUNRISE DR DAYTON, 37373
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MILLER - GOTHAY,DEVEREAUX
1676 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE,
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MOORE,BRITNEY DANANE
3803 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061211
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MOORE,BRITNEY DANANE
3803 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061211
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MOORER,SHATERIA SHANESE
2414 LYNDON AVENUE APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VOP (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WITH PRIOR FELONY)
VOP (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE)
VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)

OURTH,AUSTIN MICHAEL
1108 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARKER,JERRY CHAD
126 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 373273344
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PATTERSON,DEVIN HEATH
925 MAKERS WAY NW HUNTSVILLE, 35806
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PURYSAR,MICHAEL ANTHONY
266 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30711
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RAY,GORDON
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RAY-LEWIS,JORDAN MICHAEL
650 TVEY MANOR COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REED,TERUKO
2513 OREAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

ROBERSON,DENZEL
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY

ROSHELLE,CORTEZ LARONNE
1601 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:

SANDERS,NATATIA KAY
203 VALLEY VIEW LN RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SHIRLEY,TODD ALLEN
350 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374057320
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN

SMOTHERS,TROY LEE
1505 STANFIELD DR LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

SOSA PATRICIO,JACOB BENJAMIN
CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

STAMPER,TRA JAN D ANDRE
1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TARPKIN,JERMAINE LEDALE
1706 JACKSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

TENNYSON,RILEY BROOKS
403 PEYTON DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TENNYSON,RILEY BROOKS
403 PEYTON DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

THOMAS,PERRY
1170 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
59 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

ANGLAND, SHARON MARIA
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 10/12/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/18/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BAKER, TERRANCE MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BELL, PERNELL A
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARTER, DALEN J
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DELONEY, DEPRESHIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ELLIS, MARSHA
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 08/20/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FRANKLIN, LAMAR ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GARCIA SANDOVAL, GUMARO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GAY, LAKISHA LENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GOLDEN, TIAWANDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 04/04/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HANEY, EBONY CHARMAINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/01/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
HERMAN, TRENTON S
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/06/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KNIGHT, DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONG, KELSEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • OTHER
MANSEL, TONYA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/05/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARSHALL, CHARLES HARLAND
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/02/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARWOOD, SANDY C
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/08/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER - GOTHAY, DEVEREAUX
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MOORE, BRITNEY DANANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MOORER, SHATERIA SHANESE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WITH PRIOR FELONY)
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE)
  • VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
OURTH, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/12/2005
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARKER, JERRY CHAD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/04/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PATTERSON, DEVIN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PURYSAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAY, GORDON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAY-LEWIS, JORDAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/31/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REED, TERUKO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
ROBERSON, DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/01/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY
ROSHELLE, CORTEZ LARONNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, NATATIA KAY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
SMOTHERS, TROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
SOSA PATRICIO, JACOB BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/06/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TENNYSON, RILEY BROOKS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
THOMAS, PERRY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/18/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
TILLER, TERRENCE J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA





Latest Headlines
District 2 Neighborhood Network Meeting Announced For May 8
  • Government
  • 5/6/2025
Wamp Administration Expands Veterans Services Across Hamilton County
  • Government
  • 5/6/2025
East Brainerd Road Closure Announced For This Weekend
East Brainerd Road Closure Announced For This Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2025
Reward Offered For Help Capturing Men Who Stole Bronze Plaques From Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park
Reward Offered For Help Capturing Men Who Stole Bronze Plaques From Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2025
Officers Chase Down Suspected Shooter - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 5/6/2025
Baylor Bests Knox Catholic In Region Soccer Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/6/2025
Breaking News
East Brainerd Road Closure Announced For This Weekend
East Brainerd Road Closure Announced For This Weekend
  • 5/6/2025

Wright Brothers Construction will close East Brainerd Road from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. this Friday and Saturday for the installation of a new sewer mainline. The overnight closure will take place ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/6/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANGLAND,SHARON ... more

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Stephanie Cepak As New Press Secretary
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Stephanie Cepak As New Press Secretary
  • 5/5/2025

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has appointed Stephanie Cepak, an award-winning journalist and strategic communications professional, to the role of press secretary. Ms. Cepak has lived in ... more

Breaking News
Man, 22, Shot And Killed In Apparent Targeted Incident On I-24
  • 5/5/2025
Eric Sims Is Latest To Get 1st-Degree Murder Conviction In 2020 Drive-By Shooting
Eric Sims Is Latest To Get 1st-Degree Murder Conviction In 2020 Drive-By Shooting
  • 5/5/2025
Former Chattanooga Prep Teacher Files Intent To Plead Guilty In Child Sex Case
Former Chattanooga Prep Teacher Files Intent To Plead Guilty In Child Sex Case
  • 5/5/2025
Chattanooga Trainer Says Social Media Friends Helped Her Realize She Had Massive Ovarian Cyst
Chattanooga Trainer Says Social Media Friends Helped Her Realize She Had Massive Ovarian Cyst
  • 5/5/2025
Sewer Backup Forces Temporary Relocation Of Salvation Army Social Services In Chattanooga
Sewer Backup Forces Temporary Relocation Of Salvation Army Social Services In Chattanooga
  • 5/5/2025
Opinion
Invest Our Tax Dollars In A Fully-Funded Public Education
  • 5/6/2025
It's Time For The School Board To Do Its Job - Without Raising Taxes
  • 5/5/2025
Special Education Cuts
  • 5/6/2025
Senator Blackburn: Here’s How Republicans Are Strengthening The Economy
  • 5/5/2025
What Services Should The Government Supply?
  • 5/4/2025
Sports
Mocs Men Tennis Headed To NIT Championship
  • 5/5/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #8/15 Vols Host Sycamores On Tuesday Night
  • 5/6/2025
Dan Fleser: Rick Barnes Has Himself A Day
Dan Fleser: Rick Barnes Has Himself A Day
  • 5/4/2025
UTC Softball Wins Regular Season Championship; Prepares For SoCon Tournament Play
  • 5/5/2025
Lookouts Split Doubleheader With Montgomery To Conclude The Series
  • 5/4/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Seeing "Hamilton" And Armed Forces Parade
  • 5/5/2025
Quest Fest Set For May 23-25
  • 5/6/2025
Life With Ferris: Super Star Ann Brown
Life With Ferris: Super Star Ann Brown
  • 5/5/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/5/2025
Free Movie Night At McDonald Farm May 9 Features Kung Fu Panda
Free Movie Night At McDonald Farm May 9 Features Kung Fu Panda
  • 5/5/2025
Entertainment
Songbirds Presents An Intimate Night With Steve Earle July 2
Songbirds Presents An Intimate Night With Steve Earle July 2
  • 5/6/2025
Rising Fun At High Water Festival
Rising Fun At High Water Festival
  • 5/3/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Mother's Day 2025
Best Of Grizzard: Mother's Day 2025
  • 5/5/2025
Indie Rocker Jason Lyles Drops New Single “On Fire” May 9
Indie Rocker Jason Lyles Drops New Single “On Fire” May 9
  • 5/3/2025
Shenandoah Headlines Dalton Music Festival
  • 5/2/2025
Opinion
Invest Our Tax Dollars In A Fully-Funded Public Education
  • 5/6/2025
It's Time For The School Board To Do Its Job - Without Raising Taxes
  • 5/5/2025
Special Education Cuts
  • 5/6/2025
Dining
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
BIG PIG BBQ Festival Returns May 10
  • 4/28/2025
Business
Kenco Expands Canadian Footprint With Acquisition Of Drexel Industries’ 3PL Business
  • 5/5/2025
CBL Properties Reports Portfolio Occupancy Up In First Quarter
  • 5/5/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 5/5/2025
Real Estate
Habitat Chattanooga To Open Future Homeowners Application Process June 1
  • 5/5/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2025
Marshal Mize Ford Site On Highway 153 Sold For $9,250,000
  • 5/1/2025
Student Scene
GPS Celebrates May Day 2025
GPS Celebrates May Day 2025
  • 5/5/2025
Cleveland State Honors Wood And Hoffer For Earning Emeritus Status
Cleveland State Honors Wood And Hoffer For Earning Emeritus Status
  • 5/5/2025
UTC Holds Commencement Rites
  • 5/5/2025
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates Volunteer Week
Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates Volunteer Week
  • 5/5/2025
Morning Pointe Foundation Annual Golf Tournament Rescheduled Due To Rain
  • 5/4/2025
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
  • 5/2/2025
Memories
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
  • 5/2/2025
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
  • 5/1/2025
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
  • 4/29/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Old Way
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Old Way
  • 5/5/2025
Reflection Riding Announces Fundraiser "Brunch & Blooms" May 10
Reflection Riding Announces Fundraiser "Brunch & Blooms" May 10
  • 5/5/2025
Rep. Fleischmann Introduces Bipartisan Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • 4/30/2025
Travel
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Announces Chattanooga Weekend Highlights
  • 4/30/2025
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Schindler's List" - And Listlessness
Bob Tamasy: "Schindler's List" - And Listlessness
  • 5/6/2025
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
  • 5/5/2025
Susan Moss To Speak At SCWN Network Marketplace Luncheon May 22
  • 5/1/2025
Obituaries
Vickie Sue Seagle
Vickie Sue Seagle
  • 5/6/2025
Thomas M. Forrester
Thomas M. Forrester
  • 5/5/2025
Patricia “Patty” Kinsman
Patricia “Patty” Kinsman
  • 5/5/2025
Government
Wamp Administration Expands Veterans Services Across Hamilton County
  • 5/6/2025
District 2 Neighborhood Network Meeting Announced For May 8
  • 5/6/2025
Naturalization Ceremonies Scheduled For May 8
  • 5/5/2025