Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANGLAND,SHARON MARIA

8410 W CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

67 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ARBAJIAN,BRENDA DEAN

5084 S TERRACE RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BAKER,TERRANCE MONTRELL

6307 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212313

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BELL,PERNELL A

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163057

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BONE,OLANDIS NEGUALE

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CARTER,JAMES CARLOS

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DANIELS,DEMIKE KHAYRIC

727 EST 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



DELONEY,DEPRESHIA

7655 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163505

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ELLIS,MARSHA

1203 DR LEE AVE BRIDGEPORT,

Age at Arrest:

70 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FRANKLIN,LAMAR ALEXANDER

1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023831

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



GARCIA SANDOVAL,GUMARO

499 MOUNTAIN VIEW ACRES DR ANDERSONVILLE, 37705

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GAY,LAKISHA LENISE

1900 HUFF PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GOLDEN,TIAWANDA ANN

500 W MLK BLVD APT 808 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

71 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT



HALE,WILLIAM OSCAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



HALE,WILLIAM OSCAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VOP (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF FIRARM WITH PRIOR VIOLE



HANEY,EBONY CHARMAINE

216 SUNDAY SILENCE LANE CHARLESTON, 29223

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY



HERMAN,TRENTON S

2421 AULDRIDGE DR CHRISTIANA, 37037

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HERNANDEZ,ENRIQUE

E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



KNIGHT,DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA

167 HAWKINS OAK LN, 308 CHATTTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LAJUJ TECU,ANDERSON CARLOS

403 LAVERNE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LANE,TRENIECE LARHONDA

701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



LONG,KELSEY DANIELLE

6329 FARRIS DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Soddy Daisy PD

Charges:

BURGLARY OF AUTO



MADDEN,RICHMOND LEBRON

2208 CHEEK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

OTHER



MANSEL,TONYA MARIE

343 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MANUEL,PEDRO FRANCISCO

1611 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MARSHALL,CHARLES HARLAND

7702 ODYSSEY LN HARRISON, 373411404

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MARWOOD,SANDY C

160 SUNRISE DR DAYTON, 37373

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MILLER - GOTHAY,DEVEREAUX

1676 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MOORE,BRITNEY DANANE

3803 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061211

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MOORE,BRITNEY DANANE

3803 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374061211

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



MOORER,SHATERIA SHANESE

2414 LYNDON AVENUE APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VOP (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WITH PRIOR FELONY)

VOP (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE)

VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)



OURTH,AUSTIN MICHAEL

1108 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PARKER,JERRY CHAD

126 PEBBLE DR DUNLAP, 373273344

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PATTERSON,DEVIN HEATH

925 MAKERS WAY NW HUNTSVILLE, 35806

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



PURYSAR,MICHAEL ANTHONY

266 LAIL ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30711

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RAY,GORDON

1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



RAY-LEWIS,JORDAN MICHAEL

650 TVEY MANOR COURT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



REED,TERUKO

2513 OREAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



ROBERSON,DENZEL

2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY



ROSHELLE,CORTEZ LARONNE

1601 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:



SANDERS,NATATIA KAY

203 VALLEY VIEW LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



SHIRLEY,TODD ALLEN

350 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374057320

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN



SMOTHERS,TROY LEE

1505 STANFIELD DR LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE



SOSA PATRICIO,JACOB BENJAMIN

CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111



STAMPER,TRA JAN D ANDRE

1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TARPKIN,JERMAINE LEDALE

1706 JACKSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



TENNYSON,RILEY BROOKS

403 PEYTON DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TENNYSON,RILEY BROOKS

403 PEYTON DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



THOMAS,PERRY

1170 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

ANGLAND, SHARON MARIA

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 10/12/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARBAJIAN, BRENDA DEAN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/18/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BAKER, TERRANCE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BELL, PERNELL A

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/19/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/27/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CARTER, DALEN J

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/06/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELONEY, DEPRESHIA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ELLIS, MARSHA

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 08/20/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FRANKLIN, LAMAR ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

GARCIA SANDOVAL, GUMARO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GAY, LAKISHA LENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/05/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GOLDEN, TIAWANDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 04/04/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HALE, WILLIAM OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS HANEY, EBONY CHARMAINE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/01/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY HERMAN, TRENTON S

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/06/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KNIGHT, DOMINIQUE LEIGHANNA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/19/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG, KELSEY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO MADDEN, RICHMOND LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/03/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

OTHER

MANSEL, TONYA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/05/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MARSHALL, CHARLES HARLAND

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/02/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MARWOOD, SANDY C

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/08/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER - GOTHAY, DEVEREAUX

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/30/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MOORE, BRITNEY DANANE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MOORER, SHATERIA SHANESE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

VOP (POSSESSION OF A FIRARM WITH PRIOR FELONY)

VOP (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE)

VOP (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE) MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/29/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OURTH, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/12/2005

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARKER, JERRY CHAD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/04/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PATTERSON, DEVIN HEATH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/26/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PURYSAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/06/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RAY, GORDON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAY-LEWIS, JORDAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/31/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REED, TERUKO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/29/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD ROBERSON, DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/01/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF WEAPON ON POSTED PROPERTY ROSHELLE, CORTEZ LARONNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/01/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, NATATIA KAY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/05/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN SMOTHERS, TROY LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/12/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

PROBATION VIOLATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE SOSA PATRICIO, JACOB BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/06/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF 39140408

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111 TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/15/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TENNYSON, RILEY BROOKS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/09/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT THOMAS, PERRY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/18/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT TILLER, TERRENCE J

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



