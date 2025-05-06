County GOP Hits Call For Higher Taxes For County School Operations; Says Educating Illegals Is "Cost Burden"

The Hamilton County Republican Party is urging members to attend Thursday's meeting where the County School Board is slated to vote on the budget.

The county GOP, which is led by Gail Greene, said county school spending keeps going up and a tax increase should not be considered.

The GOP statement also says allowing non-citizens to attend public schools is running up the school costs.

The statement says:

The Hamilton County School Board will be voting on their budget at the upcoming school board meeting on May 8th. Please consider the information below and take action as you see fit.

Education Spending Has Outpaced Inflation and Enrollment. Hamilton County Schools’ budget (HCS) has steadily increased year over year. From FY2020 to FY2026, the total budget has grown faster than both inflation and student enrollment. The proposed Fy2026 budget is $691.9 million, up sharply from recent years, even though enrollment has remained relatively flat. Taxpayers are already paying more every year without gains in performance. Why does HCS keep asking for more money when test scores aren’t improving? Where is all the money going?

Public Funds Are Educating Non-Citizens. A portion of the county’s education budget goes toward educating children who are in the country illegally. This is a cost burden not required by the Tennessee Constitution, which makes no mandate to provide education to all residents regardless of legal status. The attention, resources, and academic support NEEDED by American students is being used for non-citizen students. How many non-citizen students are in our schools, and why don’t we have clear rules about who qualifies for a publicly-funded education? Taxpayers deserve honest answers – especially if we’re being asked to support a system that serves everyone, no matter their legal status.

The Tennessee Constitution Does Not Require This Spending Level. The Tennessee Constitution says it “recognizes the inherent value of education encourages its support,” but it does not mandate the funding levels or centralized spending we now see. Local leaders have discretion – and responsibility – to steward taxpayer money wisely and within the spirit of state constitutional guidance, not to push for unnecessary tax hikes. When the state constitution does not require this kind of spending, why do you keep acting like raising taxes is the only option?

Hamilton County Residents Value Diverse Educational Choices. We are blessed with educational diversity: homeschooling families, hybrid schools, religious schools, private academies, and now a state-wide voucher program that recognizes parents as the primary decision-makers for their children’s education. Many of these parents pay both tuition and taxes. Our tax dollars must support the continued flourishing of education freedom, not prop up public school bureaucracy.

The “Shortfall” is a Result of Mismanagement. The current budget gap wasn’t caused by underfunding. HCS treated temporary COVID funds like permanent revenue. Now, instead of tightening their belt, they want taxpayers to cover the difference. What needs to happen is a reset: greater transparency in how money is spent, fewer layers of central office administration, and more control pushed down to local school leaders who know their students best. This is an opportunity to fix a top-heavy system, not bail it out.

Families Are Already Struggling. With rising costs in groceries, housing, insurance, and utilities, Hamilton County residents cannot afford any tax hike. The burden is already heavy. Every other kind of school must live within its means – the Hamilton County Schools bear the same responsibility.

Democrats have one drumbeat: “We MUST raise taxes to fund our schools.”

Our response: Education is not one-size-fits-all. In Hamilton County, families choose homeschooling, charter schools, private academies, religious schools, and now state-wide vouchers – while also paying taxes to fund public schools. Public education cannot be viewed in a vacuum or placed on a pedestal above all others. Instead, we must see education as a family-centered ecosystem where every child’s path can be unique and different, and families deserve to choose what works best for them. Our funding priority should reflect that reality.

Allowing the public school budget to grow unchecked – without accountability – does not help public school students or families. It rewards mismanagement, bloats bureaucracy, and diverts funds away from the classroom. When we demand responsible budgeting, we push dollars to where they matter most: teachers, learning materials, and direct student support. That’s how public school students win – not through tax hikes, but through proper priorities and disciplined leadership.

If the school board approves the budget, it will then be submitted to the Hamilton County Commission for consideration. The Commission holds the authority to approve or reject the budget and to determine funding levels.

The School Board must hear from the public that fiscal responsibility and accountability within the school system is paramount.

Some county commissioners have already proposed a sales tax referendum to increase funding for schools. This would place the measure on the ballot for voters to decide on a sales tax increase. No formal resolution has been introduced yet.

Attend the May 8 School Board Meeting. Your presence makes a difference.

Contact Your School Board Member. Express your thoughts and urge them to vote accordingly.

Contact Your County Commissioner. Let them know your stance on potential tax increases, the importance of responsible budgeting, and valuing education choices as whole and recognize that public schools must be as responsible as all other school options available to parents.



