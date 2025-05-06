Latest Headlines

County GOP Hits Call For Higher Taxes For County School Operations; Says Educating Illegals Is "Cost Burden"

  • Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Hamilton County Republican Party is urging members to attend Thursday's meeting where the County School Board is slated to vote on the budget.

The county GOP, which is led by Gail Greene, said county school spending keeps going up and a tax increase should not be considered.

The GOP statement also says allowing non-citizens to attend public schools is running up the school costs.

The statement says:

The Hamilton County School Board will be voting on their budget at the upcoming school board meeting on May 8th. Please consider the information below and take action as you see fit.

Education Spending Has Outpaced Inflation and Enrollment. Hamilton County Schools’ budget (HCS) has steadily increased year over year. From FY2020 to FY2026, the total budget has grown faster than both inflation and student enrollment. The proposed Fy2026 budget is $691.9 million, up sharply from recent years, even though enrollment has remained relatively flat. Taxpayers are already paying more every year without gains in performance. Why does HCS keep asking for more money when test scores aren’t improving? Where is all the money going?

Public Funds Are Educating Non-Citizens. A portion of the county’s education budget goes toward educating children who are in the country illegally. This is a cost burden not required by the Tennessee Constitution, which makes no mandate to provide education to all residents regardless of legal status. The attention, resources, and academic support NEEDED by American students is being used for non-citizen students. How many non-citizen students are in our schools, and why don’t we have clear rules about who qualifies for a publicly-funded education? Taxpayers deserve honest answers – especially if we’re being asked to support a system that serves everyone, no matter their legal status.

The Tennessee Constitution Does Not Require This Spending Level. The Tennessee Constitution says it “recognizes the inherent value of education encourages its support,” but it does not mandate the funding levels or centralized spending we now see.  Local leaders have discretion – and responsibility – to steward taxpayer money wisely and within the spirit of state constitutional guidance, not to push for unnecessary tax hikes. When the state constitution does not require this kind of spending, why do you keep acting like raising taxes is the only option?

Hamilton County Residents Value Diverse Educational Choices. We are blessed with educational diversity: homeschooling families, hybrid schools, religious schools, private academies, and now a state-wide voucher program that recognizes parents as the primary decision-makers for their children’s education. Many of these parents pay both tuition and taxes. Our tax dollars must support the continued flourishing of education freedom, not prop up public school bureaucracy.

The “Shortfall” is a Result of Mismanagement. The current budget gap wasn’t caused by underfunding.  HCS treated temporary COVID funds like permanent revenue. Now, instead of tightening their belt, they want taxpayers to cover the difference. What needs to happen is a reset: greater transparency in how money is spent, fewer layers of central office administration, and more control pushed down to local school leaders who know their students best. This is an opportunity to fix a top-heavy system, not bail it out.  

Families Are Already Struggling. With rising costs in groceries, housing, insurance, and utilities, Hamilton County residents cannot afford any tax hike. The burden is already heavy. Every other kind of school must live within its means – the Hamilton County Schools bear the same responsibility.

Democrats have one drumbeat: “We MUST raise taxes to fund our schools.”  

Our response: Education is not one-size-fits-all. In Hamilton County, families choose homeschooling, charter schools, private academies, religious schools, and now state-wide vouchers – while also paying taxes to fund public schools.  Public education cannot be viewed in a vacuum or placed on a pedestal above all others. Instead, we must see education as a family-centered ecosystem where every child’s path can be unique and different, and families deserve to choose what works best for them. Our funding priority should reflect that reality.

Allowing the public school budget to grow unchecked – without accountability – does not help public school students or families. It rewards mismanagement, bloats bureaucracy, and diverts funds away from the classroom. When we demand responsible budgeting, we push dollars to where they matter most: teachers, learning materials, and direct student support. That’s how public school students win – not through tax hikes, but through proper priorities and disciplined leadership.

If the school board approves the budget, it will then be submitted to the Hamilton County Commission for consideration. The Commission holds the authority to approve or reject the budget and to determine funding levels.

The School Board must hear from the public that fiscal responsibility and accountability within the school system is paramount.

Some county commissioners have already proposed a sales tax referendum to increase funding for schools.  This would place the measure on the ballot for voters to decide on a sales tax increase. No formal resolution has been introduced yet.

Attend the May 8 School Board Meeting. Your presence makes a difference.

Contact Your School Board Member. Express your thoughts and urge them to vote accordingly.

Contact Your County Commissioner. Let them know your stance on potential tax increases, the importance of responsible budgeting, and valuing education choices as whole and recognize that public schools must be as responsible as all other school options available to parents.


Latest Headlines
Sheriff's Office Investigating In-Custody Death At Hamilton County Jail
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2025
Additional Funding For Transportation Included In New State Budget
  • Government
  • 5/6/2025
County GOP Hits Call For Higher Taxes For County School Operations; Says Educating Illegals Is "Cost Burden"
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2025
State Prosecutors Hit Lee Veto Of Bill Expanding Parole Board Authority
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2025
District 2 Neighborhood Network Meeting Announced For May 8
  • Government
  • 5/6/2025
Wamp Administration Expands Veterans Services Across Hamilton County
  • Government
  • 5/6/2025
Breaking News
Sheriff's Office Investigating In-Custody Death At Hamilton County Jail
  • 5/6/2025

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections deputies assigned to the Delta Housing Unit requested medical assistance for an unresponsive inmate on Tuesday around 4:55 a.m. Corrections deputies ... more

East Brainerd Road Closure Announced For This Weekend
East Brainerd Road Closure Announced For This Weekend
  • 5/6/2025

Wright Brothers Construction will close East Brainerd Road from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. this Friday and Saturday for the installation of a new sewer mainline. The overnight closure will take place ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/6/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANGLAND,SHARON ... more

Breaking News
Activate Hamilton Issues "Call To Action" On "Bloated" Central Office Payroll
  • 5/5/2025
Shots Fired At Targeted Individual At Parkridge Hospital East Ridge; Target Retreats Into Hospital
Shots Fired At Targeted Individual At Parkridge Hospital East Ridge; Target Retreats Into Hospital
  • 5/5/2025
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Stephanie Cepak As New Press Secretary
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Stephanie Cepak As New Press Secretary
  • 5/5/2025
Man, 22, Shot And Killed In Apparent Targeted Incident On I-24
  • 5/5/2025
Eric Sims Is Latest To Get 1st-Degree Murder Conviction In 2020 Drive-By Shooting
Eric Sims Is Latest To Get 1st-Degree Murder Conviction In 2020 Drive-By Shooting
  • 5/5/2025
Opinion
Stand Up For Our Libraries
  • 5/6/2025
Invest Our Tax Dollars In A Fully-Funded Public Education - And Response
  • 5/6/2025
Special Education Cuts
  • 5/6/2025
It's Time For The School Board To Do Its Job - Without Raising Taxes
  • 5/5/2025
Senator Blackburn: Here’s How Republicans Are Strengthening The Economy
  • 5/5/2025
Sports
Mocs Men Tennis Headed To NIT Championship
  • 5/5/2025
BSB PREVIEW: #8/15 Vols Host Sycamores On Tuesday Night
  • 5/6/2025
Dan Fleser: Rick Barnes Has Himself A Day
Dan Fleser: Rick Barnes Has Himself A Day
  • 5/4/2025
UTC Softball Wins Regular Season Championship; Prepares For SoCon Tournament Play
  • 5/5/2025
Lookouts Split Doubleheader With Montgomery To Conclude The Series
  • 5/4/2025
Happenings
Final Downtown District Refreshed With New Banners In City Center
Final Downtown District Refreshed With New Banners In City Center
  • 5/6/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Seeing "Hamilton" And Armed Forces Parade
  • 5/5/2025
Quest Fest Set For May 23-25
  • 5/6/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/5/2025
Free Movie Night At McDonald Farm May 9 Features Kung Fu Panda
Free Movie Night At McDonald Farm May 9 Features Kung Fu Panda
  • 5/5/2025
Entertainment
Songbirds Presents An Intimate Night With Steve Earle July 2
Songbirds Presents An Intimate Night With Steve Earle July 2
  • 5/6/2025
Rising Fun At High Water Festival
Rising Fun At High Water Festival
  • 5/3/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Mother's Day 2025
Best Of Grizzard: Mother's Day 2025
  • 5/5/2025
Indie Rocker Jason Lyles Drops New Single “On Fire” May 9
Indie Rocker Jason Lyles Drops New Single “On Fire” May 9
  • 5/3/2025
Shenandoah Headlines Dalton Music Festival
  • 5/2/2025
Opinion
Stand Up For Our Libraries
  • 5/6/2025
Invest Our Tax Dollars In A Fully-Funded Public Education - And Response
  • 5/6/2025
Special Education Cuts
  • 5/6/2025
Dining
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
  • 5/6/2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
Business
TVA Invests $2.3 Million To Make 98 Schools Safer, More Energy Efficient
  • 5/6/2025
Chattanooga App Developer Meets With Lawmakers In D.C.
  • 5/6/2025
JDH To Host Open House May 8
  • 5/6/2025
Real Estate
Habitat Chattanooga To Open Future Homeowners Application Process June 1
  • 5/5/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2025
Marshal Mize Ford Site On Highway 153 Sold For $9,250,000
  • 5/1/2025
Student Scene
GPS Celebrates May Day 2025
GPS Celebrates May Day 2025
  • 5/5/2025
Cleveland State Honors Wood And Hoffer For Earning Emeritus Status
Cleveland State Honors Wood And Hoffer For Earning Emeritus Status
  • 5/5/2025
UTC Holds Commencement Rites
  • 5/5/2025
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates Volunteer Week
Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates Volunteer Week
  • 5/5/2025
Morning Pointe Foundation Annual Golf Tournament Rescheduled Due To Rain
  • 5/4/2025
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
  • 5/2/2025
Memories
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
  • 5/2/2025
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
  • 5/1/2025
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
  • 4/29/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Old Way
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Old Way
  • 5/5/2025
Reflection Riding Announces Fundraiser "Brunch & Blooms" May 10
Reflection Riding Announces Fundraiser "Brunch & Blooms" May 10
  • 5/5/2025
Rep. Fleischmann Introduces Bipartisan Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • 4/30/2025
Travel
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Announces Chattanooga Weekend Highlights
  • 4/30/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Schindler's List" - And Listlessness
Bob Tamasy: "Schindler's List" - And Listlessness
  • 5/6/2025
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
  • 5/5/2025
Susan Moss To Speak At SCWN Network Marketplace Luncheon May 22
  • 5/1/2025
Obituaries
Vickie Sue Seagle
Vickie Sue Seagle
  • 5/6/2025
Thomas M. Forrester
Thomas M. Forrester
  • 5/5/2025
Patricia “Patty” Kinsman
Patricia “Patty” Kinsman
  • 5/5/2025
Government
Additional Funding For Transportation Included In New State Budget
  • 5/6/2025
Wamp Administration Expands Veterans Services Across Hamilton County
  • 5/6/2025
District 2 Neighborhood Network Meeting Announced For May 8
  • 5/6/2025