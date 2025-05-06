Reward Offered For Help Capturing Men Who Stole Bronze Plaques From Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park

The public's help is being sought to identify two men who stole bronze plaques from Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park on Sunday.Officials said two white males removed three bronze plaques valued at $18,000 from the Sherman Reservation (2419 North Crest Road in Chattanooga on Missionary Ridge this past Sunday at 12:01 p.m.The men were driving a late 90s - early 2000s model Ford F-150, extended cab, green with a two-tone gray stripe on the bottom quarter of the vehicle.The driver's side front wheel does not match the other wheels.The two men were in their mid-20’s with brown hair. At the time, one man was wearing a bright orange shirt similar to a construction safety shirt."Please contact National Park Service Ranger Justin Young at 423-298-7437 with any information concerning this theft. A reward will be issued for verified information," officials said.For more information about Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.