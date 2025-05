Wright Brothers Construction will close East Brainerd Road from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. this Friday and Saturday for the installation of a new sewer mainline.The overnight closure will take place between Ooltewah Ringgold Road and London Lane, with the road reopening each morning.Local access will be maintained for residents within the closure area and for emergency services.Motorists are advised to avoid the area and allow extra travel time to follow the detour route.