$345 Million City Budget Omits Police, Fire Raises, But Adjustment Promised Later

  • Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Kelly Administration on Tuesday said this year’s $345 million balanced budget is up by $8.7 million, but, when adjusted for inflation, is lower than the city’s budget two years ago.

Kevin Roig, the mayor’s chief of staff, said the budget makes targeted investments in infrastructure, public safety, affordable housing and transit.

He said, “It also identifies efficiencies and cost-saving measures to help offset the impacts of inflation, the sunsetting of federal pandemic aid dollars, and economic uncertainty.”

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Since coming into office, my core focus has been tackling Chattanooga’s structural challenges and setting our city on a path toward shared prosperity and common purpose - and that commitment remains as strong as ever.

“From our early reorganizing of city government around the real priorities of our residents to establishing the One Chattanooga roadmap and committing to putting our money where our mouth is year after year, we continue to have a strong foundation for progress. I’m proud to continue building on that foundation with this budget.”

Some of the investments highlighted in today’s presentation:

  • 59% of this year’s budget goes to police, fire, and public works, keeping government effective and responsive to meet the basic needs of Chattanooga
  • For the fifth year in a row, at least $10 million to improve local roads
  • $2 million to preserve existing affordable housing across the City
  • Cost of living and step pay increases for non-sworn city employees
  • $10 million toward public transit capital and operations investments
  • Infrastructure investments for the generational South Broad and One Westside developments that will build new downtown neighborhoods
  • $150,000 for a traffic light system modernization to re-time lights
  • $5.1 million to fully fund the city’s portion of Wilcox Bridge replacement
  • More than $1 million for early learning centers

However, as the mayor noted in his budget message, “This year’s fiscal constraints leave one glaring omission: pay raises for sworn police and firefighters. Our first responders are underpaid, not just when you consider the work they do - putting their lives at risk to keep us safe - but also relative to competing public safety agencies in our market and in peer cities around the region.

“That’s not just wrong, it’s risky. If we can’t fill our academy classes and keep our best sworn employees, we won’t be able to meet our city’s needs. That’s why my Administration intends to come back later this year with a separate proposal on compensation for Chattanooga’s bravest men and women. We simply must.”

Lundberg Commits To Air Force Academy Soccer
Sheriff's Office Investigating In-Custody Death At Hamilton County Jail
  • 5/6/2025

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections deputies assigned to the Delta Housing Unit requested medical assistance for an unresponsive inmate on Tuesday around 4:55 a.m. Corrections deputies ... more

County GOP Hits Call For Higher Taxes For County School Operations; Says Educating Illegals Is "Cost Burden"
  • 5/6/2025

The Hamilton County Republican Party is urging members to attend Thursday's meeting where the County School Board is slated to vote on the budget. The county GOP, which is led by Gail Greene, ... more

State Prosecutors Hit Lee Veto Of Bill Expanding Parole Board Authority
  • 5/6/2025

State prosecutors have hit a veto by Governor Bill Lee of a bill expanding the authority of the Parole Board. The Tennessee District Attorneys said, "On Monday, Governor Bill Lee issued his ... more

East Brainerd Road Closure Announced For This Weekend
  • 5/6/2025
Reward Offered For Help Capturing Men Who Stole Bronze Plaques From Sherman Reservation On Missionary Ridge
  • 5/6/2025
Shots Fired At Targeted Individual At Parkridge Hospital East Ridge; Target Retreats Into Hospital
Rep. Greg Martin: TN Budget Recap And Quick Facts
Dan Fleser: Rick Barnes Has Himself A Day
Final Downtown District Refreshed With New Banners In City Center
Free Movie Night At McDonald Farm May 9 Features Kung Fu Panda
Gospel Singer Squire Parsons Dies At 77; Had Many Chattanooga Ties
Blues On Tap At Nightfall Friday
Songbirds Presents An Intimate Night With Steve Earle July 2
Best Of Grizzard: Mother's Day 2025
Rising Fun At High Water Festival
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
GNTC Basic Law Enforcement Academy Graduation Held May 2
Lee's 2025 Rahamut Award Given To Lawson
Lee Communication Arts Department Hosts 15th Annual Film Festival
Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates Volunteer Week
Orange Grove Center Hosts Royal Prom For Individuals With IDD
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
Scratching Your Roots Black Genealogy Society Hosts Beverly Foster May 17
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Old Way
Reflection Riding Announces Fundraiser "Brunch & Blooms" May 10
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
Bob Tamasy: "Schindler's List" - And Listlessness
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
Tamela Leigh Ann Sise Sanders-Line
Vickie Sue Seagle
Thomas M. Forrester
