Convicted Felon, Gang Member Gets 15 Years Active Time In Road Rage Shooting On Battlefield Parkway

A Catoosa County jury found a known gang member and convicted felon guilty for the shooting of a man during a road rage incident that occurred on Oct. 10, 2021.



After a four-day trial, the jury rejected Joshua Aaron Basham’s self-defense claim, finding him guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Basham caused a delay in the trial by showing up to the second day under the influence of fentanyl and several other drugs - for which he was held in contempt by Judge Melissa Hise.



The case was tried by District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller, who was assisted by Shelby Bradshaw as victim advocate, Jennifer Jackson as administrative assistant and Chief Investigator Christy Smith, who provided assistance with getting the case ready for trial.



On the day of the shooting, officers responded to Battlefield Parkway following reports of a man shot in the abdomen. Law enforcement advised that the suspect vehicle was a green Nissan truck driven by a white male with tattoos. The victim was found lying on the ground in front of Taco Bell with a single gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen.



According to trial evidence, the victim and two friends were riding motorcycles when they were nearly struck by Basham, who they believed was a distracted driver on the phone.

Prosecutors said, "The victim and two friends exchanged single-finger salutes with the truck driver who engaged in pleasantries as well.



"After the parties kept up foreign relations, the motorcycles disengaged to turn into the Walmart in Fort Oglethorpe to get change for gas money. Instead of continuing on his path westbound, Basham swerved into the turn lane with the friends on their motorcycles.

"Despite claiming self-defense, evidence showed that the victim never physically attacked Basham, and the gun was already out of the truck and pointed at the victim shortly after he got off his motorcycle to ask the truck driver why he swerved back to follow them. Moreover, Basham, a convicted felon, could not lawfully carry a firearm when he shot the unarmed victim."



After the shooting, the green Nissan truck sped a short distance away. Multiple trial witnesses provided evidence of the truck’s route, which ended at Basham’s father’s house. Basham fled the scene and was apprehended by law enforcement days later.



During testimony, the friends and the victim each identified Basham by a unique “7” tattoo on his neck that they recalled the shooter having as well.



Basham was sentenced to 20 years, with 15 years to be served in the Department of Corrections by Judge Hise.



DA Fuller praised the jury’s verdict and the judge’s sentence. He said, "It delivers a strong message to violent offenders. We don’t tolerate violent gang members shooting folks on our busy main streets. You bring that kind of lawlessness to Catoosa County, and we’ve got a prison cell waiting with your name on it.”



The victim, who recovered from his injuries, expressed gratitude to those who helped bring justice. “I want to thank DA Fuller and his whole team for standing by me through this,” he said. “And I especially want to thank the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department for their quick work in finding the shooter. Because of all of them, I can finally breathe a little easier knowing he’s off the streets for a long time.”