Woman, 58, Charged With Animal Cruelty In Walker County

A code enforcement case in Walker County turned into an animal cruelty investigation that resulted in one arrest.

Renva Sue Gravitt faces 22 counts of cruelty to animals and ten counts of failure to maintain responsibility for control of rabies.

The charges stem from an investigation at 35 Gentry Road in Chickamauga. A Walker County code enforcement officer encountered numerous dogs living in unsanitary conditions while looking into a complaint about garbage on the property.

When animal control officers arrived to assist, they found 12 dogs and 10 chickens living in unsanitary conditions. Officers say those conditions included an accumulation of feces and urine, garbage and debris, and inadequate water. Some of the dogs were being kept in sheds on the property with little to no ventilation.

Tyler Bishop, animal control director, noted over 40 animals had previously been removed from this property and that Ms. Gravitt has a number of previous county code citations for animals running at large. Code enforcement condemned the property. Bailey Clements, animal services director, made the arrest.

Ms. Gravitt faces up to 22 years in jail and $22,000 in fines if convicted on all of the cruelty to animals charges. She surrendered two of the dogs and all of the chickens to the Walker County Animal Shelter. The remaining 10 dogs are currently on a court hold pending the outcome of this case.