Baylor, McCallie, Dalton High School Students Are National Merit $2,500 Scholarship Winners

Three local students were National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.Alisha A. Chandra, of Baylor School said her probable field of study will be law (intellectual property), Nishanth Reddy Basava, who attends McCallie, will study in the field of medicine, and Hope E. Hambrock, who attends Dalton High School, intends to study in the field of medicine also.The $2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program.National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essaywritten by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.NMSC finances most of these single-payment National Merit $2,500 Scholarships. Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards through NMSC help underwrite these scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees. Donations made to NMSC’s President’s Fund also provide funding for some National Merit $2,500 Scholarships awards. Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2023 when high school juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors, were named semifinalists on a state-representational basis. More than 16,000 semifinalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition.From the semifinalist group, over 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and other requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. By the conclusion of the 2025 program, more than 6,930 finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $26 million in college scholarships.NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 specifically to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of scholarships offered each year are underwritten by approximately 280 independent corporate and college sponsors that share NMSC’s goals of honoring scholastically talented youth and encouraging academic excellence at all levels of education, officials said.