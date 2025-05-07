Man Suffers Burns In Kitchen Fire Wednesday Evening

A male suffered severe burns to his face from a kitchen fire Wednesday evening.

A 911 call was made at 7:30 p.m. from an apartment complex at 8294 Ellie Plaza Place in Hixson.



The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, entered the apartment and found heavy fire in the kitchen. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the kitchen with minor damage.

According to incident command, the resident had preheated the oven unaware that something flammable was already inside, which ignited. When the oven door was opened, the resident was quickly overcome by smoke and heat. The male victim suffered severe burns from the fire and was transported to the hospital by HCEMS.

Dallas Bay VFD fire officials reported the cause of the fire is accidental and damages are unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross will be helping two adults with their emergency needs.