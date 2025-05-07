Man, 28, Arrested For Attempted Murder And Robbery On April 22

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested Tezdris Russell, 28, in connection with an attempted murder and robbery that occurred in the 700 block of East MLK Boulevard on April 22.





At approximately 1:19 a.m. on April 22, CPD officers responded to a report of an active assault in the 700 block of East MLK Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a 65-year-old male victim with life-threatening injuries. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit was assigned to lead the investigation. Investigators determined that the victim had been severely beaten and robbed by a male suspect. Within one week, detectives identified Russell as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.





On Tuesday, members of CPD's Fugitive Unit, the ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Russell. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.







