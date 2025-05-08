Hamilton County Man To Serve 30 Years In Georgia Prison For Domestic Abuse

Latest Headlines

  Thursday, May 8, 2025
Stefon Smith
A 43-year-old Hamilton County man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison with 30 to serve after a tirade at his Catoosa County home.

Stefon Smith was convicted by a Catoosa County jury after a two-day trial on two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of cruelty to children in the second degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, false imprisonment, and family violence battery.

On May 11, 2023, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into Smith after he authorities said he committed acts of domestic violence the previous day.

The evidence presented at trial showed that Smith shared a residence with the mother of his 9-month-old daughter, along with the mother’s three-year-old son and five-year-old son from a previous marriage.

Prosecutors said on the evening of May 10, 2023, Smith complained to the children’s mother that he was not satisfied with the way she had prepared dinner. Smith became enraged, yelling and screaming at the family, and broke a glass while at the dinner table.

The mother left the dinner table with her children due to Smith’s behavior and locked herself and the children in a bedroom while asking Smith to leave the residence. Smith forced his way into the bedroom, picked up the five-year-old boy by the shirt collar and threw him. Smith then turned his attention to the children’s mother and began assaulting her by striking her and pulling her hair.

While the mother was holding the nine-month-old baby, Smith forcibly pushed the mother down on top of the baby and held her on top of the child. Smith refused to allow the mother and children to leave the room and then held a firearm to his own head while demanding that the mother shoot him. Smith left the residence the following day.

The mother reported the abuse to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and took the children to Children’s Hospital to be examined. While examining Smith’s nine-month-old daughter, it was discovered that the baby tested positive for cocaine. After being interviewed by Catoosa County Investigator Clay Thompson, Smith admitted to being a cocaine user and exposing the child to cocaine.

Immediately following the return of a guilty verdict, Smith was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Chris Arnt.

The state of Georgia was represented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Deanna Reisman. The case was investigated by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Clay Thompson. The victims of the crime were supported throughout the prosecution by Victim Advocate Shelby Armstrong.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller praised the work of his trial team and law enforcement. “The trial team and the jury did what needed to be done: they stood up for that family and for justice. I want to thank the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Clay Thompson, and Judge Chris Arnt for making sure this violent abuser didn’t walk away with a slap on the wrist. In Tennessee, he might’ve gotten a talking to and probation. In Georgia, he got 50 years. If you’re thinking about bringing your violent crimes across the border - don’t. In Northwest Georgia, we don’t play.” 

