Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Police Investigate Death Following Fall From Downtown Parking Garage

  • Thursday, May 8, 2025
The Chattanooga Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person fell from a parking structure in the 600 block of Broad Street Wednesday afternoon. 

At approximately 3:43 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who had fallen from a multi-level garage and was unresponsive. Upon arrival, police located a 44-year-old man with injuries consistent with a high fall. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
 
CPD Homicide Detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall.
At this time, there is no indication that the man's death was directly caused by another. 

While it is not standard practice for CPD to issue a news release for a non-criminal death, we are sharing this information due to the highly public location of the incident and the community concern it has generated, police said. 
Latest Headlines
Red Bank Getting A Bicycle Boulevard; Commercial Development Planned At Tom Weathers Drive
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2025
Officers Respond To Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 5/8/2025
Chattanooga Police Investigate Death Following Fall From Downtown Parking Garage
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2025
SB Preview: #5 Lady Vols Open SEC Tournament Against #7 Arkansas
  • Sports
  • 5/8/2025
Homeruns And Pitching Lift Lookouts Over Smokies
  • Sports
  • 5/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2025
Breaking News
Red Bank Getting A Bicycle Boulevard; Commercial Development Planned At Tom Weathers Drive
  • 5/8/2025

A project that was started three years ago in Red Bank is now moving toward construction. The Red Bank Commission approved entering into an agreement with Barge Design Solutions for professional ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/8/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADEYEYE,JOHN ... more

Man Suffers Burns In Kitchen Fire Wednesday Evening
  • 5/7/2025

A male suffered severe burns to his face from a kitchen fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was made at 7:30 p.m. from an apartment complex at 8294 Ellie Plaza Place in Hixson. The Dallas ... more

Breaking News
Baylor, McCallie, Dalton High School Students Are National Merit $2,500 Scholarship Winners
  • 5/7/2025
Woman, 58, Charged With Animal Cruelty In Walker County
Woman, 58, Charged With Animal Cruelty In Walker County
  • 5/7/2025
Convicted Felon, Gang Member Gets 15 Years Active Time In Road Rage Shooting On Battlefield Parkway
Convicted Felon, Gang Member Gets 15 Years Active Time In Road Rage Shooting On Battlefield Parkway
  • 5/7/2025
Man, 28, Arrested For Attempted Murder And Robbery On April 22
Man, 28, Arrested For Attempted Murder And Robbery On April 22
  • 5/7/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/7/2025
Opinion
In Defense Of The Public Schools
  • 5/7/2025
Voucher Program Is The End Of Public Education - And Response
  • 5/7/2025
Honoring Chris: A Classmate’s Call For Justice For Christopher Wright
  • 5/7/2025
Mayor Kelly's Budget Work Is Not Done - And Response
  • 5/7/2025
They Do It With Mirrors
  • 5/7/2025
Sports
Homeruns And Pitching Lift Lookouts Over Smokies
  • 5/8/2025
UTC Softball Opens SoCon Tournament Play Thursday At 10 a.m.
  • 5/7/2025
SB Preview: #5 Lady Vols Open SEC Tournament Against #7 Arkansas
  • 5/8/2025
Council Fire’s Jim Jackson Enjoying Success In Golf After Years of Officiating
Council Fire’s Jim Jackson Enjoying Success In Golf After Years of Officiating
  • 5/6/2025
Lookouts Fall To Smokies 6-3
  • 5/7/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Bob Edwards Dreaming Of A Ridgeside Area Park
John Shearer: Bob Edwards Dreaming Of A Ridgeside Area Park
  • 5/7/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 21+ Event: Spirits In The Wild
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 21+ Event: Spirits In The Wild
  • 5/7/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - John R. Neal - Eccentric Lawyer
Jerry Summers: Scopes - John R. Neal - Eccentric Lawyer
  • 5/7/2025
Skate Station Takes Over The Chattanooga Choo Choo For The Second Year
  • 5/7/2025
Volunteers Needed To Place And Retire Flags At Chattanooga National Cemetery May 24, 31
  • 5/7/2025
Entertainment
Gospel Singer Squire Parsons Dies At 77; Had Many Chattanooga Ties
Gospel Singer Squire Parsons Dies At 77; Had Many Chattanooga Ties
  • 5/6/2025
Tennessee Folk Artist Mimi Nikkel Releases “Coming Home” Honoring Mothers
Tennessee Folk Artist Mimi Nikkel Releases “Coming Home” Honoring Mothers
  • 5/7/2025
Blues On Tap At Nightfall Friday
Blues On Tap At Nightfall Friday
  • 5/6/2025
Songbirds Presents An Intimate Night With Steve Earle July 2
Songbirds Presents An Intimate Night With Steve Earle July 2
  • 5/6/2025
Best Of Grizzard: Mother's Day 2025
Best Of Grizzard: Mother's Day 2025
  • 5/5/2025
Opinion
In Defense Of The Public Schools
  • 5/7/2025
Voucher Program Is The End Of Public Education - And Response
  • 5/7/2025
Honoring Chris: A Classmate’s Call For Justice For Christopher Wright
  • 5/7/2025
Dining
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
  • 5/6/2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
Red Bank Announces 2nd Saturday Market Schedule For 2025
  • 5/2/2025
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winners
  • 5/1/2025
Business
Fenix24 Appoints Mark Waxman As Chief Marketing Officer
  • 5/7/2025
Dr. Paul Conn To Keynote Chamber’s 31st Annual Small Business Person Of The Year Luncheon May 22
  • 5/7/2025
TVA Invests $2.3 Million To Make 98 Schools Safer, More Energy Efficient
  • 5/6/2025
Real Estate
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Award $4,000 Scholarships To 5 Local High School Seniors
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Award $4,000 Scholarships To 5 Local High School Seniors
  • 5/7/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 1-7
  • 5/8/2025
Ellis Gardner: Volunteer Day Local Food Drive
Ellis Gardner: Volunteer Day Local Food Drive
  • 5/7/2025
Student Scene
Ryan Jones Named New Associate Vice Chancellor Of UTC Advancement
Ryan Jones Named New Associate Vice Chancellor Of UTC Advancement
  • 5/7/2025
Southern Adventist University Student Presents Research At Global Mathematics Conference
  • 5/7/2025
Bryan College Students Earn Runner-Up Honors At National Marketing Competition
  • 5/7/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Neurology To Host Stroke Out Stroke May 8
  • 5/7/2025
Morning Pointe To Increase Dementia Support With New Memory Care Expansion In North Georgia
Morning Pointe To Increase Dementia Support With New Memory Care Expansion In North Georgia
  • 5/7/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates Volunteer Week
Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates Volunteer Week
  • 5/5/2025
Memories
Rededication Held For The Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Monument At Brainerd Mission Cemetery
Rededication Held For The Chickamauga Chapter NSDAR Monument At Brainerd Mission Cemetery
  • 5/7/2025
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
Soon-To-Be-Razed UTC President’s Home Is Full Of History
  • 5/2/2025
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting Announced
  • 5/1/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Old Way
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Old Way
  • 5/5/2025
Reflection Riding Announces Fundraiser "Brunch & Blooms" May 10
Reflection Riding Announces Fundraiser "Brunch & Blooms" May 10
  • 5/5/2025
Rep. Fleischmann Introduces Bipartisan Benton MacKaye National Scenic Trail Feasibility Study Act
  • 4/30/2025
Travel
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Announces Chattanooga Weekend Highlights
  • 4/30/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Schindler's List" - And Listlessness
Bob Tamasy: "Schindler's List" - And Listlessness
  • 5/6/2025
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
  • 5/5/2025
Susan Moss To Speak At SCWN Network Marketplace Luncheon May 22
  • 5/1/2025
Obituaries
William O. White IV
William O. White IV
  • 5/8/2025
Marvin Lafayette Payne, Jr.
Marvin Lafayette Payne, Jr.
  • 5/8/2025
Wilma Cage
Wilma Cage
  • 5/7/2025
Government
Jasper Driver Services Center To Close For Planned Remodel
  • 5/7/2025
HCSO Property & Evidence Unit Personnel Participate In Drug Take-Back Events
HCSO Property & Evidence Unit Personnel Participate In Drug Take-Back Events
  • 5/7/2025
Officers Respond To Crash - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/8/2025