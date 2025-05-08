Chattanooga Police Investigate Death Following Fall From Downtown Parking Garage

The Chattanooga Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person fell from a parking structure in the 600 block of Broad Street Wednesday afternoon.





At approximately 3:43 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who had fallen from a multi-level garage and was unresponsive. Upon arrival, police located a 44-year-old man with injuries consistent with a high fall. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CPD Homicide Detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the fall.At this time, there is no indication that the man's death was directly caused by another.





While it is not standard practice for CPD to issue a news release for a non-criminal death, we are sharing this information due to the highly public location of the incident and the community concern it has generated, police said.