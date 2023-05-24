Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Door Dash Partnership; Potholes On Jersey Pike Pop Man’s Tires

A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police she made an agreement with another woman about door dashing together. After some time, the other woman started getting angry that the woman was not sending her money on time. Then the other woman showed up at the place she was staying and took her phone from her. The woman doesn’t care about the phone, she only cared that she was followed. The woman does have another place to stay for the next few nights.

During normal patrol, police saw a blue Chrysler 300 with no tag was parked in the wrong direction on Judson Lane for several months. The car appears to be abandoned or non-operational. Police placed a 48-hour warning sticker on the vehicle to notify the owner that it needed to be moved. Police will follow up at a later time and tow the vehicle if necessary.

A woman at Parkridge Hospital at 2333 McCallie Ave. told police there was a man who was making her nervous. She said the man would make eye contact with her as he walked down the sidewalk. Later on, the man came back up the sidewalk and made eye contact again. The woman said she saw the man walk across McCallie Avenue, go inside a business, and come back out wearing different clothes. She said the man's actions scared her. He was last seen wearing plaid style pants and had thick dreads to his shoulders. An officer told the woman he would keep an eye out for the man.

A man on Airpark Drive told police his caregiver stole his cigarettes from his room. He didn’t remember the time it occurred and wouldn’t give police much information on it. The man didn’t know where his caregiver was at the time. He was unable to give police a date of birth or roughly how old the caregiver was. Due to lack of information on the suspect and incident, no charges can be pressed.

A man on Reece Street told police a woman had been staying with his mother for a few nights and caused issues. She has been repeatedly asked to leave the property, but continues to come back. He said that night she returned to the house and said she had been beat up. She left prior to police arrival.

Police were called to Wilson Street on a disorder call between a man and a woman. The man was asked to leave the premises.

While on patrol on Station Street, an officer saw a man standing on the patio area with a clear cup with what appeared to be beer. It was the officer’s understanding the bar at 43 Station St. was serving a 3-day suspension of their beer permit which restricts the selling of beer that weekend. The officer asked the man what he was drinking and he confirmed Michelob Ultra was what was inside his container.

An officer spoke with a woman after waking her up at the bus stop at 200 Broad St. She told the officer she was fine, just sleepy. The officer told her she was not allowed to sleep there all wrapped up in her blanket. The officer explained that people were attempting to catch a bus and they didn’t want to wake her up. She cooperated, rolled up her thick blanket, gathered her things and left the area.

A man told police his vehicle was being used by his daughter and was stolen from her apartment on Shallowford Road. The vehicle was parked in the early afternoon and was discovered stolen the following morning. There is Ring video of seven young men in ski masks walking through the parking lot at 2:30 a.m. The video was from an angle that didn’t show the vehicle and it is unknown if they are the ones who stole it or not.

A man told police his vehicle was damaged by a pothole on Jersey Pike. He was traveling northbound on Jersey Pike at about 30-35mph when he hit a pothole and it popped his front and rear passenger tires. The man called his own tow and no injuries were reported.