County Commissioners Approve Fixed License Plate Readers

  • Wednesday, November 15, 2023
The County Commission on Wednesday approving placing 121 license plate reader cameras around Hamilton County using a federal grant.

Sheriff Austin Garrett earlier said the city, county, Red Bank, East Ridge and the Chattanooga Housing Authority are cooperating on the $1,184,929 project.

The fixed LPRs are in addition to mobile readers that are in all Sheriff patrol cars, Sheriff Garrett said.

The cameras are being purchased through Motorola, which has a state purchasing contract.

Sheriff Garrett said the cameras help detect if a vehicle is stolen. He said they can also be used in helping catch a fleeing crime suspect by entering a particular tag number in the system and alerting for it.

The sheriff said he wished the cameras had been in place recently when a woman went missing in the north part of the county. He said a diligent search finally located her deceased near her vehicle in Meigs County.

Sheriff Garrett said the new system allows authorities to put out a search for the tag of a criminal or of a person who has gone missing.

Two citizens spoke against the system, saying it raised fears of state surveillance over the activities of citizens.

Sheriff Garrett said the information is stored for 90 days and is not to be transferred to third parties.

Commissioner Chip Baker said he felt the in-car LPRs "had helped tangibly to get the bad guys."

