Man Fires Shots During Kidnapping Of Woman At VW Supplier

Copies of the first four books in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, are still available by mail.
A fifth volume, More Old Chattanooga Photos , is planned ... more
A man told police that around 8:26 p.m. he was in the 1100 block area of E. 3rd Street, where he was horsing around with another man in the grassy area on the side of the road. He said while ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUSTIN PEREZ, DANY R
3913 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous ... more