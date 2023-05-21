Latest Headlines

Man Fires Shots During Kidnapping Of Woman At VW Supplier

  • Sunday, May 21, 2023
Chattanooga Police said a man fired shots during a kidnapping at a Volkswagen supplier early Sunday morning.
 
Police arrested 26-year-old Timothy Rollins for aggravated kidnapping in the incident at 8005 Volkswagen Dr.
 
Police said Rollins abducted a woman known to him while she was on a work break and fired shots as he took her. The victim was later able to escape and notify police.
 
 Rollins has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Canada's Paula Findlay Finishes 5 Minutes Ahead Of The Field At Chattanooga IRONMAN
Copies of the first four books in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, are still available by mail. A fifth volume, More Old Chattanooga Photos , is planned ... more

A man told police that around 8:26 p.m. he was in the 1100 block area of E. 3rd Street, where he was horsing around with another man in the grassy area on the side of the road. He said while ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUSTIN PEREZ, DANY R 3913 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

String Of Video Shows Gunman At Murder Scene, Route He Took To Pickup Point
Dan Fleser: Rogers Shuts Down Threat After Long Rain Delay As Lady Vols Edge Closer To Super Regional
Project Thank You Honored As CPD's Community Partner Of The Year
Jerry Summers: Thank You For Allowing Me To Serve On The EC
Andy Grammer Announced For Siskin’s 60th StarNight Gala
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Ringgold Playhouse Holds Auditions For Comedy Play On!
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Quality Medical Excellence, Patient Safety
Shuster And Quijano Join Hamilton Physician Group - Gastroenterology
Sierra Club Discusses Development In Hamilton County At Monday Meeting
Master Gardeners Has Free Class On Container Gardening
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
In the Midst Devotional Offers Restoration In Midst Of Traumatic Loss
Union Gospel Mission To Graduate 4 Men From Shelter’s Programs On Sunday
Donna Lee Fernald
Roger Allen Johnson
Julia Johns McMillian
Brown, Carole Sue Simpson (Spring City)
Lisk, Billy Wayne (Cleveland)
Baker, Henry "Hank" (Cleveland)
