Kroger To Bring 140 New Jobs To Cleveland With Central Fill Facility

Kroger announced Monday that the company will construct a new central fill facility with Cleveland, Tn., as its fifth U.S. location.

Kroger will create 140 new jobs in Bradley County as a result of the project.

The central fill facility will increase pharmacy efficiencies and accuracy by utilizing automated technology to fulfill prescriptions, officials said.

Once complete, the 50,000-square-foot plant will support Kroger’s pharmacies in the Southeastern U.S.

Founded in 1883, and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Kroger Company operates supermarkets and multi-department stores across the U.S.

Governor Bill Lee said, “Tennessee is leading the nation as the best state for companies to expand and succeed, thanks to our unmatched business climate, thriving economy and highly skilled workforce. Kroger is a national brand that shares our state’s strong family values, and their decision to establish this facility and create new jobs will ensure greater opportunity for Tennesseans across Bradley County.”

TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said, “We are proud to collaborate with Kroger again to announce new jobs and investment in Tennessee. Cleveland and Bradley County are geographically positioned to enhance Kroger’s distribution network across the Southeast, and we look forward to seeing the success of its newest Central Fill facility.”

Kroger Economic Development Director Lisa Daugherty said, "We appreciate the site selection guidance and collaboration with the State, city of Cleveland, Bradley County and Tennessee Valley Authority on this exciting project. Tennessee offers an ideal combination of business assistance and a skilled labor market to support the growth of Kroger Health.”

Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis and Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks said, “Bradley County and the City of Cleveland have enjoyed a Kroger warehouse and distribution presence in our community since 1979, providing quality employment opportunities to several thousand residents over the past forty-four years. Today, we have the privilege of being some of the first to say welcome and thank you for your decision to make another investment in our community. Locating a state-of-the-art Central Fill facility in Southeast Tennessee not only allows Kroger to better serve its customers throughout a major portion of the Southeast, but it also serves as a testament to the hard work our citizens and leadership have put in over the years to make this place that we call home an attractive and productive location for logistics and distribution companies.”

John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development, said, “TVA and Cleveland Utilities congratulate Kroger on its decision to establish operations in Cleveland. Helping to attract companies creating job opportunities and investment in the region is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the City of Cleveland, Bradley County, the Cleveland-Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement together.”

“We are pleased Kroger is creating 140 new jobs in Bradley County with the opening of its fifth Central Fill facility in the U.S. This project will grow our local economy, and the innovative prescription drug services provided by this facility will be a great benefit to our residents. We thank Kroger for its investment in Bradley County and very much appreciate their continued partnership,” said Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun).

Rep. Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland), said, “Once again, the state of Tennessee proves itself to be the best place in the country for corporations looking to expand their business. We are proud to announce the installation of Kroger’s latest Central Fill facility in Cleveland and Bradley County. This endeavor will create 140 jobs and provide state-of-the-art care through the utilization of automated technology to fulfill prescriptions. We are honored to be the site for this project, and highly anticipate the positive impact it will have on our economy and community.”