Latest Headlines

Detective Says Cleaners Found Large Amounts Of Blood At Apartment Where Jasmine Pace Was Allegedly Murdered

  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace

A city detective testified Friday that a cleaning crew found large amounts of blood at an apartment in North Chattanooga where Jasmine Pace was allegedly murdered.

Detective Zac Crawford said the bio-hazard crew stopped work and called police after locating the blood when a bed was moved. He said additional blood was found to have soaked down beneath bathroom tile.

An attorney for Jason Chen, who is charged in the gruesome slaying, is seeking to have evidence thrown out due to the victim's mother going into the Chen apartment several times and removing items.

Attorney Crawford said crime scene technicians then did another inspection of apt. 210 at the Lofts at Tremont, 110 Tremont St., in North Chattanooga.

He said blood was located and samples collected of the blood that had gone beneath the carpet and two subfloors. There were also blood samples taken from where it had seeped beneath the tile.

He also said that a mass of blood on the bedroom floor seemed to match the frame of an individual the size of Jasmine Pace.

District Attorney Coty Wamp introduced evidence that Chen may have gone back inside his apartment on Nov. 27, 2022, hours before police arrived with a search warrant.

Detective Crawford said it was learned, after police had been able to obtain Chen cellphone records, that he had left his parents' home at Nolensville, Tn., around 1 or 2 p.m. and headed to Chattanooga. He was in the vicinity of his apartment between 6-7 p.m., the detective said the cellphone records showed. Police arrived shortly before midnight.

Attorney Josh Weiss introduced photos taken off bodycam when two patrol officers went into the apartment and later photos from the time the crime scene techs arrived with a search warrant.

He said it showed a number of items had been moved around, cabinets opened, etc. He noted that Katrina Pace, mother of the victim, said she had gone in the apartment some three times prior to homicide detectives getting involved.

Joseph Seech, a former city detective who is now a veterans affairs coordinator in Michigan, recalled how he had written up the search warrant for the Chen apartment.

He said the case was first a missing persons, "then it started looking like we were looking at a homicide or a kidnapping."

A tape was played of a conversation between Detective Crawford, Pace attorney Ben McGowan and the Pace family, in which there was discussion of entering the apartment ahead of getting a search warrant.

Detective Crawford said sometimes there were issues of "preservation of life" that mandated going ahead "even if it tarnishes our investigation and skips the hoops."

Katrina Pace testified earlier that she was desperate to find her daughter and felt she was not getting full help from police initially. The body of Jasmine Pace was eventually found stuffed in a suitcase and dumped along Suck Creek Road.

A property manager for Wise Properties, owner of the apartment complex, said there had to be an extensive cleanup and gutting of apt. 210 after the incident. She said the bio-hazard cleanup itself cost over $7,000 and the total bill, that was paid by Chen's father, was over $20,000.

Cassidy Buffington said, "It was a long time before we were able to rent that apartment again - when people learned what had happened there. It really hurt the reputation of our property."

Latest Headlines
Covenant Baseball Ends Season In Conference Tournament
  • Sports
  • 5/10/2024
Mocs Softball Falls To UNCG; Mocs To Play In Consolation Bracket
  • Sports
  • 5/10/2024
Detective Says Cleaners Found Large Amounts Of Blood At Apartment Where Jasmine Pace Was Allegedly Murdered
Detective Says Cleaners Found Large Amounts Of Blood At Apartment Where Jasmine Pace Was Allegedly Murdered
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2024
School Board Postpones Budget Vote Until June 20
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2024
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
  • Sports
  • 5/10/2024
Trenton Man Convicted Of Child Rape And Child Molestation
Trenton Man Convicted Of Child Rape And Child Molestation
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2024
Breaking News
Large Public Works Projects At Lookout Mountain, Ga., Nearing Completion
  • 5/10/2024

The public works department in Lookout Mountain, Ga. has caught up on the big projects that have taken away from their routine work. They are now able to resume routine brush collection and will ... more

Davidson Road Closed And Other Weather Related Emergency Road Closure Updates Announced
  • 5/10/2024

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces the following weather related road closure updates for Friday: Reports of Wires Down / Trees Down / Hazards The following locations ... more

Hamilton Will Be Part Of Upcoming Tivoli Broadway Series
  • 5/10/2024

Hamilton is coming to Hamilton County. The Tivoli Foundation announced its upcoming Broadway series, which will include 16 performances of the acclaimed musical. Also to be featured ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/10/2024
Roads Up Lookout Finally Reopen; Storm Damages Homes At Dallas Bay
  • 5/9/2024
Dr. Robertson Says Students Who Didn't Make It To School Won't Be Penalized
  • 5/9/2024
SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired
SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired
  • 5/9/2024
Lookout Mountain Man Facing 20 Years In Prison In Child Sex/Dog Case
  • 5/9/2024
Opinion
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
  • 5/10/2024
Impressed By Tyner Students' Participation In Quantum Days
  • 5/9/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/10/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Ignores Its Own Identity, Mission In Impasse With Memorial
  • 5/9/2024
Our Elections Should Not Be Partisan
  • 5/9/2024
Sports
Mocs Softball Win 10-1 In SoCon Tournament Opener
  • 5/9/2024
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
  • 5/10/2024
#1 Vols Hit The Road For Midstate Battle At #25 Commodores
#1 Vols Hit The Road For Midstate Battle At #25 Commodores
  • 5/10/2024
Thursday's Lookouts Game Postponed Due To Wet Field Conditions
  • 5/9/2024
UTC Women Set For National Golf Invitational
  • 5/9/2024
Happenings
ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
  • 5/9/2024
Artists Needed For Project On Rossville BLVD Corridor
  • 5/9/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 5/9/2024
Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Commemoration Is May 13 At the Jewish Cultural Center
  • 5/10/2024
"I Want To See if I Can Find My Teeth: How Battlefield Injures Changed Soldiers" Program Is May 25
  • 5/10/2024
Entertainment
7 Area Schools Gather To Celebrate Their Musical Productions At 1st Annual Jewel Awards Saturday
  • 5/9/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/9/2024
Best of Grizzard - New York City
Best of Grizzard - New York City
  • 5/10/2024
Local Tambourinist Dixon Blake Callahan Joins The Rolling Stones
  • 5/8/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
  • 5/7/2024
Opinion
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
  • 5/10/2024
Impressed By Tyner Students' Participation In Quantum Days
  • 5/9/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/10/2024
Dining
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Business/Government
CBL Properties Has Strong Result For 1st Quarter
  • 5/10/2024
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
  • 5/9/2024
Fugitive Apprehended Only To Be Released Due To Jail Being Full - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/10/2024
Real Estate
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
  • 5/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 2-8
  • 5/9/2024
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
  • 5/9/2024
Student Scene
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
  • 5/9/2024
Public Education Foundation’s STEM Teaching Fellows Demonstrate Excellence In Future Focused Education Practices
  • 5/9/2024
TCAT At Chattanooga State Named National Models Of Excellence School At 2024 SkillsUSA
  • 5/9/2024
Living Well
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Welcomes New CFO And CMO To Leadership Team
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Welcomes New CFO And CMO To Leadership Team
  • 5/9/2024
Erlanger Believe Bash Exceeds $1 Million For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
Erlanger Believe Bash Exceeds $1 Million For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/9/2024
Growing Together: Hunger Relief Organizations Convene In Chattanooga
Growing Together: Hunger Relief Organizations Convene In Chattanooga
  • 5/9/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
  • 5/9/2024
Trek Thru Truth Emerging Children’s Museum Announces New Marketing, Grant Efforts
  • 5/8/2024
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Hosts Annual Barbecue On June 2
  • 5/8/2024
Obituaries
Dennis E. “Denny” Hixon
Dennis E. “Denny” Hixon
  • 5/10/2024
Maxine Rimasfski Warren
Maxine Rimasfski Warren
  • 5/10/2024
Royellen Russell Lamarre
Royellen Russell Lamarre
  • 5/10/2024