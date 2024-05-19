W Road Closed Until Further Notice Due To Rockslide

County officials said the W Road will remain closed until further notice due to a rockslide Sunday morning.
Residents who live on the W Road will have access to and from their homes. Motorists and cyclists should avoid this area and use Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Blvd./Taft Highway to leave or access Signal Mountain during this time.
Hamilton County Highway & Engineering Departments are assessing the damage & will provide updates as they are learned.
Officials said some large boulders covered the roadway after an apparent rock slide.
Motorists should seek an alternative route until further notice.