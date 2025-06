Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARBAJIAN,BRENDA DEAN

CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF ECTASY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BALL,STACEY LYNN

241 HAWTHORNE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37920

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROABATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATT. POSSESSION OF METHAMPH



BALL,STACEY LYNN

241 HAWTHORNE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37920

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE REPORTS



BUCKLEY,JESSE EARL

3114 14 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072125

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CHAMBERS,SHARON LEE

4328 SPRIGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122718

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESION OF ECSTASY

POSSESION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EBERHARDT,CHARLES

4204 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

75 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ECKARDT,ETHAN ROBERT

3417 REDDING CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FOSTER,ASHLEY ELIZABETH

1650 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARDENHIRE,BRYAN JACOB

420 HOGAN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF ECTASY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000



GENTRY,CHRISTINA RAE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER



GETER,JAMES EDWARD

2212 CYBER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GETER,JAMES EDWARD

2212 CYBER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



HARDEMAN,KRISTOPHER WESLEY

58 PLAINVIEW DR ROCK ISLAND, 38531

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/VALICIOUS MISCHI



HOOD,SPENCER TINSLEY

5822 HENRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



JACKSON,KEON KAMARI

1913 KEVIN DR SE CONYERS, 30013

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON,ORLANDO LEE

727E 11TH HOMELESS KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

UTC

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPAS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE



MCCULLOCH,GARY TODD

8665 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOSES,KIMBERLY A

225 IGO FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

58 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MURPHY,RONALD DARDEN

514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

56 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chickamauga PD

Charges:

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PARKS,GEORGE SAMUEL

311 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RICE,DARNELL EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



RICE,DARNELL EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



ROBLERO,JORGE

2205 ANDERSON CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SEXTON,LATASHA RENEE

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMITH,AARON ROCKO

2806 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SMITH,JOSEPH TANNER

624 LINSDEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE



STINSON,HOWARD J

1712 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044318

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



SUTTON,ANTONIO DEJUAN

3316 DELONG AVE Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SWAFFORD,WHITNEY DASHA

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SWANSON,BRIAN ANDERSON

686 COUNTY RD 267 NIOTE, 37826

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



TIMS,BRADLEY THOMAS

5346 OLDALE AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest:

59 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TORRY,KENYAN

1195 WOODVALE DR MEMPHIS, 38127

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



WATKINS,TEVIN TREMAYNE

1501 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WATTS,DANIEL BLAKE

7008 PITCHER PLACE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

EVADING ARREST

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION



WEATHERBY,ANDREW TYLER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



YOUNG,KEAIRA NASHAY

1609 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

