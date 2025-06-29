Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, June 29, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AKERS,RICHARD GREGORY
1302 PHILS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ANDERSON,AUSTIN REIGHN
143 LYTLE RD LOT 36 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BATTLE,JOVANTE ROMELLE
5301 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BONNER,XAVIER ANTONIO
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BONNER,XAVIER ANTONIO
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
UTC
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY
805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CORTES,HAYLEI MARIE
2005 SW WESTLAND CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT

COURTNEY,ANTHONY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CROY,TIMOTHY JUSTIN
108 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CROY,TIMOTHY JUSTIN
108 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DAWSON,JOSHUA EUGENE
141 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

FORD,ROBERT JASON
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FRIZZELL,MAKAYLA RANAE
11004 SALES HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRUELICH,JAMES DOUGLAS
3720 STEPHEN RD APT 51 CLEVLAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GARICA SANCHEZ,DIEGO ALEXANDER
2115 E 14TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

GIBSON,MICHAEL WAYNE
171 PINHOOD RD ROGERSVILLE, 37857
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GORDON,MICHAEL RAY
3806 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GUEST,CHRISTOPHER BRAD
4117 W RD SIGNAL MOUTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COMPUTER OFFENSES
HARASSMENT

GULLEDGE,ASHON JAMES
337 BROOMS EDDGE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARRELL,MARKO DEANGELO
3411 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARRIS,AMBER RENEE
220 BUCK RUN ESTATES RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

HARRIS,ERIC ALLEN
3032 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS,ERIC ALLEN
3032 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

HARRISON,LORDINO ALEXANDER
7010 MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARTLINE,MACKENZIE ELAINE
768 BOYTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSS. SCHEDULE II
DUI

JACKSON,MALCOLM JAMAL
1700 BENNETT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON,PHILLIP CURTIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JACKSON,TONEY TERRELL
3642 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JIMENEZ,FERMIN ARTURO
5199 FRONTAGE RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LLOYD,ERIONA MONIQUE
6574 E BRAINERD RD, APT 0215 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MANNING,JOSHUA AARON
7234 SNAPDRAGON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN,RICKY JUNIOR
4441 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 373275918
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCCORD,BRANDY NASHAE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MCNABB,DATRI MORESE
185 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MILLER,CALEB THOMAS
1409 JOHNSON RD CLEVELAD, 37323
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MOORE,ANTHONY COLTON
RACCON MT CAMP GROUND CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

NEICE,MELISSA ANN
1018 DAYTON MOUNTAIN HWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OGLES,MIRANDA GAIL
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ED APT CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OLIVER,CELESSE LEANN
5555 HIXSON PK APT 331 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PHINISEE,ANDREW CLEVELAND
4014 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RICHEY,JONATHON WILLIAM
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT

RODEN,DANIEL CHARLES
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY

SEXTON,LATASHA RENEE
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHUMAKE,STAFFORD GRACE
7744 STOUT RD GERMANTOWN, 38138
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIANIPAR,ANNA ROSE
4389 UNIVERSITY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

SMITH,KEVIN MALIK
4902 ANGELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

STRONG,MELISSA DEANNA
1466 TRANQUIL ACRES SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

TANNER,AHMAAD JARREL
1910 RENA LN DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TEAGUE,KENDELL KENDRICK
3709 ROGER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

THOMAS,JASMINNE LYNN
336 CHANNEL PT DAYTON, 373217730
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF SCH II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THURMOND,JUSTIN TYLER
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TOWNSEND,DAVID BARTHOLOMEW
CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VALENCIA,ANDRES FELIPE
7600 MEADOW STREAM LOOP, APT 206 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ZOIS,RICHARD ALLEN
2438 CORRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

