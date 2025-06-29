Latest Headlines

Man Arrested In Fatal Stabbing In East Brainerd Early Sunday Morning

  • Sunday, June 29, 2025
Joseph Tanner Smith
Joseph Tanner Smith
The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Joseph Tanner Smith in connection to the homicide that occurred earlier Sunday at a residence on Lindsay Avenue. 

At 5:32 a.m., CPD responded to a report of a stabbing within a residence in the 600 block of Lindsay Avenue. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 37-year-old man, with multiple stab wounds and the suspect with a cut on his head. Both were taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
The victim died from his injuries. 

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and victim had a disagreement that escalated into a physical altercation. No other residents reported injuries. 

The Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants charging Joseph Tanner Smith with criminal homicide. He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
 
Lindsay Avenue is near Graysville Road in East Brainerd.


