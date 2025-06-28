City Finds New Chief Financial Officer Locally

The city has found a new chief financial officer locally.

Mayor Tim Kelly is recommending that the City Council confirm Weston Porter, the current deputy chief financial officer, to the post.

The Ooltewah resident and UTC graduate joined the city in the deputy role last November.

That was just nine months after the city reached to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the position.

Javaid Majid had spent more than 35 years working as a financial professional for Salt Lake County. He had most recently served as the senior debt administrator for Salt Lake County.

Mayor Kelly said at the time, “With the major investments we are looking to make in improving quality of life at every level – we need a seasoned and steady financial hand at the wheel steering our decision-making processes.

“Javaid has a proven track record of strong financial stewardship at a highly-respected municipal institution, and I’m thrilled that he has chosen to make the move to Chattanooga. I’m looking forward to working with him as we forge One Chattanooga and make our city the best in America.”

Mr. Majid took the place of Vickie Haley, who came out of retirement to serve as chief financial officer in an interim capacity beginning in November 2022.

Before that, Daisy Madison was the longtime city chief financial officer.

Weston Porter studied accounting at UTC, graduating in 2012.

He then joined HHM CPAs, where he became a partner.