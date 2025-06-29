Flash Flood Briefly Traps Several People At Pocket Wilderness

A flash flood briefly trapped several people at the Pocket Wilderness on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., a heavy rainstorm produced the sudden flooding at the popular hiking area. The thunderstorm in Soddy Daisy caused the creek to rise rapidly.

Several people were trapped on one side of the creek and unable to cross safely.

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department had their swift water teams set up a rope system and rescued those people trapped on the other side of the creek.



