Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, May 20, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTUNEZ MARTINEZ, GREYCI M 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BEARD, JENNY M 
115 PARKER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BISHOP, LARRY DAVID 
6490 STALLION LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRANNON, JOHN WESLEY 
1013 N MOORE RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BURCH, DIAMOND 
404 TUNNEL BLVD UNIT A10 CHATTANOOGA, 374111903 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CAMERON, JOSEPH W 
8014 HWY 60 GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IMPROPER PARKING
ILLEGAL PARKING
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHRISTIAN, TYLER 
5324 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CLAY, DAEMON T 
7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113607 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE 
3173 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114871 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA 
3613 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER

DAVIS, BRANDON ALLEN 
695 VAN DAVIS RD NW GEORGETOWN, 373364610 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113326 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DELANEY, MARTEZ JUAN 
2107 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DOTSON, WILLIAM NOLAN 
40 CLARK LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FRIERSON, IKEKIA CHICONA MARLENE 
9424 E BRAINERD RD UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FLORIDA)

GRIFFIN, DEIONTAE DEWAYNE 
3912 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HALE, JABRON K 
1019 ELM AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801423 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HARLOW, BRANDON FAULKNER 
4020 KAYE ROAD MEMPHIS, 38117 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA 
220 CLOVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY)

HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA 
2300 WILSON ST, APT 5M CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN 
6831 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHCLE

HENRICH, KELLY ALICIA 
8082 HAMPTON COVE DR OOLTEWAH, 373637185 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HUBBARD, AYANNA VANESHA 
2100 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMEL 
5812 FORT SUMTER RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUNT, WILLIAM STRANGE 
1340 CARRINGTON WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOCKLIN, KADRON MARQEZ 
4757 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MARTINEZ, ELIAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCORMICK, TABITHA FAYE 
1226 MONTLAKE RD Soddy Daisy, 373794532 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN 
1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER-JONES, BRANTAY RONNELLE 
2106 CLEVELAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PATTON, TYLER LEVON 
3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062715 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN 
1006 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062323 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

PORTER, BRYAN KEITH 
176 VERO BEACH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE 
6255 LEXIE BEANS CREEK RD BELVIDERE, 373062542 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM

SIMMONS, LESLIE ERICA 
1438 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES 
1801 HOLLISTER RD Signal Mountain, 373771529 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SNEED, DUSTIN MATTHEW 
3801 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TERCERO RAMOS, TOMAS 
7068 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL 
4005 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VANDER SMITTE, RICHARD 
6834 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

ANTUNEZ MARTINEZ, GREYCI M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BATES, NICOLE BRAGG
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BEARD, JENNY M
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRANNON, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BURCH, DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMERON, JOSEPH W
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • IMPROPER PARKING
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHRISTIAN, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CLAY, DAEMON T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • STALKING
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, BRANDON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOTSON, WILLIAM NOLAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/29/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FOX, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FRIERSON, IKEKIA CHICONA MARLENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FLORIDA)
GRIFFIN, DEIONTAE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALE, JABRON K
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARLOW, BRANDON FAULKNER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY)
HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/22/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHCLE
HUBBARD, AYANNA VANESHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUNT, WILLIAM STRANGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOCKLIN, KADRON MARQEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MARTINEZ, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCORMICK, TABITHA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER-JONES, BRANTAY RONNELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PATTON, TYLER LEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • SECOND DEGREE MURDER
  • SELL OF METHAMPHETAMINE
ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SNEED, DUSTIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILSON, CHLOE REECE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES




Latest Headlines
Gas Prices Drop 14.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2024
Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2024
Lee Baseball Closes Out Season In South Regional
  • Sports
  • 5/19/2024
Matt Hanson (USA) And Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) Take Wins At 2024 Airways Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon
Matt Hanson (USA) And Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) Take Wins At 2024 Airways Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon
  • Breaking News
  • 5/19/2024
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
  • Sports
  • 5/19/2024
Breaking News
Gas Prices Drop 14.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/20/2024

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 14.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/20/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANTUNEZ MARTINEZ, GREYCI M 1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ... more

W Road Closed Until Further Notice Due To Rockslide
  • 5/19/2024

County officials said the W Road will remain closed until further notice due to a rockslide Sunday morning. Residents who live on the W Road will have access to and from their homes. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/19/2024
House In North Chattanooga Suffers Extensive Fire Damage
  • 5/18/2024
Mercedes Workers Take Different Union Course Than Those At Chattanooga VW
  • 5/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/18/2024
Soddy Daisy Officials Make Case For 34-Cent Property Tax Increase
  • 5/17/2024
Opinion
Caught In The Middle Between BCBS And CHI Memorial - And Response (2)
  • 5/18/2024
More Money Won't Solve CARTA's Problems
  • 5/17/2024
Remembering Port Chicago, Ca. And The Port Chicago 50 This Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2024
Needed CARTA Changes - And Response
  • 5/18/2024
Great Time To Be A Vol
  • 5/18/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
  • 5/20/2024
The Elite 18: Black Creek Chosen As Area’s Best No. 13 Hole
The Elite 18: Black Creek Chosen As Area’s Best No. 13 Hole
  • 5/19/2024
Lookouts Shut Out In Birmingham
  • 5/19/2024
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
  • 5/19/2024
Tennessee Vols Claim 5th SEC Regular Season Title With Sweep Of South Carolina Gamecocks
  • 5/19/2024
Happenings
L:ife With Ferris: Lookout Mountain Club Remodel
L:ife With Ferris: Lookout Mountain Club Remodel
  • 5/20/2024
HCSO Co-Hosts 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
HCSO Co-Hosts 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
  • 5/17/2024
IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Is Sunday
  • 5/15/2024
Upcoming Chattanooga Special Events
  • 5/17/2024
Hixson High School Staff Talk About Career Pathway Programs At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Hixson High School Staff Talk About Career Pathway Programs At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
  • 5/17/2024
Entertainment
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
  • 5/17/2024
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
  • 5/17/2024
Best of Grizzard- A Lesson In Saving
Best of Grizzard- A Lesson In Saving
  • 5/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/16/2024
Summer Nights Concerts Kick Off June 7
Summer Nights Concerts Kick Off June 7
  • 5/16/2024
Opinion
Caught In The Middle Between BCBS And CHI Memorial - And Response (2)
  • 5/18/2024
More Money Won't Solve CARTA's Problems
  • 5/17/2024
Remembering Port Chicago, Ca. And The Port Chicago 50 This Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2024
Dining
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Business/Government
Governor Kemp Signs Dalton Charter Into Law
  • 5/17/2024
Tennessee's April Unemployment Rate Matches Record Low
  • 5/16/2024
Georgia Employment Hits All-Time High Amid April Job Surge
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 9-15
  • 5/16/2024
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
  • 5/16/2024
Student Scene
CSCC Hosts 2nd Annual Mi Sueño Scholarship Dinner
CSCC Hosts 2nd Annual Mi Sueño Scholarship Dinner
  • 5/16/2024
Southern Adventist University Sweeps Medals At SkillsUSA
Southern Adventist University Sweeps Medals At SkillsUSA
  • 5/16/2024
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
  • 5/15/2024
Living Well
Parkridge Soddy-Daisy ER Holds Ribbon Cutting
Parkridge Soddy-Daisy ER Holds Ribbon Cutting
  • 5/17/2024
Tennessee To Split June Benefits Into Two Payments For SNAP Participants
  • 5/17/2024
Erlanger Family Medicine Adds Dr. Ryan Shibata
  • 5/17/2024
Memories
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
  • 5/17/2024
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
Largest Hamilton County Farm To Get Barn Mural
Largest Hamilton County Farm To Get Barn Mural
  • 5/17/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Dakwa And The Shell Cracker
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Dakwa And The Shell Cracker
  • 5/16/2024
MGHC's May 18 Class Is "Supporting Wildlife In Our Yards"
MGHC's May 18 Class Is "Supporting Wildlife In Our Yards"
  • 5/14/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
  • 5/16/2024
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
  • 5/14/2024
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
  • 5/19/2024
"I Don't Have To, I Want To, I Will" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/15/2024
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
  • 5/14/2024
Obituaries
Jay Dee Kilgore
Jay Dee Kilgore
  • 5/19/2024
Emma Cagle
Emma Cagle
  • 5/18/2024
Nichols, Leldon "Buddy" Wade
Nichols, Leldon "Buddy" Wade
  • 5/18/2024