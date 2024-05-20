Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTUNEZ MARTINEZ, GREYCI M

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEARD, JENNY M

115 PARKER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BISHOP, LARRY DAVID

6490 STALLION LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRANNON, JOHN WESLEY

1013 N MOORE RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BURCH, DIAMOND

404 TUNNEL BLVD UNIT A10 CHATTANOOGA, 374111903

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAMERON, JOSEPH W

8014 HWY 60 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

IMPROPER PARKING

ILLEGAL PARKING

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHRISTIAN, TYLER

5324 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



CLAY, DAEMON T

7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113607

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE

3173 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114871

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA

3613 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTHEFT OF PROPERTYASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDERASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDERDAVIS, BRANDON ALLEN695 VAN DAVIS RD NW GEORGETOWN, 373364610Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDAVIS, DESTINY CIARAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113326Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDELANEY, MARTEZ JUAN2107 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDOTSON, WILLIAM NOLAN40 CLARK LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFRIERSON, IKEKIA CHICONA MARLENE9424 E BRAINERD RD UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (FLORIDA)GRIFFIN, DEIONTAE DEWAYNE3912 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTHALE, JABRON K1019 ELM AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801423Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHARLOW, BRANDON FAULKNER4020 KAYE ROAD MEMPHIS, 38117Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA220 CLOVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY)HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA2300 WILSON ST, APT 5M CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN6831 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHCLEHENRICH, KELLY ALICIA8082 HAMPTON COVE DR OOLTEWAH, 373637185Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHUBBARD, AYANNA VANESHA2100 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTHUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMEL5812 FORT SUMTER RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEHUNT, WILLIAM STRANGE1340 CARRINGTON WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOCKLIN, KADRON MARQEZ4757 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMARTINEZ, ELIASHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCORMICK, TABITHA FAYE1226 MONTLAKE RD Soddy Daisy, 373794532Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMURRELL, JODY EUDEAN1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER-JONES, BRANTAY RONNELLE2106 CLEVELAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPATTON, TYLER LEVON3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062715Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN1006 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062323Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPORTER, BRYAN KEITH176 VERO BEACH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROSS, DEANGLEO MARTRELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSHELTON, CASEY WAYNE6255 LEXIE BEANS CREEK RD BELVIDERE, 373062542Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAMSIMMONS, LESLIE ERICA1438 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES1801 HOLLISTER RD Signal Mountain, 373771529Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSNEED, DUSTIN MATTHEW3801 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTERCERO RAMOS, TOMAS7068 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL4005 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVANDER SMITTE, RICHARD6834 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Here are the mug shots:

ANTUNEZ MARTINEZ, GREYCI M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/20/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BATES, NICOLE BRAGG

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/04/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BEARD, JENNY M

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BISHOP, LARRY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/09/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRANNON, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/03/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BURCH, DIAMOND

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/29/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAMERON, JOSEPH W

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

IMPROPER PARKING

ILLEGAL PARKING

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHRISTIAN, TYLER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION CLAY, DAEMON T

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/31/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STALKING

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, BRANDON ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/07/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS DOTSON, WILLIAM NOLAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/29/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOX, RICKY GENE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/05/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FRIERSON, IKEKIA CHICONA MARLENE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/15/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FLORIDA) GRIFFIN, DEIONTAE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/05/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HALE, JABRON K

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HARLOW, BRANDON FAULKNER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY) HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/22/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHCLE HUBBARD, AYANNA VANESHA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/25/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HUNT, WILLIAM STRANGE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/09/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOCKLIN, KADRON MARQEZ

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/18/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MARTINEZ, ELIAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCORMICK, TABITHA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/04/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER-JONES, BRANTAY RONNELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PATTON, TYLER LEVON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY PORTER, BRYAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/02/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/04/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

SECOND DEGREE MURDER

SELL OF METHAMPHETAMINE ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SNEED, DUSTIN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WILSON, CHLOE REECE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



