Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANTUNEZ MARTINEZ, GREYCI M
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BEARD, JENNY M
115 PARKER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
6490 STALLION LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRANNON, JOHN WESLEY
1013 N MOORE RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BURCH, DIAMOND
404 TUNNEL BLVD UNIT A10 CHATTANOOGA, 374111903
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMERON, JOSEPH W
8014 HWY 60 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IMPROPER PARKING
ILLEGAL PARKING
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHRISTIAN, TYLER
5324 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CLAY, DAEMON T
7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113607
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE
3173 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114871
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRUZ, LYRIC LANIKA
3613 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
DAVIS, BRANDON ALLEN
695 VAN DAVIS RD NW GEORGETOWN, 373364610
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113326
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DELANEY, MARTEZ JUAN
2107 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DOTSON, WILLIAM NOLAN
40 CLARK LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRIERSON, IKEKIA CHICONA MARLENE
9424 E BRAINERD RD UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FLORIDA)
GRIFFIN, DEIONTAE DEWAYNE
3912 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HALE, JABRON K
1019 ELM AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801423
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARLOW, BRANDON FAULKNER
4020 KAYE ROAD MEMPHIS, 38117
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA
220 CLOVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY)
HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
2300 WILSON ST, APT 5M CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN
6831 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHCLE
HENRICH, KELLY ALICIA
8082 HAMPTON COVE DR OOLTEWAH, 373637185
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HUBBARD, AYANNA VANESHA
2100 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMEL
5812 FORT SUMTER RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUNT, WILLIAM STRANGE
1340 CARRINGTON WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOCKLIN, KADRON MARQEZ
4757 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MARTINEZ, ELIAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCORMICK, TABITHA FAYE
1226 MONTLAKE RD Soddy Daisy, 373794532
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN
1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER-JONES, BRANTAY RONNELLE
2106 CLEVELAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PATTON, TYLER LEVON
3548 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062715
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN
1006 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062323
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
176 VERO BEACH AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE
6255 LEXIE BEANS CREEK RD BELVIDERE, 373062542
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
SIMMONS, LESLIE ERICA
1438 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
1801 HOLLISTER RD Signal Mountain, 373771529
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SNEED, DUSTIN MATTHEW
3801 KINGWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TERCERO RAMOS, TOMAS
7068 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL
4005 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VANDER SMITTE, RICHARD
6834 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
|ANTUNEZ MARTINEZ, GREYCI M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/20/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAKER, DELJARA SAUNJAE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BATES, NICOLE BRAGG
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BEARD, JENNY M
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/05/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BISHOP, LARRY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HYDROCODONE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRANNON, JOHN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/03/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BURCH, DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAMERON, JOSEPH W
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- IMPROPER PARKING
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CHRISTIAN, TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|CLAY, DAEMON T
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- STALKING
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|COPENY, MARCQUEZ JUANZAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BRANDON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/07/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|DOTSON, WILLIAM NOLAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/29/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FOX, RICKY GENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|FRIERSON, IKEKIA CHICONA MARLENE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFIN, DEIONTAE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HALE, JABRON K
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HARLOW, BRANDON FAULKNER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARPER, ROMELLO CASSANOVA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE COUNTY)
|
|HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/22/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUBBARD, AYANNA VANESHA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHEY, MICHAEL JAMEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HUNT, WILLIAM STRANGE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOCKLIN, KADRON MARQEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MARTINEZ, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCORMICK, TABITHA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARKER-JONES, BRANTAY RONNELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PATTON, TYLER LEVON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PORTER, BRYAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- SECOND DEGREE MURDER
- SELL OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELTON, CASEY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM
|
|SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SNEED, DUSTIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WILSON, CHLOE REECE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|