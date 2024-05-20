Latest Headlines

Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga

  • Monday, May 20, 2024
Malcolm Twilley
Malcolm Twilley

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in three separate pursuits throughout different areas within the City of Chattanooga.

The first pursuit occurred on Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Impala after traffic offenses were observed on Rossville Boulevard. The driver, later identified as Malcolm Twilley, 31, fled from sheriff’s deputies into Walker County. Twilley eventually lost control of his vehicle, slide into a ditch, and attempted to flee on foot; however, he was tazed and quickly apprehended.

Twilley was found to have two bags of Fentanyl in his pocket as well as a set of digital scales which were found just outside the passenger window.

Records indicate Twilley had a revoked Tennessee driver’s license as well as active arrest warrants through Hamilton County. The existing warrants were for possession of controlled substance and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed.

Twilley faces numerous traffic related charges from the pursuit including the following:

  • Resisting arrest
  • Reckless driving
  • Reckless endangerment (Felony)
  • Possession of Meth 5g- while driving
  • Possession of Meth for resale
  • Possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl)
  • Driving on revoked license
  • Driving under the influence
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Evading arrest (felony)

The second pursuit occurred a short time later that evening at approximately 5:30 p.m. when deputies were advised the Walker County Sheriff’s Office was actively pursuing a stolen 2006 Land Rover that had struck one of their patrol units. As the pursuit crossed into Chattanooga and Hamilton County, HCSO Patrol Lieutenant Eliott Mahaffey intercepted the pursuit on 23rd Street. Moments later, Lieutenant Mahaffey utilized a PIT maneuver effectively ending the pursuit on Rossville Boulevard near the I-24 overpass.

The suspect, later identified as Lyric Cruz, 29, refused to comply with commands and two attempts to taze him had limited effectiveness. Cruz fled on foot across Rossville Boulevard and while fleeing, he attempted to strike Lieutenant Mahaffey with his pocketbook before being apprehended.

Inside the purse Cruz was clutching deputies located a small plastic baggie of methamphetamine as well as a large folding knife. Records indicate Cruz had two active warrants for evading arrest and reckless aggravated assault through Marion County, under the alias Marcus Rivers. Cruz admitted to a deputy on scene he had used methamphetamine prior to driving.

After being transported to a local hospital for medical review at his request, Cruz once again assaulted law enforcement several times as he was being placed in a patrol vehicle for transport to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

In addition to his existing Marion County warrants, Cruz faces the following new charges in Hamilton County:

  • Evading arrest (felony)
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Driving under the influence
  • Resisting arrest
  • Assault on first responder
  • Theft of property (possession of stolen property) over $2,500.00

Walker County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation for the numerous crimes Cruz committed in their jurisdiction.

The third pursuit occurred on Sunday, at approximately 9 p.m. when a HCSO deputy traveling south near the 3100 block of Broad Street observed two four-wheelers and two dirt bikes without any lights weaving in and out of traffic. All four vehicles turned down West 33rd Street and fled in different directions.

The deputy continued to pursue one of the four-wheelers towards Alton Park Boulevard until the driver wrecked near 50 West 26th Street. The driver fled on foot and evaded capture; however, after the conclusion of the pursuit, assistance from a Chattanooga K-9 Unit helped locate the driver’s helmet and a firearm a short distance away.

Evidence was secured at the scene and deputies will continue to investigate the identity of the driver of the four-wheeler, as well as the other drivers, based on evidence recovered at the scene. No photographs of this incident are available.

Lyric Cruz
Lyric Cruz
Latest Headlines
Pair Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Meth Overdose Of Soddy Daisy Man, 62
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2024
County Budget Will Not Have A Property Tax Increase
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2024
Engel Named Director Of Tennis And Racquet Sports At GPS
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2024
Seven UTC Tennis Players Named To Academic All-District Team
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Opens Two Locations For In-Person Tickets
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2024
Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2024
Breaking News
Pair Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Meth Overdose Of Soddy Daisy Man, 62
  • 5/20/2024

Two men are being charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 20 death of a 62-year-old Soddy Daisy man. Danny Lee Stamey, a retired roofer, was the victim in the crash. He left behind a ... more

Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
  • 5/20/2024

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in three separate pursuits throughout different areas within the City of Chattanooga. The first pursuit occurred on Saturday, at approximately ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/20/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Gas Prices Drop 14.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/20/2024
Rhea County Rescue Squad Celebrates 60 Years Of Service
Rhea County Rescue Squad Celebrates 60 Years Of Service
  • 5/19/2024
W Road Closed Until Further Notice Due To Rockslide
  • 5/19/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/19/2024
Opinion
Caught In The Middle Between BCBS And CHI Memorial - And Response (2)
  • 5/18/2024
More Money Won't Solve CARTA's Problems
  • 5/17/2024
Stay Safe This Summer
  • 5/20/2024
Believe In Tennessee
  • 5/20/2024
Remembering Port Chicago, Ca. And The Port Chicago 50 This Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
  • 5/20/2024
The Elite 18: Black Creek Chosen As Area’s Best No. 13 Hole
The Elite 18: Black Creek Chosen As Area’s Best No. 13 Hole
  • 5/19/2024
Coach Matt Bollant Returns To Bryan College To Lead Women’s Basketball Program
Coach Matt Bollant Returns To Bryan College To Lead Women’s Basketball Program
  • 5/20/2024
Lookouts Shut Out In Birmingham
  • 5/19/2024
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
  • 5/19/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Lookout Mountain Club Remodel
Life With Ferris: Lookout Mountain Club Remodel
  • 5/20/2024
Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon Celebrates Kelly McCoy June 1
Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon Celebrates Kelly McCoy June 1
  • 5/20/2024
HCSO Co-Hosts 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
HCSO Co-Hosts 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
  • 5/17/2024
Artists George Dawnay And Richard Rice To Speak At North River Civic Center May 26
Artists George Dawnay And Richard Rice To Speak At North River Civic Center May 26
  • 5/20/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/20/2024
Entertainment
Alex The Band Returns To The Woodshop This Thursday
Alex The Band Returns To The Woodshop This Thursday
  • 5/20/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
  • 5/17/2024
Best of Grizzard- A Shining Example
Best of Grizzard- A Shining Example
  • 5/20/2024
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
  • 5/17/2024
Best of Grizzard- A Lesson In Saving
Best of Grizzard- A Lesson In Saving
  • 5/17/2024
Opinion
Caught In The Middle Between BCBS And CHI Memorial - And Response (2)
  • 5/18/2024
More Money Won't Solve CARTA's Problems
  • 5/17/2024
Stay Safe This Summer
  • 5/20/2024
Dining
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Business/Government
Governor Kemp Signs Dalton Charter Into Law
  • 5/17/2024
Wind River Built Names Stratton Tingle Director Of Market Development & Strategic Partnerships
Wind River Built Names Stratton Tingle Director Of Market Development & Strategic Partnerships
  • 5/20/2024
Tennessee's April Unemployment Rate Matches Record Low
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 9-15
  • 5/16/2024
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
  • 5/16/2024
Student Scene
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Awards $17,000 To Students Competing In Inaugural Space Design Challenge
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Awards $17,000 To Students Competing In Inaugural Space Design Challenge
  • 5/20/2024
Herzog Named Presser Award Winner For 2024
Herzog Named Presser Award Winner For 2024
  • 5/20/2024
Kasper Receives Lee’s Excellence In Teaching Award
Kasper Receives Lee’s Excellence In Teaching Award
  • 5/20/2024
Living Well
Parkridge Soddy-Daisy ER Holds Ribbon Cutting
Parkridge Soddy-Daisy ER Holds Ribbon Cutting
  • 5/17/2024
Tennessee To Split June Benefits Into Two Payments For SNAP Participants
  • 5/17/2024
Erlanger Family Medicine Adds Dr. Ryan Shibata
  • 5/17/2024
Memories
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
  • 5/17/2024
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Outdoors
Largest Hamilton County Farm To Get Barn Mural
Largest Hamilton County Farm To Get Barn Mural
  • 5/17/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Dakwa And The Shell Cracker
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Dakwa And The Shell Cracker
  • 5/16/2024
MGHC's May 18 Class Is "Supporting Wildlife In Our Yards"
MGHC's May 18 Class Is "Supporting Wildlife In Our Yards"
  • 5/14/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
  • 5/16/2024
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
  • 5/14/2024
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
  • 5/19/2024
"I Don't Have To, I Want To, I Will" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/15/2024
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
  • 5/14/2024
Obituaries
James Robert “Coach” Wulf
James Robert “Coach” Wulf
  • 5/20/2024
Jay Dee Kilgore
Jay Dee Kilgore
  • 5/20/2024
Clara Jean Jordan
  • 5/20/2024