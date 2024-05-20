Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in three separate pursuits throughout different areas within the City of Chattanooga.

The first pursuit occurred on Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Impala after traffic offenses were observed on Rossville Boulevard. The driver, later identified as Malcolm Twilley, 31, fled from sheriff’s deputies into Walker County. Twilley eventually lost control of his vehicle, slide into a ditch, and attempted to flee on foot; however, he was tazed and quickly apprehended.



Twilley was found to have two bags of Fentanyl in his pocket as well as a set of digital scales which were found just outside the passenger window.



Records indicate Twilley had a revoked Tennessee driver’s license as well as active arrest warrants through Hamilton County. The existing warrants were for possession of controlled substance and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed.



Twilley faces numerous traffic related charges from the pursuit including the following:



Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Reckless endangerment (Felony)

Possession of Meth 5g- while driving

Possession of Meth for resale

Possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl)

Driving on revoked license

Driving under the influence

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Evading arrest (felony)

The second pursuit occurred a short time later that evening at approximately 5:30 p.m. when deputies were advised the Walker County Sheriff’s Office was actively pursuing a stolen 2006 Land Rover that had struck one of their patrol units. As the pursuit crossed into Chattanooga and Hamilton County, HCSO Patrol Lieutenant Eliott Mahaffey intercepted the pursuit on 23rd Street. Moments later, Lieutenant Mahaffey utilized a PIT maneuver effectively ending the pursuit on Rossville Boulevard near the I-24 overpass.

The suspect, later identified as Lyric Cruz, 29, refused to comply with commands and two attempts to taze him had limited effectiveness. Cruz fled on foot across Rossville Boulevard and while fleeing, he attempted to strike Lieutenant Mahaffey with his pocketbook before being apprehended.

Inside the purse Cruz was clutching deputies located a small plastic baggie of methamphetamine as well as a large folding knife. Records indicate Cruz had two active warrants for evading arrest and reckless aggravated assault through Marion County, under the alias Marcus Rivers. Cruz admitted to a deputy on scene he had used methamphetamine prior to driving.

After being transported to a local hospital for medical review at his request, Cruz once again assaulted law enforcement several times as he was being placed in a patrol vehicle for transport to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

In addition to his existing Marion County warrants, Cruz faces the following new charges in Hamilton County:

Evading arrest (felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Driving under the influence

Resisting arrest

Assault on first responder

Theft of property (possession of stolen property) over $2,500.00

Walker County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation for the numerous crimes Cruz committed in their jurisdiction.



The third pursuit occurred on Sunday, at approximately 9 p.m. when a HCSO deputy traveling south near the 3100 block of Broad Street observed two four-wheelers and two dirt bikes without any lights weaving in and out of traffic. All four vehicles turned down West 33rd Street and fled in different directions.

The deputy continued to pursue one of the four-wheelers towards Alton Park Boulevard until the driver wrecked near 50 West 26th Street. The driver fled on foot and evaded capture; however, after the conclusion of the pursuit, assistance from a Chattanooga K-9 Unit helped locate the driver’s helmet and a firearm a short distance away.

Evidence was secured at the scene and deputies will continue to investigate the identity of the driver of the four-wheeler, as well as the other drivers, based on evidence recovered at the scene. No photographs of this incident are available.