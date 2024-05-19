Latest Headlines

Rhea County Rescue Squad Celebrates 60 Years Of Service

  • Sunday, May 19, 2024
The Rhea County Rescue Squad celebrated its 60th anniversary Saturday with an open house at both the Spring City and Dayton Squad Buildings.

Operations are conducted from two stations at 260 McGoffin Ave. in Spring City and at 2403 Railroad St. in Dayton.

Originally started as a water rescue operation, the Rhea County Rescue Squad has expanded in to being firefighting, vehicle extrication, search and rescue, swift water rescue and high angle rope rescue operations.
In addition, they serve as back up units with the Rhea County Volunteer Fire Department.

The story of the Rescue Squad started on March 15, 1964, when two Spring City High School students, looking for something to do on a Sunday afternoon, decided to take a small boat out and shoot the rapids in the rain-swollen waters of Piney River. What began as fun quickly turned into tragedy. The boys had underestimated the river's current and, when their small craft capsized, only one, Charles Reed, emerged and made it safely to shore.

On Monday, March 16, after working throughout the night, rescue workers from neighboring McMinn, Roane and Cumberland counties, assisted by area residents, pulled the body of 19-year-old Charles Edwards from the river.

Four months later, in July 1964, Rhea County received a charter from the state to operate the non-profit Rhea County Rescue Squad, which was headquartered in Spring City and made up of volunteers from throughout the county.

The volunteer rescue squad members spend thousands of hours each year responding to calls involving lost and injured hikers, auto accident victims, drownings, fire rescues and all manner of emergencies as well as training to keep up on current methods and technology.

The Rhea County Commission recently declared the week of May 19-25 as Rhea County Rescue Squad Appreciation Week and in specific, Saturday, May 18, was observed as Rhea County Rescue Squad Day.

The Rhea County Rescue Squad, Inc. is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization and is a member of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads (also known as TARS).

As a fundraiser, the Rescue Squad is selling two styles of t-shirts and a challenge coin to raise money. The Rescue Squad is totally funded by donations, and fundraisers. Every year the two major fundraisers are a smoked pork butt sale and in recent years a haunted house.

Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
Matt Hanson (USA) And Emma Pallant-Browne (GBR) Take Wins At 2024 Airways Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 14.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANTUNEZ MARTINEZ, GREYCI M 1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215620 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ... more

County officials said the W Road will remain closed until further notice due to a rockslide Sunday morning. Residents who live on the W Road will have access to and from their homes. ... more

Dan Fleser: Soft Liner Helped Lady Vols Advance To Super Regionals
The Elite 18: Black Creek Chosen As Area’s Best No. 13 Hole
Johnson Is Senior Champion at Signal Mountain; Terry’s Late Charge Wins Championship Flight
L:ife With Ferris: Lookout Mountain Club Remodel
HCSO Co-Hosts 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Hixson High School Staff Talk About Career Pathway Programs At Friends Of Hixson Meeting
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
Best of Grizzard- A Lesson In Saving
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Summer Nights Concerts Kick Off June 7
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
CSCC Hosts 2nd Annual Mi Sueño Scholarship Dinner
Southern Adventist University Sweeps Medals At SkillsUSA
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
Parkridge Soddy-Daisy ER Holds Ribbon Cutting
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Largest Hamilton County Farm To Get Barn Mural
White Oak Mountain Ranger: The Dakwa And The Shell Cracker
MGHC's May 18 Class Is "Supporting Wildlife In Our Yards"
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
Jay Dee Kilgore
Emma Cagle
Nichols, Leldon "Buddy" Wade
