1 Man Fell Into River, Other Man Tried To Save Him At Riverpark Boat Ramp, Officials Say

The two drownings at the Tennessee Riverpark boat ramp on Saturday evening happened when one man fell in and another man jumped in to try to rescue him, officials of the Chattanooga Fire Department said.

Here is the language from CFD’s report: “Engine 6 responded with Battalion 3, Fireboat 10, HCEMS, and PD for a reported party in distress in the TN River at the boat ramp at the Riverpark. PD had reports that two parties entered the water and did not resurface. Fireboat 10 arrived on scene and began to police the water.

"One family member was in a life vest searching for the missing parties. He was removed from the water and returned to the dock by Fireboat 10. Hamilton County STARS and Dallas Bay Water Rescue arrived on scene and immediately put one diver in the water at the point where both parties were last seen. Both parties were recovered within approximately 90 minutes.

"Engine 6 assisted with loading the deceased parties for transport. PD remained on scene continuing their investigations and all CFD units were returned to service.”

The two drowning victims were not wearing life vests.

Officials said, "They were standing on a floating dock and family members told first responders that one of the men fell into the river and the other victim jumped into the water in an effort to save him. Both victims drowned in 7-10 feet of water surrounding the boat ramp."

No names or ages were available, it was stated.