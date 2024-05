Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS

1351 PASSENGER ST Chattanooga, 37408

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BELL, JASMINE BRIANA

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022776

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BERDUO-MATIAS, RUSBEL OSBELI

653 KINSER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BROWN, ROBERT JEFFERY

2108 STANDARD DR HAMILTON COUNTY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARGILE, BRANDON DEAN

01 CARBER LANE APT 310 LEBONNAN,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CARPENTER, SARAH

1645 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS



DEBORD, HARRISON CHASE

GLEN OAKS DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DUNN, DESIRAE JUANITA

201 CARBER LANE LEBANON, 37087

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



EISELE, ANGELA L

2353 CRESCENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE

6409 HUNTER RD Harrison, 373419439

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GABLE, JACOB CLARK

149 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE UNIT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 34705

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GIANLUCA, MARIO

2319 58TH AVE E, APT J04 FIFE, 98424

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



GLADDEN, JESSIE MARQUEL

2512 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREEN, MICHAEL AUSTIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GREENE, JASMINE GASHAY

507 JORDAN CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRISHAM, JULIE RANDALL

630 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HALL, JAMES LEE7342 SIMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS.OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYHART, DAVID LEE1156 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)HILL, KATHERINE REE5425 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHOWARD, ROBERT LEO124 DEER RIDGE DRIVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYJOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072808Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANTHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MENDEZ CHUN, MIGUEL4312 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, GEORGE LEE22 W MEADOWBROOK DR #1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankINDECENT EXPOSUREINDECENT EXPOSURESTALKINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFNORMAN, REGINA H1014 CENTRAL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYODUM, LAKISHA MICHELLE2566 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSORDON, JOSE ANIVAL4617 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073200Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PALMER, TERRANCE ALEXZANDER3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 434 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ PEREZ, GILBER RAFAEL3301 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ PEREZ, WILLIAM DANIEL2908 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHILPOTT, RONALD JASONHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THET OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORREYNOLDS, TAMMY ELAINE1401 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RHODES, BILLY2230 E 25TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL911 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIDLEY, LACY KAY104 MAPLE DR ROSSVILLE, 307418430Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSEXTON, LATASHA RENEE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON9203 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMARTT, JOSEPH SOLOMON1316 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 34379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, HENDO112 S SEMINOLE DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVALLE, KURSTIE LENNEA1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF HEROIN FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERWALTER, ERNEST WARREN580 HUNTINGTON PKWT NASHVILLE, 372115943Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots: