House In North Chattanooga Suffers Extensive Fire Damage

  • Saturday, May 18, 2024

A house fire in North Chattanooga caused extensive damage Saturday afternoon.

Red Shift companies responded to Lawn Street at 12:35 p.m. Battalion Chief Ashley May was first on the scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the residence. Next he heard glass breaking and saw flames coming out of the windows. Everyone was out of the burning structure.

Firefighters launched a defensive attack initially because of a downed power supply line. Crews later transitioned to an offensive attack, making a good push on the fire on the interior of the home. Then they targeted remaining hot spots.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Squad 1, Engine 1, Ladder 5, Engine 17, Engine 16, Engine 22, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 were on the scene, along with CFD investigators.

